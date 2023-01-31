ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fightful

NWA vs. WAOA Advertised For The World Is A Vampire Festival In Australia

The National Wrestling Alliance is returning to Australia. In a tweet on February 1, the company shared the news that it will be part of The World is a Vampire, a festival that will include the Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Amyl & The Sniffers,and more. The festival will also showcase professional wrestling; the advertisement noted that it will host the NWA vs. the Wrestling Alliance of Australia (WAOA). The World is a Vampire will kick off on April 15 in Wollongong and conclude on April 30 in Gold Coast. Sydney, Melbourne, and Newcastle, among others, are also listed as locations.
Fightful

MLW Announces Partnership With BetOnline

MLW – one of the fastest growing wrestling organizations in the world – today announced worldwide online gaming leader BetOnline.ag as the title sponsor and official sportsbook partner of the league. This announcement comes on the heels of MLW’s landmark U.S. TV distribution deal with leading cable network...
Fightful

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 2/3 (Taped On 2/1)

AEW taped the February 3 episode of AEW Rampage on February 1 from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. Full spoilers (courtesy of Jeremy Lambert) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 2/3 (Taped On 2/1) AEW Trios Championships: The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (c)...
DAYTON, OH
Fightful

Raven Believes He'd Draw Money As IMPACT World Champion; Sometimes Ron Reese Cries At Night

Important updates on Raven's Flock. Raven has a Mensa-level IQ. He is also an old-school wrestler who wouldn't hesitate to book himself on top. On the February 2 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Santino Marella, the IMPACT Director of Authority ran into Raven backstage. Santino is new to the role of authority figure and as such, was seeking advice from the Mensa-level genius. Acting more akin to Wile E. Coyote, super genius, Raven suggested Santino book him to be the IMPACT World Champion because people would pay money to see him as the top guy.
Fightful

ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Results And Stream (1/27)

ProSouth Wrestling held its Destiny event on January 27 from the ProSouth Arena in Piedmont, AL. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of ProSouth) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Results And Stream (1/27) - Jose Manuel...
PIEDMONT, AL
Fightful

Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage

Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
Fightful

Roxanne Perez: When I Entered The Royal Rumble I Felt Like 'Wow, I Belong Here'

Roxanne Perez talks about her first Royal Rumble experience and feels like she's earned the opportunity she's being given. Roxanne Perez was fortunate enough to participate in her first Royal Rumble match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble spectacular in her home state of Texas. Entering the match at number 8, Roxanne Perez was given a chance to show the WWE Universe at large what she is capable of.
TEXAS STATE
Fightful

Swerve Strickland: Mogul Affiliates Is The First Generation Of Something Wrestling Has Never Seen

Swerve Strickland says that Mogul Affiliates is unlike anything the wrestling industry has seen before. Strickland debuted at AEW Revolution 2022. He gradually formed an alliance with Keith Lee, and the duo (collectively known as Swerve in Our Glory) won the AEW World Tag Team Championship in July. They later lost the gold to The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy