Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Jordan Spieth Explains Why Tour Players Miss Dustin Johnson So Much
Spieth discussed the absence of LIV players ahead of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Paige Spiranac roasts Phil Mickelson in golf’s clothing controversy: ‘I feel sorry for his wife’
Paige Spiranac hit Phil Mickelson with a low blow. The golf influencer took a savage jab at the LIV Golf player over his tweet ripping Sam Ryder’s outfit at the Farmers Insurance Open last week — and Phil’s wife, Amy Mickelson, was collateral damage. “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?” Mickelson tweeted Saturday about the PGA Tour event, which took place in San Diego. “Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.” Spiranac admittedly did not see...
golfmagic.com
Pro goes after LIV Golf's "cheating" Patrick Reed in craziest rant yet!
LIV Golf League player Patrick Reed may have been fully cleared in the eyes of DP World Tour officials, but according to one peer, the American "f****** cheated". We are talking about French pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera, who has absolutely blasted Reed over "tree-gate" that sent social media into a frenzy during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Golf.com
Here’s how much it costs to play a round at Pebble Beach
When it comes to the best courses you can play, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., looms large. (Looks no further than GOLF’s most recent ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S., where Pebble is ranked No. 11.) Not only does the venerable track boast...
Masters Winner Says 2023 Augusta National Appearance Will Be His Last
A back injury and competing on the lengthened course have persuaded 1987 winner Larry Mize to call it a day
Jordan Spieth wants Pebble Beach to become one of PGA Tour’s elevated events
Former champion Jordan Spieth has pledged to fight for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to become one of the PGA Tour’s elevated events.As part of the response to the threat posed by LIV Golf, the PGA Tour’s top players have committed to playing against each other at least 20 times a year.The 20 events are made up of the four majors, the Players Championship, 12 elevated tournaments and three other events chosen by the players.The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is not among those events in 2023 but precedes two which are – the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational – and...
The PGA Tour Banned Members Who Left for LIV Golf, Now Non-Members Can Be Banned, Too
In the wake of the Saudi-backed league's launch, the PGA Tour put in a new rule barring non-members for a year if they play in 'unauthorized tournaments.'
Caddie Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing at Pebble Beach
An amateur's caddie reportedly collapsed on the 11th hole and was rushed to the hospital.
Comments / 0