County coroner identifies victim of fatal Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE — An investigation is underway after a man died from an apparent shooting late Monday night.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Elijah Rivers, 22, with an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday.

City police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Coal and Logan streets and near Coal and North Meade streets just before midnight.

Rivers was found suffering from a gunshot wound on North Meade Street where officers performed life saving measures before city emergency medical technicians arrived, transporting Rivers to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Police said the scene was processed by the state police Wilkes-Barre Troop P Forensic Services Unit and city detectives.

Police suspect the shooting stems from an ongoing dispute between the victim and another group of people.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police detectives 570-208-4228 or 570-208-0911.