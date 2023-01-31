The more EV’s on the road, the more charging stations required. More demand for electricity to charge will mean increasing electricity grids and ways to produce it. That cost will always be transferred to the consumer.
BS people who actually fell for that lie and bought on have ditched them because they are wayy too expensive
With all the kids and families moving into parent's house because rent can't be afforded. Garages are being converted into living spaces to accommodate these extra beings, not to mention those that live in apartments and townhouse communities. Where are they supposed to place these electric charging stations?
Related
The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 1 Charging?
Woman receives beat up car in divorce settlement, and everyone wants it
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in These Five States
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
Why is GM investing nearly $1B in V-8 engines when it’s ‘all in’ on electric vehicles?
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
Eggs aren’t the only price spiking. Here are the grocery prices that have risen the most.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Major utility company warns customers face 100% energy bill hike this month – see if you’re one of the millions affected
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
The future of gas prices in 2023
Utah man tests limits of electric truck by towing 10,000lbs until it dies
GreenMatters
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 57