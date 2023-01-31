Read full article on original website
Related
Arrest made in 1994 Bay Area killing of transgender woman Terrie Ladwig
An arrest has been in a 29-year-long Bay Area cold case, but the motive remains a mystery.
SFGate
Recording: Wife told police mentally ill husband had gun
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Culver City, California, released body camera footage Thursday showing events before officers shot an unarmed man diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in the back last year, including audio recordings of his estranged wife telling police he was armed and dangerous. In the footage, officers...
SFGate
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was...
Comments / 0