tn.gov
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Bottling Company International to Establish Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced today the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI...
tn.gov
TDOE Reimagines Classroom Experience & How to Prepare Students for Postsecondary Success
Celebrating Innovative School Models & National CTE Month in February. Nashville, TN— This month, the department is celebrating Innovative School Models and National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month to highlight how Tennessee is reimagining the classroom for middle and high school students, while also amplifying the role CTE has in preparing students for postsecondary success.
tn.gov
Statement from Gov. Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support we have received since her lymphoma diagnosis last August. The first phase of treatment went well, and we thank the medical team for their exceptional care and commitment. Later this month, Maria will begin the next phase of treatment, as she prepares to undergo a bone marrow transplant. While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord. We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.”
tn.gov
Gov. Lee Names Tennessee Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals Appointees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Dwight E. Tarwater to the Tennessee Supreme Court and Matthew Wilson to the Court of Criminal Appeals, Western Section. “Dwight is a highly qualified attorney who will bring significant experience to the Tennessee Supreme Court,” said Lee....
tn.gov
Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for February 2-8, 2023
ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 127: On Monday, February 6, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform attenuator repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
tn.gov
Summer Food Service Program Sponsor Application Period Opens for 2023
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is announcing its participation in the 2023 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and the opening of this year’s application period. The goal of the Summer Food Service Program is to ensure children 18 and younger, who benefit from meal programs at school, continue to have that same access to nutritious meals when school is out for the summer.
tn.gov
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
NASHVILLE --- The application period for the 2023 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt is open now through Feb. 22. Applications are available and accepted at any Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency regional office, TWRA license agent, online at gooutdoorstennessee.com or via the TWRA Mobile App. Applications will be accepted until midnight (CST) Feb. 22.
tn.gov
Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (February 2 - 8, 2023)
CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Water line installation continues between North and South Tabor Loop. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of a reduced speed in the work zone.
tn.gov
7 Tennessee State Parks To Serve Valentine's Meals
Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Montgomery Bell State Park is serving Valentine’s meals on three separate dates. Participating parks are:. Montgomery Bell State Park. Fall Creek Falls State Park. Henry Horton State Park. Cumberland Mountain State Park.
