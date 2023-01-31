Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Layer 1 Avalanche’sAVAX rallied 15% on Thursday following the protocol’s network update called “Banff 8” that went live. AVAX also witnessed a strong uptick over January, posting gains of 80%. The token was trading at around $22 at the time of writing. The protocol has also seen a number of announcements this week with IntainMarkets, a platform for trading tokenized asset-backed securities building as an Avalanche subnet and decentralized exchange, Dexalot, also launching as a subnet.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO