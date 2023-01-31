Read full article on original website
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
TPD accepts Crown Equipment Co. donation
TROY — Crown Equipment Corporation, 1050 S. Dorset Road, Troy, made a $500 donation to the Troy Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3. The check was presented to Police Chief Shawn McKinney and School Resource Officers Tracy Long by Scott Thornell, Crown Equipment Co. operations manager. According to McKinney...
miamivalleytoday.com
Funds for animal shelter, Pleasant Hill OK’d by MC Commissioners
TROY – The Miami County Animal Shelter and the village of Pleasant Hill both received financial contribution from the Miami County Commissioners, which was approved at their general meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Animal Shelter received $13,000 utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for lost revenue due...
miamivalleytoday.com
Overfield thanks all for successful Yuletide Dinners
On behalf of the Overfield Tavern Museum’s board and volunteers, we would like to thank the Miami County community and everyone who contributed to the success of our fifth annual Yuletide Dinners held at the tavern on Dec. 3-4, 2022. These dinners were our most well-attended ones yet, with nearly 280 guests at four sold-out seatings.
miamivalleytoday.com
MC Commissioners award bid
TROY — The Miami County Commissioners awarded the Camp Troy Pump Station improvements project to Area Energy and Electric Inc. at their general meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The project is expected to cost $482,000. The awarding of the project is to also serve as a notice to proceed with the project.
miamivalleytoday.com
Collins Aerospace sponsors WACO Learning Center’s 2023 programs
TROY — Representatives from Collins Aerospace visited the WACO Air Museum & Aviation Learning Center in Troy to present WACO Vice President Bill Slagel, Executive Director Nancy Royer and President Jim McGarry with a donation of $34,000 from Collins Aerospace to help fund the Aviation Learning Center. Collins Aerospace...
miamivalleytoday.com
Learn the art of macramé with Destinee Javier
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) is offering a macramé class on Feb. 9 from 6-8 p.m. The class will be held at Fearless Finds located at 3979 S. Tipp Cowelsville Road and taught by owner, Destinee Javier. The cost to attend is $40 for residents of Tipp City and Monroe Township and $42 for non-residents. To register for this class, visit the TMCS website: www.tmcomservices.org.
miamivalleytoday.com
Walnut Grove-Clark County Road closed
ELIZABETH — Walnut Grove-Clark County Road will be closed between Dayton-Brandt Road and Alcony-Conover Road for tree removal. The road will be closed on Thursday, Feb.2 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Friday, Feb. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The road will be accessible to buses and emergency traffic.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Aquatic Center seeks lifeguards for 2023 season
TROY — The Troy Aquatic Center is now hiring lifeguards for the 2023 pool season. Lifeguards must be 16 years of age or older to apply, and certified in lifeguard training. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Applications can be completed on the city of Troy’s website at www.troyohio.gov or through a link posted on the Troy Aquatic Center Facebook page. Applications are also available at the Troy Recreation Department office located inside Hobart Arena.
miamivalleytoday.com
Anna Endowment Fund applications available
ANNA — The village of Anna Endowment Fund is accepting applications for grants. Eligible applicants must be charitable, educational, or benevolent organizations whose activities are conducted within the village of Anna. The Fund was established in December 1995 as a result of a $250,000 donation by the Honda of...
miamivalleytoday.com
Walking the halls
Larry and Kathy Goodman of Troy take a morning walk at Hobart Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2. The couple usually walks two miles, twice a day and head to Hobart Arena when the weather turns cold so that they can exercise in comfort.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East APD team wins district competition
CASSTOWN — Matthew Osting and Braden Zekas recently competed in the District Agricultural Power Diagnostics (APD) (formerly known as Tractor Trouble Shooting) Career Development Event hosted by the Mercer County FFA Chapters and held at Tri-Star Career Compact School in Celina. Osting and Zekas are both members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter at Miami East High School.
miamivalleytoday.com
Barnes selected as FFA Member of the Month
CASSTOWN — The February 2023 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Haley Barnes. She is the daughter of Jacob and Melissa Barnes of Troy. Barnes is a sophomore and second-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Barnes was a member of the Animal Welfare and Behavior...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy residents required to file 2022 tax return
TROY — Troy residents are required to file a 2022 city of Troy tax return, regardless of whether tax is due. Everyone age 18 or over who lives in Troy will need to file a municipal income tax form by April 18, 2023. Those who own and operate a...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Main Street plans Black History, Culture Walk First Friday
TROY — Troy Main Street will host the second annual First Friday Black History and Culture Walk on Friday, Feb 3, offering free educational activities and entertainment from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Troy. “Troy Main Street is looking forward to engaging the community in this event,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Bowling Roundup
PIQUA — The Piqua boys bowling team defeated Greenville 1,928-1,499 at Breakpoint Entertainment Tuesday. Piqua improved to 12-1 overall and 6-1 in the MVL. Collin Snyder led Piqua with games of 163 and 241 for a 404 series. Dylan Jenkins had games of 223 and 170 and Connor Bollinger...
miamivalleytoday.com
Wrestling Roundup
TROY — The Troy wrestling team celebrated Senior Night with wins over Fairborn 52-45 and Wyoming 42-21. Seniors Nolan Fox (120), Tyler Plunkett (157) and Xavier Poffenberger (175) were honored. “Nolan made scratch weight at 120 tonight and had two dominant performances,” Troy wrestling coach Doug Curnes said. “Tyler...
miamivalleytoday.com
18+ three-day watercolor class with local artist
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a 3-day watercolor painting class for beginners ages 18 and older on Feb. 9, 16, and 23, from 6-8 p.m. Participants will complete three paintings while learning about materials and techniques used in watercolor painting. Each session will have unique subjects and styles. The cost of the 3-day class is $50 for residents and $52 for non-residents. All supplies are provided.
miamivalleytoday.com
The Caroline holds 15th anniversary celebration
TROY — The Caroline celebrated its 15th anniversary on Tuesday, Jan. 31, by hosting an open house featuring a special ceremony honoring longtime employees Executive Chef Russ Emerick and Server/Manager Chelsea Henry. “They’ve both been here for 15 years,” Events Coordinator Kylee Bowman said. “They’ve been with us the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Local students on Lee University’s Dean’s List
CLEVELAND, TENN. — Lee University congratulates students who earned Dean’s List honors during the Fall 2022 semester. Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00. Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement: Ella Fecher,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington High School Honor Roll, Principal’s List
COVINGTON — Covington High School released its second quarter Honor Roll and Principal’s List. Freshman who earned their spot on the Principal’s List are: Brock Gessner, Brodie Manson, Owen Leistner, Caleigh Gilpin, Dakohta Kenworthy, Whitney Burns, Addison Ventura, Jackson Witt and Timothy Taubert. Students in the freshman...
Comments / 0