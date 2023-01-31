ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wizards End 23 Year Losing Streak

By Darrell Owens
Inside The Wizards
 3 days ago

The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs for the fourth game of their five-game road trip

SAN ANTONIO-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs for the fourth game of their five-game road trip. This game was the first game of the season series between San Antonio and Washington. The Wizards defeated the Pelicans 113-103 in their last game to win their fifth straight contest.

Against the Pelicans, Daniel Gafford led the way with a team-high 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards. Bradley Beal (16 points), Deni Avdija (15 points), and Kendrick Young (12 points) helped push the Wizards to the win over the Pelicans. For the Pelicans, CJ McCollum scored a game-high 24 points with five rebounds. Brandon Ingram scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds in the loss.

Photo Credit: USA Today

Monday night's game would see the Wizards extend their winning streak to six games with a 127-106 over San Antonio. Washington won their first game in San Antonio since December 1999, a total of 8,451 days. Washington was down early, but with 7:32 left in the second quarter Kyle Kuzma would put Washington up on the score board for good. Deni Avdija had a team-high 25 points while grabbing nine rebounds. Bradley Beal (21 points), Kristaps Porzingis (17 points) and Kyle Kuzma (16 points) helped lead the Wizards to victory.

Photo Credit: USA Today

For the Spurs, Keldon Johnson had the game-high 26 points, and Jeremy Sochan (17 points) and Zach Collins (16 points and 11 rebounds) had solid performances in the loss.

The Wizards will travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons on Wednesday, February 1st at 7:00 PM EST from Little Caesars Arena.

Comments / 0

 

Inside The Wizards

Washington, DC
