Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox26houston.com

Bayou City Buzz: Home and Garden Show back in Houston

The Houston Home and Garden Show is officially underway in the Bayou City! There's about 150 exhibitors, mostly all from the Houston area. FOX 26's Coco Dominguez speaks to the manager of the show and a few vendors about that attendees can expect.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Is it crawfish season in Houston?

Is now the best time to eat some crawfish in Houston? Marty Wadsworth and Justin Schultz from Willie's Grill and Icehouse weigh in and give us some pointers on how to peel them.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston grocery store offers meal kits, low-cost recipes

More than 500,000 Houston homes are in a food desert where there is no grocery store for at least a mile. A Second Ward grocery store in a food desert is now offering meal kits and recipes. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan shares more on the grocery store and the delicious recipes available.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

fox26houston.com

Houston Public Libraries targeted by thieves, caused nearly $30,000 in damages

HOUSTON - Houston Public Libraries are the latest to be victimized by criminals in the city. Throughout the last couple of months, thieves have been targeting several Houston Public Library locations during off hours to steal cash. "What’s happening with humanity," asked Josetta Hawthorne, a library visitor. "People not carrying...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen

HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man, 69, mauled to death by neighbor's dogs, loved ones left with their "heart in pieces"

ACRES HOME, Texas - Loved ones of a man who was mauled to death by a neighbor's dogs in northwest Houston are left heartbroken. A relative of the 69-year-old man told me her "heart is pain and in pieces" after a neighbor's dogs in the Sheraton Oaks Sub-division in Acres Homes somehow came through a hole in the fence and attacked and killed the man in his own backyard.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Cold and wet again on Thursday

Today will be cold and wet again, but we have much nicer weather on the way. Expect an overcast, showery day today with temperatures stuck in the low 40s for most of the day. Rain should move out of the area late this afternoon as we turn the corner toward a clear pattern Friday through Monday. This weekend is shaping up to be a beauty with sunny days bringing highs in the 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Rain could return by Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Toddler dead after family member reportedly hit her with car by accident

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young child is in serious condition after reportedly being hit by a car in north Houston. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County officials say they responded to an accident in the 2300 block of Brea Crest Street near Greenwood Village around 4:58 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas City Shooting: Multiple people shot at Savan Villas Apartments

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Four people were shot following a multiple shots fired call in Texas City on Wednesday night. According to police, the shooting occurred at the Savan Villas Apartments around 6:30 p.m. in the 8600 Emmett F Lowry Express. Sergeant Allen Bjerke said three people, two women and...
TEXAS CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

30-year-old man fatally attacked by dogs, Houston police investigating

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was possibly killed by dogs in northwest Houston. Houston police said the incident occurred on the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man still being attacked by a dog in a backyard.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Confessed Santa Fe shooter remains incompetent to stand trial

SANTA FE, Texas - It'll be at least another year before the confessed Santa Fe High School shooter could stand trial. The state hospital where he is being treated says he remains mentally incompetent. A judge is expected to sign...
SANTA FE, TX

