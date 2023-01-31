ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene man arrested by SWAT team, accused of threatening wife with rifle at work

By Erica Garner
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – An Abilene man was arrested by a SWAT team after he allegedly threatened his wife with a rifle at her workplace.

Shirley Sedberry was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threat of Family/Household in connection to the incident Monday, and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Explosion reported at Kinder Morgan Plant in Snyder

A police report states Sedberry had been arguing with his wife all day, texting and calling her nonstop after dropping her off at work at a local nursing home.

When he asked her come outside and she refused, the report states Sedberry sent her a picture of a rifle in his car outside her workplace, prompting her to inform her boss, who shut down the nursing home and called police.

Sedberry was arrested by a SWAT team after fleeing into his residence.

No further information has been released.

