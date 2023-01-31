Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Obituary for Phillip Morris
Funeral service of Phillip Morris, age 85, of Lone Oak, TX will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Motley officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, TX with James Morris, Jacob Morris, Hunter Ward, Stoney Gall, Rafael Gutierrez, JJ Brink and Bo Morris serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Wesley and Anthony Morris. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home from 5 to 7PM. Mr. Morris passed away on, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs, TX.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 2/3
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Give your heart some love. A simple heart scan called “Coronary Calcium Scoring” can detect your risk of cardiovascular disease. This noninvasive exam takes only minutes to perform and can detect heart disease in early stages. This a screening that is good for all men and women ages 40-70 with an intermediate risk for coronary artery disease. Cardiac CT Calcium Scoring Scan is only $75 at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs. You can schedule an appointment by calling 903.606.4019.
PJC releases Fall 2022 President’s and Dean’s Lists
Paris Junior College is pleased to announce that 184 students were named to the President’s and Dean’s lists for academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average, (straight A’s) on a minimum of 15 semester hours. Those on the Dean’s List must have a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average for at least 15 semester hours and have no grade lower than a “C.” The lists are compiled exclusive of developmental hours.
Rolling 202 Acre Ranch with Barns & 5bed/3ba Home in Hopkins County
Just came on the market! Don’t miss this improved Pasture on 202 Acres w/Several Barns, Stalls, 6 Pond, Well, & 5Bed/3Ba Home. UNLIMITED OPPORTUNITIES on this rolling grass producer!. Could be Horse facility, cattle ranch, pre-conditioning operation, hay farm, commercial, investment, or etc. Huge (170 x 340′) open sided...
Wildcats Win 6th Consecutive Game
The Sulphur Springs Wildcats hosted Paris Thursday, in a game which was delayed due to weather. Despite the temperatures being ice-cold, the Wildcats were hoping to stay red-hot, looking to pick up a sixth consecutive win and stay unbeaten in district play. The last time these two teams faced each...
From Ranches to the Golf Course–4 Properties You can Virtually Tour
Don’t let the icy cold weather keep you from house shopping! From inside your (hopefully) toasty home, you can virtually tour these gorgeous and unique properties from your arm chair or couch. You can pick from a $2.7 Million dollar ranch to a large executive home near the Sulphur Springs golf course. Regardless, these properties will offer you a variety of choices.
Freezing rain, sleet expected in Hopkins County through Feb 1
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Hopkins County by the National Weather Service until noon on February 1. Mixed precipitation, primarily in the form of freezing rain and/or sleet is expected, the NWS says. Significant impacts to travel will continue through at least early Wednesday. Elevated surfaces such...
TxDOT Road Report for 2/3
Paris District Road Report for the week starting February 2, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0