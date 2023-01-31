ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6AM City

Valentine’s Day at the museum? That’s amore 💌

6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TEOdT_0kXPTMa400

Every attendee will also go home with a souvenir champagne flute to remember the occasion.

Photo by the South Carolina State Museum


Now here’s a great Valentine’s Day date idea. Treat your Valentine (or BFF) to the South Carolina State Museum’s Feb. 14 event, Amore Under the Stars they’ve got a sweet night planned for lovers and friends
, including:
  • Delicious food, desserts, and a champagne bar
  • Live music from the ColaJazz Little Big Band
  • A special planetarium experience + night sky-observing
  • A romantic tour through the museum’s galleries
Tickets are $80 per person, and museum members get a discount. 👀 *

STARGAZE WITH YOUR LOVE

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
COLUMBIA, SC
statehousereport.com

ARIAIL: Groundhog Day

Maybe this odd day means something else in South Carolina, suggests cartoonist Robert Ariail. He often interprets things a little differently, but always has an interesting take on what’s going on. Love the cartoon? Hate it? What do you think: feedback@statehousereport.com.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

South Carolina Has One of the Best Cheap Summer Vacation Destinations

I know, we’re all cold and thinking about the warmer weather. Trust me, I have never wanted summer to come here as much as I have this year. For some reason this year the cold weather is really getting to me. All I can think about is how fun it would be to be in shorts, a tank top, or even a bathing suit laid up by my pool. Yes, I can see the vision!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Walterboro won $300,000 by playing Palmetto Cash 5. The ticket was purchased at the I95 and 64 Shell along Bells Highway. “The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 1, for a prize of $100,000,” said officials with the South Carolina […]
WALTERBORO, SC
97X

South Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy