Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio, Bring Me The Horizon are hitting the road in 2023: See the dates
Alt-rockers Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio , and Bring Me The Horizon just announced that they plan on bringing the thunder to your hometown on their upcoming joint trek for 2023.
In a message to their followers just three days into the new year, Fall Out Boy confirmed that they "spent [2022] jamming ideas in a tiny room,” adding as a post-script: “Spoiler alert: we got more than a gold watch coming for you" in the new year.
Now, following the release of their first new singles, "Love From The Other Side" and "Heartbreak Feels So Good" from their forthcoming 2023 album So Much (for) Stardust set to arrive on March 24, Fall Out Boy have announced they'll be hitting the road with the new tracks and much more. As an added bonus, they'll be joined by Alkaline Trio and U.K. rockers Bring Me The Horizon on select dates, just to make the shows 1000x more memorable. Check out the full list of dates below.
Tickets will be on sale beginning February 2 via Live Nation . Ticket pre-sales go on sale Thursday, February 2 beginning 10AM local time. General tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, February 3 at 10AM local time.
Fall Out Boy / Alkaline Trio / Bring Me The Horizon Tour Dates:
June 21* | Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
June 23* | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 24≠* | Bonner Springs, KS | Azura Amphitheater
June 27 | The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 28 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
June 30 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 1 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 2 | Los Angeles, CA | BMO Stadium
July 5 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 7 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
July 9≠ | Englewood, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 11 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
July 13 | Somerset, WI | Somerset Amphitheater
July 15 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
July 16 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center
July 18 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center
July 19 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
July 21 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
July 22 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 24 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 25 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 26 | Atlanta, GA | Lakewood Amphitheater
July 29 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 30 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
August 1 | Forest Hills, NY | Forest Hills Stadium
August 2 | Boston, MA | Fenway Park
August 4 | Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 5 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center
August 6 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
≠ Non-Live Nation date. *Alkaline Trio as direct support; all other dates feature Bring Me The Horizon as direct support. New Found Glory , Four Years Strong , The Academy Is… , Royal & The Serpent , Games We Play , Daisy Grenade , and Carr are also set to open on select shows throughout the tour’s run.
