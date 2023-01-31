ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Unnamed exec predicts Titans trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3np878_0kXPRO8G00

Not only are we in the offseason, we’re also in “unnamed executive says this” season, and we have our first involving the Tennessee Titans.

In an article by The Athletic’s Mike Sando, an unnamed executive believes the San Francisco 49ers will bring Tom Brady in, have Brock Purdy sit behind him, and trade Trey Lance to the Titans.

“I think they will trade Trey Lance to Tennessee and then they will end up with Brady and Brady will play one year for his home team, and they will have Brock Purdy as the backup,” an exec from another team predicted Sunday. “That is the chatter. They have the defense already, Brady wants to win one more, and this is right up the 49ers’ alley.”

Speculation about a Niners-Titans trade for Lance really kicked off after the San Fran signal-caller posted a picture of Ran Carthon, the Niners’ former director of player personnel and current Titans GM, on social media with what looked like fingers crossed emojis.

For the record, that particular emoji is really defined as “good luck” when you search for it, per my 12-year-old, and as confirmed by me. Still, that didn’t stop the speculation from beginning — and in reality, the dot-connecting on this one isn’t far-fetched.

We know Carthon’s connection to the Niners, and the Titans may be looking to move on from Ryan Tannehill. San Francisco bringing in Brady would almost certainly lead to the team trading one of their young signal-callers.

Lance would be an intriguing option as a potential long-term solution, but he would come with plenty of risk.

He’s still recovering from a broken ankle, and quite honestly we don’t know what he’ll be with such a limited sample size that was underwhelming to begin with.

The Titans would also have to give up draft capital to get him, although there are general managers out there who believe a third-round pick might be enough to get it done.

If that’s the price, the Titans should jump on it. However, expect the Niners to fight like hell to get more after the team gave up three firsts and a third-round pick to move up to get him.

Also in Sando’s article, another executive believes the Niners will end up holding on to Lance.

“They’ll let Jimmy G walk, have Purdy compete with Lance, and the job will be Purdy’s to lose,” an agent who represents other quarterbacks predicted Sunday. “They’ll be open to a Lance trade, knowing that is a long shot. Purdy is so much cheaper than Jimmy, they can add players around Purdy now and maybe still develop Lance.”

The Titans trading for Lance greatly depends on Brady or another high-profile quarterback going to San Francisco.

Sure, it’s possible the Niners trade Lance if that doesn’t happen and Purdy beats him out for the starting job, but at that point the 49ers would be taking an even bigger loss in terms of what they gave up as compared to what they’ll get that it would make more sense to hold on to him as insurance for Purdy.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Raiders make major coordinator hire

The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says 'too early to know' who is following DeMeco Ryans to the Texans

DeMeco Ryans is well respected. The new Houston Texans coach was highly regarded while the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers for the past two seasons. However, Ryans had made inroads and connections inside the organization longer than that as he started his coaching career in San Francisco in 2017, the first year of the Shanahan era.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
263K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy