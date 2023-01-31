ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Chase Village, MD

mocoshow.com

Second Person Has Died After House Fire in Aspen Hill Monday Night

A second person has died following a house fire in Aspen Hill on Monday night. A man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s were found unconscious and transported to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The woman was in critical condition and later died from her injuries, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted on Wednesday. The family of the victims are raising funds for the funerals The fundraiser can be found here.
ASPEN HILL, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Vehicle Fire in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a vehicle fire in Gaithersburg on Friday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire occurred around 10:25am in the Quince Orchard Plaza shopping center, which is in the 600 block of Quince Orchard Rd, near Clopper Rd. The fire has been extinguished and there are no injuries reported. Quince Orchard Plaza is home to the recently opened Taco Bamba, Staples, Shadow Land Laster Tag, and Quincy’s. Additional photos below courtesy of @mcfrsPIO on Twitter.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Portion of Beach Drive to Close From 2/7-2/9

Beach Drive will be closed from Cedar Lane to Knowles Avenue in Kensington from Tuesday, February 7, through Thursday, February 9, from 8:30 pm to 12:30 am. The closure is part of ongoing Park Police deer population management operations.
KENSINGTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Juvenile Stabbed Inside Home in Potomac Thursday Night

Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Thursday night in Potomac. According to MCPD,. “Officers responded to the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road for a report of a stabbing. A juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.” This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time. All parties involved in the incident are juveniles, so information provided by MCPD is limited. WUSA9 reports that the stabbing is “believed to have occurred inside a rather large home in an affluent area of Potomac.” We will post an update if additional information is released.
POTOMAC, MD
Bay Net

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Seek Suspect Who Allegedly Threw a Rock Through Victim’s Car Window

On February 2, at approximately 10:31 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue (7-Eleven) for an assault that had just occurred. According to Takoma Park Police, The victim stated sometime between 10:00 and 10:30, he was in the 7-Eleven when an unknown male suspect approached him. The suspect displayed a knife. When the victim backed away, the suspect left the 7-11 but returned shortly after and confronted the victim again, this time throwing a rock through the victim’s front passenger vehicle window shattering it and breaking off the vehicle’s side mirror. The suspect then fled on a black moped on East West Highway towards Prince George’s County.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WUSA9

Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck by Driver Near Montgomery Village Center Wednesday Evening

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Wednesday night in Montgomery Village. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, a pedestrian was struck on Montgomery Village Avenue, near Centerway Road and the Montgomery Village Center Shopping Center, around 7:35PM. One adult patient was transported to an area Trauma Center with critical traumatic injury. Some lanes are currently blocked. We will post an update when additional information is available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Teenager Taken To A Hospital Following A Shooting In Montgomery County

Police says this is an isolated incident. Germantown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County. The teenager is listed in critical condition, Montgomery County Police say. Officers were dispatched to the13000 block of Demetriaus Way at around 4:15 PM...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, a white truck ran the red light and struck the pedestrian, who was in the crosswalk. Investigators believe the driver left the scene, but later returned.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A D.C. Metro Transit employee was shot and killed on Wednesday, and two others were shot after an altercation with a gunman at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, according to the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Potomac Avenue in Southeast D.C. just before 9 am. The suspect initially shot a man in the leg after an altercation on a Metrobus. After exiting the bus, the suspect engaged in another altercation and shot another man in the leg. After shooting the initial two victims, the suspect pointed a handgun at The post Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Deadly car accident prompts safety changes for Lee Chapel Road

BURKE, Va. - Improvements to make Lee Chapel Road safer are taking place right now. The road has been a concern for many in Fairfax County over the years, but now more than ever after two teen girls were killed in a car accident earlier this month. Transportation leaders, county...
BURKE, VA
wfmd.com

Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

