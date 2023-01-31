Read full article on original website
Interest rate boosted again by quarter-point as Fed signals more hikes to combat inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve extended its fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point, its eighth hike since March. And the Fed signaled that even though inflation is easing, it remains high enough to require further rate hikes. The central bank’s...
Why is the UK economy doing worse than the rest of the G7?
Factors behind IMF’s latest forecast which shows UK will be only large economy to contract this year
U.S. sees unexpected surge in hiring with 517,000 jobs added in January despite Fed hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a stunning 517,000 jobs in January, a surprisingly strong gain in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to slow growth and tame inflation with higher interest rates. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969. Friday’s...
Marketmind: Riding the Fed dragon
Feb 2 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in markets from Stephen Culp, New York stock market reporter. Asian markets are set for an upbeat Thursday as U.S. stocks whipsawed to a higher close after the Federal Reserve delivered an expected 25 basis point interest rate hike and warned it still expects 'ongoing increases' as it battles inflation.
Croatia’s president criticizes tank deliveries to Ukraine
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — NATO-member Croatia’s president on Monday criticized Western nations for supplying Ukraine with heavy tanks and other weapons in its campaign against invading Russian forces, saying those arms deliveries will only prolong the war. Zoran Milanovic told reporters in the Croatian capital that it’s “mad”...
SoftBank Q3 seen under pressure from tech weakness, Arm IPO eyed
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) quarterly earnings on Tuesday are set to show persistent pressure from tech valuations that have yet to recover from a global sell-off, adding to the uncertain outlook for the timing of the highly anticipated Arm listing.
Problems mount in U.K. as Sunak hits 100th day as prime minister
London (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has angry unions to the left of him, anxious Conservative Party lawmakers to the right and, in the middle, millions of voters he must win over to avert electoral defeat. It’s a daunting situation for Sunak, who on Thursday marks 100...
U.S. forms new pact with Philippines in effort to counter China
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines said Thursday it was allowing U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in the Southeast Asian nation, the latest Biden administration move bolstering an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontation over Taiwan. Thursday’s agreement,...
WATCH: Pentagon speaks on Chinese balloon spotted over Western U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China’s firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. Watch the Pentagon briefing...
Thousands strike across UK as unions increase pressure for better pay
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of schools in the U.K. closed some or all of their classrooms, train services were paralyzed and delays were expected at airports on the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions stepped up pressure on the government Wednesday to provide better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.
U.S. sanctions Myanmar groups ahead of military coup anniversary
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. said Tuesday it was imposing sanctions on a group of people and organizations connected to Myanmar’s military regime as the two-year anniversary nears for the coup that removed the country’s civilian government. Six people and three organizations were designed for sanctions, including...
Britain's finance ministry sets out draft rules to regulate cryptoassets
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry laid out its first set of rules to regulate cryptoassets on Wednesday, saying ongoing turbulence in the sector and the collapse of exchange FTX highlighted risks that need addressing.
British tanks to arrive on Ukraine's front lines 'this side of summer' - defence minister
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Tanks donated by Britain to Ukraine will be on the front line before summer, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday, without giving an exact timetable.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Network Update Lifts AVAX
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Layer 1 Avalanche’sAVAX rallied 15% on Thursday following the protocol’s network update called “Banff 8” that went live. AVAX also witnessed a strong uptick over January, posting gains of 80%. The token was trading at around $22 at the time of writing. The protocol has also seen a number of announcements this week with IntainMarkets, a platform for trading tokenized asset-backed securities building as an Avalanche subnet and decentralized exchange, Dexalot, also launching as a subnet.
CNBC
Indonesia's seafood farming industry faces a 'technology gap' — and startups are raising big bucks to fill it
Investors and startups CNBC spoke to said that Indonesia has huge potential for seafood farming, but it's not realizing its full potential. "Indonesia's fisheries industry has a lot of old-style players that have passed on conventional business practices from generation to generation," said Yinglan Tan, founding managing partner and CEO of Singapore-based Insignia Ventures Partners.
Australia to remove British monarchy from new bank notes
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation’s central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Dyson among British entrepreneurs who own UK property via overseas companies
James Dyson and Tina Green, wife of Philip Green, among British business figures on register of overseas entities
Putin marks anniversary of the battle of Stalingrad, justifies invasion of Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday marked the 80th anniversary of the World War II Soviet victory over Nazi German forces in the battle of Stalingrad, and invoked the long and grueling fight as justification for the conflict in Ukraine. Putin laid a wreath at the...
BBC
What's happening in Parliament next week?
It's a week of routine, although important, legislating in Westminster - but listen out for the backbeat. There's the personal, the rumblings around Dominic Raab and the aftershocks of Nadhim Zahawi's departure from government; the high political, with a possible but politically delicate agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in prospect; and, in the slightly deeper undergrowth, a Budget taking shape.
PayRetailers Appoints Lorenzo Pellegrino as New Chief Operating & Digital Officer
PayRetailers, LATAM’s leading all-in-one payment technology provider, has announced today the appointment of Lorenzo Pellegrino as Chief Operating & Digital Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005003/en/ Pellegrino comes to PayRetailers at a time of rapid growth, as it has expanded from seven to 11 offices, more than doubled headcount to over 200, and acquired Paygol in Chile and Pago Digital in Colombia. He will lead the deployment of PayRetailers’ resources, working to enhance the company’s technology offering and international platform – to support the merchant community, and the way it can access and move funds quickly and safely. Payment industry leader
