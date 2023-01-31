More than 44,000 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas , about 44,529 customers are reportedly without power as of 5 p.m. on Thursday.Precipitation transitions to all rain Thursday
KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.
The following is a list of current outages:
Anderson County – 2,351
Cherokee County – 466
Franklin County – 96
Henderson County – 4,686
Hopkins County – 3,203
Houston County – 15
Smith County – 26,697
Van Zandt County – 825
Wood County – 46
Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 5,915
Wood County Electric Co-Op – 229Interactive Radar
