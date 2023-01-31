Read full article on original website
Jury rules in favor of backyard pizza oven owners in Cleveland Heights lawsuit
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — After a dispute about a backyard pizza oven landed Cleveland Heights neighbors in court, the verdict is in, with the jury ruling in favor of the defendants. Thursday's ruling comes two days after the trial in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court first began. Brooks...
Suspect in Shaker Heights woman’s murder indicted
A Cleveland man has been indicted on several charges, including aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse, after police say he killed a Shaker Heights woman.
Cleveland Heights officials identify driver accused in deadly hit-skip
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights officials said a 66-year-old man is dead after being injured in a hit-skip crash. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as David Eisler of Cleveland Heights. According to city officials, a 55-year-old man fled the scene after hitting Eisler as...
Cleveland man found guilty in 2 shootings, 1 deadly, sentenced on Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Harold Williams was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza on Cleveland’s West Side, and a gas station shooting and was sentenced on Friday. Judge Emily Hagan sentenced Williams to life in prison with the possibility of parole in...
Teen arrested after allegedly pulling gun and stealing cell phone during Facebook Marketplace sale in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on a seller during a Facebook Marketplace meetup in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Akron police say it was...
2 dead following shooting at apartment complex in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood
CLEVELAND — Two people are dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Cleveland's OId Brooklyn neighborhood, according to police. Officials say the two victims were found Friday evening at the Crestview Estates on Crestline Avenue. Their names have not been released at this time. Homicide detectives are...
Cleveland man arrested in Florida, charged with murder after woman found dead in Shaker Heights apartment
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities have arrested a 24-year-old Cleveland man after a woman's body was found insider her Shaker Heights home earlier this week. A family member of Maria Valenzuela told 3News police found her dead inside her apartment when they arrived for a welfare check on Tuesday. "She was a young, hardworking lady," Valenzuela's uncle Ray Stovall said. "We didn't hear from her for a while and it forced us to go to the police."
Cleveland Police Vice Unit search warrant leads to drug, money, gun confiscations; 6 arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Friday said its Vice Unit and VCRT confiscated a “significant” amount of narcotics, money and a firearm during an executed search warrant. The search warrant was executed on a home on Bernard Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.
FUGITIVES: Brothers wanted for allegedly using gun in Cleveland apartment robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Eddie and Marvin Porter are wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for their alleged roll in an armed robbery in June of 2021. According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the pair knocked on an apartment door and used to gun to try and rob the victims.
Drunk man holds knife to mother’s throat, threatens her with boiling water: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
Ohio couple says neighbors backyard pizza oven is a nuisance and affected their health; Files lawsuit
Brooks Jones and his wife Mika filed the lawsuit against their neighbors, Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome, after other attempts to resolve the dispute over the pizza oven failed.
Man pleads guilty to murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Lexx Meeks, 28, killed Kalyn Moore and dumped her body in Hawley Park in East Cleveland. A person walking their dog found Moore’s body on Dec....
Teens lodge stolen Hyundai in Burger King drive-thru on two wheels after owner confronts them
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Surveillance cameras captured the moment last month when a man confronted teenagers driving his stolen Hyundai through the drive-thru line at a Cleveland Burger King. The victim, who reported his car stolen on Jan. 20, spotted it later that afternoon as he was out looking for it...
Cleveland police, CMSD detail new safety collaboration with surveillance cameras
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In January, Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon announced enhanced safety measures, granting Cleveland police access to district surveillance cameras. The announcement came days after 18-year-old CMSD student Pierre McCoy was tragically shot and killed at a bus stop outside John Adams College and Career...
Grandma loses child support check on store counter: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Jan. 3, a Cleveland woman came to the police station after discovering that she had left her grandson’s child support check on the counter of a Biddulph Road store. When she went back to the business, the check was gone. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Suspicious...
3 teen boys surrender to Fairview Park police after alleged pursuit involving stolen vehicle
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Three teen boys – ages 14 to 16 – surrendered to Fairview Park police following an alleged incident involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning. Police say it was around 4:55 a.m. when an officer on patrol “observed males dressed in black running...
Fight breaks out when delivery man asks package recipient for identification: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:50 p.m. Jan. 26, it was reported that a man, 29, had delivered a package to a Traymore Road home and needed proof of identity from the resident. Legal identification was not shown and a physical altercation ensued. The delivery man did not sustain an injury, but his glasses...
Woman steals Speedway hot dogs, eats them inside store: Berea Police Blotter
BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea woman, 52, was banned from Speedway, 880 N. Rocky River, after she started eating Speedway hot dogs inside the store before paying and threatened store workers. A witness flagged down police and said the woman was yelling at everyone inside Speedway. The woman told police...
FBI offers reward following bank robbery inside Giant Eagle in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a bank robbery happened inside a Giant Eagle in Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Canton Police say the incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at...
Fake Amazon rep tells woman she was involved in Russian money laundering: Solon Police Blotter
At 9:35 a.m. Jan. 25, a Solon woman, 71, reported that she had received a call from someone claiming to represent Amazon. The caller said the woman owed $400 for a computer and that her Amazon account had been flagged for being connected to money laundering in Russia. In order...
