fox26houston.com
Bayou City Buzz: Home and Garden Show back in Houston
The Houston Home and Garden Show is officially underway in the Bayou City! There's about 150 exhibitors, mostly all from the Houston area. FOX 26's Coco Dominguez speaks to the manager of the show and a few vendors about that attendees can expect.
fox26houston.com
Historial toll of redlinng in Houston's sunnyside community
Is this our America? A longtime form of housing discrimination called redlining still harms American families.
fox26houston.com
Is it crawfish season in Houston?
Is now the best time to eat some crawfish in Houston? Marty Wadsworth and Justin Schultz from Willie's Grill and Icehouse weigh in and give us some pointers on how to peel them.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor warns against "demonizing" transgender Texans, drag shows
HOUSTON - Seven years have come and gone since Annise Parker led the City of Houston as mayor. Elected to back-to-back terms, the Rice University graduate and longtime energy analyst shattered a formidable glass ceiling as the first openly LGBT person chosen by voters to run a major American city.
fox26houston.com
Houston grocery store offers meal kits, low-cost recipes
More than 500,000 Houston homes are in a food desert where there is no grocery store for at least a mile. A Second Ward grocery store in a food desert is now offering meal kits and recipes. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan shares more on the grocery store and the delicious recipes available.
fox26houston.com
Toddler hit by car in north Houston, in serious condition reports say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young child is in serious condition after reportedly being hit by a car in north Houston. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County officials say a toddler was struck by a car in the 2300 block of Brea Crest Street near Greenwood Village around 4:58 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Exclusive Furniture giving 50 mattresses to victims of tornado in Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown
PASADENA, Texas - Exclusive Furniture is helping local storm victims impacted by the tornado last month. The company will be gifting 50 mattresses to those impacted by the tornado that roared across Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown on Jan. 24. To apply, the company asks residents to submit a 60-second...
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor says city facing "fiscal cliff", blames Turner administration
HOUSTON - Seven years after back-to-back terms as Houston's second woman and first openly gay Mayor, Annise Parker is offering a mixed review on the performance of her successor, Sylvester Turner. "Sylvester Turner, and we need to give him credit, was able to shore up the pension systems. Bill White...
fox26houston.com
Houston Public Libraries targeted by thieves, caused nearly $30,000 in damages
HOUSTON - Houston Public Libraries are the latest to be victimized by criminals in the city. Throughout the last couple of months, thieves have been targeting several Houston Public Library locations during off hours to steal cash. "What’s happening with humanity," asked Josetta Hawthorne, a library visitor. "People not carrying...
fox26houston.com
Houston man survived traumatic brain injury Bob Saget died from, shares important advice
Medical marvel: Houston man survives same head trauma Bob Saget died of. A year ago, actor Bob Saget lost his life at 65-year-old after a head injury. A Houston man suffered a similar issue, but survived following a six month hospital stay. His family shared advice about getting a life plan in order before an unexpected tragedy strikes.
fox26houston.com
Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
fox26houston.com
Man, 69, mauled to death by neighbor's dogs, loved ones left with their "heart in pieces"
ACRES HOME, Texas - Loved ones of a man who was mauled to death by a neighbor's dogs in northwest Houston are left heartbroken. A relative of the 69-year-old man told me her "heart is pain and in pieces" after a neighbor's dogs in the Sheraton Oaks Sub-division in Acres Homes somehow came through a hole in the fence and attacked and killed the man in his own backyard.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cold and wet again on Thursday
Today will be cold and wet again, but we have much nicer weather on the way. Expect an overcast, showery day today with temperatures stuck in the low 40s for most of the day. Rain should move out of the area late this afternoon as we turn the corner toward a clear pattern Friday through Monday. This weekend is shaping up to be a beauty with sunny days bringing highs in the 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Rain could return by Tuesday.
fox26houston.com
Toddler dead after family member reportedly hit her with car by accident
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young child is in serious condition after reportedly being hit by a car in north Houston. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County officials say they responded to an accident in the 2300 block of Brea Crest Street near Greenwood Village around 4:58 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Woman found dead at La Marque house under construction on Green Jay Lane
LA MARQUE, Texas - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a house under construction in La Marque, officials say. La Marque police responded to the call in the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the woman who has recently...
fox26houston.com
Texas City Shooting: Multiple people shot at Savan Villas Apartments
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Four people were shot following a multiple shots fired call in Texas City on Wednesday night. According to police, the shooting occurred at the Savan Villas Apartments around 6:30 p.m. in the 8600 Emmett F Lowry Express. Sergeant Allen Bjerke said three people, two women and...
fox26houston.com
30-year-old man fatally attacked by dogs, Houston police investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was possibly killed by dogs in northwest Houston. Houston police said the incident occurred on the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man still being attacked by a dog in a backyard.
fox26houston.com
Santa Fe woman arrested after Confederate flag dispute, neighbors at odds on where it flies
SANTA FE, Texas - A Santa Fe woman says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to remove a neighbor's Confederate flag from her parents' property. Rosie Yanas lives next door to her 80 and 90-year-old parents. On the other side of her parents' fence hangs a confederate flag owned by their next-door neighbor on the opposite side.
fox26houston.com
Confessed Santa Fe shooter remains incompetent to stand trial
SANTA FE, Texas - It'll be at least another year before the confessed Santa Fe High School shooter could stand trial. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. The state hospital where he is being treated says he remains mentally incompetent. A judge is expected to sign...
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County deputies shoot man outside home near Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Texas - An investigation is under way after Montgomery County deputies shot a man outside of a home near Magnolia. The sheriff’s office says the man, who was armed, may have reported himself to 911, and has symptoms of mental health issues. Deputies responded to a disturbance call...
