Tyler, TX

More than 44,000 without power in East Texas

By Darby Good, Luke Whitney, Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas , about 44,529 customers are reportedly without power as of 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Precipitation transitions to all rain Thursday

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages:

Anderson County – 2,351

Cherokee County – 466

Franklin County – 96

Henderson County – 4,686

Hopkins County – 3,203

Houston County – 15

Smith County – 26,697

Van Zandt County – 825

Wood County – 46

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 5,915

Wood County Electric Co-Op – 229

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

Righttttttt.
5d ago

Oh no ,that dam Abbott how could he let it sleep and hail and snow.Isnt he suppose to control the weather.Ok cry babies strat crying.

Tricky Dick Watson
5d ago

There is absolutely no excuse for this they have all year to prepare for winter and where are they now at now whatabuger

Connie R
5d ago

people the gov can't control the weather . you might want to speak to God about the weather !!

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Major ice storm grips county

Major ice storm grips county Image HEAVY DAMAGE — Big, thick limbs and trees on the Hopkins County Courthouse square and the Veteran's Memorial area buckled under the weight of ice. The area was cleared Friday, but many areas in and around the city and throughout the county we having falling trees removed. The city will open the spring clean up site Feb. 4-11 from...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County declares local state of disaster

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Warming centers open in East Texas

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Part of Troup Highway in Tyler closed for downed power line

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Troup Highway between Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road has been closed. An Oncor employee said the road is blocked off due to a downed power line. A tree has reportedly been pressing down on the power line for about 24 hours, and the line is still hot.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Plane crashes near Gladewater Municipal Airport

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, according to Texas DPS. Officials said that the crash happened near Carter Road and Highway 271, south of the airport. All four occupants have been taken out of the plane, according to officials. DPS said they are waiting at the scene of the […]
GLADEWATER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview City Attorney Jim Finley announces retirement

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview has announced that City Attorney Jim Finley plans to retire at the end of February after 23 years. Finley is the longest serving tenured City Attorney in the history of Longview. “I’ve greatly enjoyed serving Longview and seeing all the growth these past two decades,” Finley said. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
QUITMAN, TX
KSST Radio

Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested

February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas winter storm causing road hazards

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) — Winter weather in East Texas is causing dangerous driving conditions. Toll 49 was closed down for hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler crash. TxDot is reporting ice or snow on the toll road. “There was another vehicle involved, a one-ton truck and there’s no injuries or anything like that. We’re just trying […]
GRAND SALINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

