Valentine’s Day at the museum? That’s amore 💌
Now here’s a great Valentine’s Day date idea. Treat your Valentine (or BFF) to the South Carolina State Museum’s Feb. 14 event, Amore Under the Stars — they’ve got a sweet night planned for lovers and friends , including:
- Delicious food, desserts, and a champagne bar
- Live music from the ColaJazz Little Big Band
- A special planetarium experience + night sky-observing
- A romantic tour through the museum’s galleries
STARGAZE WITH YOUR LOVE
Comments / 0