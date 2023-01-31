Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Spa's in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NWA vs. WAOA Advertised For The World Is A Vampire Festival In Australia
The National Wrestling Alliance is returning to Australia. In a tweet on February 1, the company shared the news that it will be part of The World is a Vampire, a festival that will include the Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Amyl & The Sniffers,and more. The festival will also showcase professional wrestling; the advertisement noted that it will host the NWA vs. the Wrestling Alliance of Australia (WAOA). The World is a Vampire will kick off on April 15 in Wollongong and conclude on April 30 in Gold Coast. Sydney, Melbourne, and Newcastle, among others, are also listed as locations.
MLW Announces Partnership With BetOnline
MLW – one of the fastest growing wrestling organizations in the world – today announced worldwide online gaming leader BetOnline.ag as the title sponsor and official sportsbook partner of the league. This announcement comes on the heels of MLW’s landmark U.S. TV distribution deal with leading cable network...
STARDOM Supreme Fight 2023 Results (2/4/23): Giulia vs. Suzu Suzuki, Cheering Returns, And More
STARDOM returned to pay-per-view to celebrate the promotion's 12th Anniversary with STARDOM Supreme Fight 2023. Not only was the show major because of the card featuring Giulia defending the World of Stardom Championship for the first time against old friend turned rival Suzu Suzuki but also because cheering returned to STARDOM for the first time since 2020.
Watch: Jonathan Gresham vs. Aiden Prince | IMPACT Behind The Impact Feb. 2, 2023
Watch Before the Impact on 2/2/23. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
AEW Dynamite On 2/1/23 Records A Decrease In Overall Viewership And Key Demo Rating
The numbers are in for the February 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on February 1 drew 901,000 viewers. This number is down from the 1,003,000 viewers the show posted on January 25. Wednesday's episode scored a 0.31 rating (404,000 viewers) in the...
New WWE 2K23 Gameplay, El Hijo Del Vikingo Booked For WrestleCon Supershow, More | Fight Size Update
Here's your fight size update for Thursday, February 2, 2023:. - Today, several media outlets released new gameplay footage of WWE 2K23. Heavily spotlighted was the new WarGames mode. Also Bron Breakker's inclusion was confirmed. Above, fans can see IGN's Hands-On video. - El Hijo Del Vikingo is announced for...
Shawn Michaels On Potential Future NXT Callups: Everyone Is Concentrated On WrestleMania Right Now
Shawn Michaels discusses potential NXT callups. Fans of WWE are always wondering when the next big star from NXT is going to make their debut on the main roster. Currently, many fans are anticipating the main roster arrival of NXT stars like Bron Breakker, Tyler Bate, and Carmelo Hayes. On...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 2/3 (Taped On 2/1)
AEW taped the February 3 episode of AEW Rampage on February 1 from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. Full spoilers (courtesy of Jeremy Lambert) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 2/3 (Taped On 2/1) AEW Trios Championships: The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (c)...
Digital Media Title Bout, No Surrender Qualifiers, Steph De Lander Debut Set For 2/9 IMPACT On AXS
The lineup for the February 9 episode of IMPACT Wrestling is filled with heavy hitters. IMPACT Wrestling on February 9 will feature championship matches, matches that will have World Championship implications, and much more. Two matches booked for February 9 will see wrestlers qualify for a Fatal 4-Way at IMPACT...
Raven Believes He'd Draw Money As IMPACT World Champion; Sometimes Ron Reese Cries At Night
Important updates on Raven's Flock. Raven has a Mensa-level IQ. He is also an old-school wrestler who wouldn't hesitate to book himself on top. On the February 2 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Santino Marella, the IMPACT Director of Authority ran into Raven backstage. Santino is new to the role of authority figure and as such, was seeking advice from the Mensa-level genius. Acting more akin to Wile E. Coyote, super genius, Raven suggested Santino book him to be the IMPACT World Champion because people would pay money to see him as the top guy.
AEW Dynamite (2/1) Preview: No DQ TNT Title Match, Danielson vs. Thatcher, Acclaimed Compete, More
It's Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight's episode will feature Bryan Danielson against Timothy Thatcher, Darby Allin defending his TNT Championship, and more. Here's everything you need to know before tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS.
ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Results And Stream (1/27)
ProSouth Wrestling held its Destiny event on January 27 from the ProSouth Arena in Piedmont, AL. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of ProSouth) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Results And Stream (1/27) - Jose Manuel...
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage
Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
Nia Jax Talks WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance, Doing More During COVID Times
Nia Jax returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, entering at number 30 in the women's Royal Rumble. Jax was released by WWE in November 2021 and had not wrestled since her release. Appearing on Highspots Sign It Live, Jax was asked if she knew about her Rumble appearance a...
Jeff Cobb Says He Was Close To Signing With WWE In 2021, Also Had Talks With WWE Before Pandemic
In February 2020, Jeff Cobb made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite as a hired gun for Chris Jericho to take out Jon Moxley. Cobb was part of the New Japan roster at the time, but was entertaining offers from multiple companies, including WWE. Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNews,...
Roxanne Perez: When I Entered The Royal Rumble I Felt Like 'Wow, I Belong Here'
Roxanne Perez talks about her first Royal Rumble experience and feels like she's earned the opportunity she's being given. Roxanne Perez was fortunate enough to participate in her first Royal Rumble match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble spectacular in her home state of Texas. Entering the match at number 8, Roxanne Perez was given a chance to show the WWE Universe at large what she is capable of.
Swerve Strickland: Mogul Affiliates Is The First Generation Of Something Wrestling Has Never Seen
Swerve Strickland says that Mogul Affiliates is unlike anything the wrestling industry has seen before. Strickland debuted at AEW Revolution 2022. He gradually formed an alliance with Keith Lee, and the duo (collectively known as Swerve in Our Glory) won the AEW World Tag Team Championship in July. They later lost the gold to The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022.
Dave Bautista: Triple H Being In Charge Is The Best Thing For WWE, He's So Dedicated To The Product
Dave Bautista gives his thoughts on the Triple H regime. The world of wrestling has had quite a bit of praise for Triple H ever since he took over the creative side of WWE back in the summer of 2022. 'The Game' has received acclaim from fellow wrestlers, fans, and wrestling personalities of both the past and present.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0