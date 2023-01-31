Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio, Bring Me The Horizon are hitting the road in 2023: See the dates

Alt-rockers Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio , and Bring Me The Horizon just announced that they plan on bringing the thunder to your hometown on their upcoming joint trek for 2023.

Listen to Fall Out Boy Radio and more on the free Audacy app

In a message to their followers just three days into the new year, Fall Out Boy confirmed that they "spent [2022] jamming ideas in a tiny room,” adding as a post-script: “Spoiler alert: we got more than a gold watch coming for you" in the new year.

Now, following the release of their first new singles, "Love From The Other Side" and "Heartbreak Feels So Good" from their forthcoming 2023 album So Much (for) Stardust set to arrive on March 24, Fall Out Boy have announced they'll be hitting the road with the new tracks and much more. As an added bonus, they'll be joined by Alkaline Trio and U.K. rockers Bring Me The Horizon on select dates, just to make the shows 1000x more memorable. Check out the full list of dates below.

Tickets will be on sale beginning February 2 via Live Nation . Ticket pre-sales go on sale Thursday, February 2 beginning 10AM local time. General tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, February 3 at 10AM local time.

Fall Out Boy / Alkaline Trio / Bring Me The Horizon Tour Dates:

June 21* | Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field

June 23* | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24≠* | Bonner Springs, KS | Azura Amphitheater

June 27 | The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 28 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 1 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 2 | Los Angeles, CA | BMO Stadium

July 5 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 7 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

July 9≠ | Englewood, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 11 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

July 13 | Somerset, WI | Somerset Amphitheater

July 15 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

July 16 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

July 18 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

July 19 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 25 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 | Atlanta, GA | Lakewood Amphitheater

July 29 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 30 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

August 1 | Forest Hills, NY | Forest Hills Stadium

August 2 | Boston, MA | Fenway Park

August 4 | Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 5 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

≠ Non-Live Nation date. *Alkaline Trio as direct support; all other dates feature Bring Me The Horizon as direct support. New Found Glory , Four Years Strong , The Academy Is… , Royal & The Serpent , Games We Play , Daisy Grenade , and Carr are also set to open on select shows throughout the tour’s run.

