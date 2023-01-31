The National Wrestling Alliance is returning to Australia. In a tweet on February 1, the company shared the news that it will be part of The World is a Vampire, a festival that will include the Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Amyl & The Sniffers,and more. The festival will also showcase professional wrestling; the advertisement noted that it will host the NWA vs. the Wrestling Alliance of Australia (WAOA). The World is a Vampire will kick off on April 15 in Wollongong and conclude on April 30 in Gold Coast. Sydney, Melbourne, and Newcastle, among others, are also listed as locations.

