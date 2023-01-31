More than 44,000 without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas , about 44,529 customers are reportedly without power as of 5 p.m. on Thursday.

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages:

Anderson County – 2,351

Cherokee County – 466

Franklin County – 96

Henderson County – 4,686

Hopkins County – 3,203

Houston County – 15

Smith County – 26,697

Van Zandt County – 825

Wood County – 46

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 5,915

Wood County Electric Co-Op – 229

