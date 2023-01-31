Valentine’s Day at the museum? That’s amore 💌

Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO