Little Girl Finds Dad ‘Cheating’ on Her with Baby Sister

If you have more than one child (or have brothers and sisters yourself), you likely know that the root of much sibling rivalry is jealousy over parental attention. It's impossible to pay the exact same amount of attention to each child, so there's sort of no way to avoid it.

Like in this adorable video from @ariana.152319 . A dad is having a fine time giving his infant son big smoochy kisses on the cheek, completely unaware that his toddler daughter is on her way to find him with a book in hand, all ready for story time. What happened when she found dad otherwise engaged? The look on her face says everything.

What is going on here?! The betrayal on her face! She's just outraged. And shocked. She was completely expecting to just cuddle up with daddy and a book, and here she finds his lap occupied by her little brother. Who's getting a bunch of kisses! To add insult to injury.

Commenters totally understood how this little girl was feeling...



"This is her villain origin story."

"her very 1st heartbreak awww"

"core memory was made that day 'trust no man!'"

"She was shooketh"

"She clutched her proverbial pearls"

"the heartbreak! the betrayal! the realization that she is in fact NOT THE BABY OF THE FAMILY ANYMORE"

"Lol. The horror!!!!"

Most likely mom took the baby for a little while and this little girl got the story she was hoping for. That's how you have to handle things when there's more than one...lots of taking turns. But sometimes...shocking things still happen!

