Abilene man arrested by SWAT team, accused of threatening wife with rifle at work
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – An Abilene man was arrested by a SWAT team after he allegedly threatened his wife with a rifle at her workplace.
Shirley Sedberry was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threat of Family/Household in connection to the incident Monday, and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $15,000 bond.Explosion reported at Kinder Morgan Plant in Snyder
A police report states Sedberry had been arguing with his wife all day, texting and calling her nonstop after dropping her off at work at a local nursing home.
When he asked her come outside and she refused, the report states Sedberry sent her a picture of a rifle in his car outside her workplace, prompting her to inform her boss, who shut down the nursing home and called police.
Sedberry was arrested by a SWAT team after fleeing into his residence.
No further information has been released.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.
Comments / 0