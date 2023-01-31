On behalf of the Overfield Tavern Museum’s board and volunteers, we would like to thank the Miami County community and everyone who contributed to the success of our fifth annual Yuletide Dinners held at the tavern on Dec. 3-4, 2022. These dinners were our most well-attended ones yet, with nearly 280 guests at four sold-out seatings.

