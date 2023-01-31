ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Star Wars Disney+ Series Premiering in 2023: 'Mandalorian,' 'Ahsoka,' and More

By Brett White
Photos: Disney+ ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

The Star Wars saga isn’t slowing down one parsec in 2023. Or it’s not… losing a parsec in 2023? Whatever — Star Wars’ momentum going into 2023 pretty much ensures that the franchise could metaphorically beat the Millennium Falcon in the Kessel Run. That’s beside the main point: Grogu is back. After two years away and a surprise appearance in The Book of Boba Fett fully a year ago, Disney+’s beloved mascot/moneymaker is coming back in a brand new season of The Mandalorian! That automatically makes 2023 a great year for Star Wars, but the return of Pedro Pascal to a galaxy far, far away — in his original adventure dad role, thank you very much — is just the start of what looks like a great year for Star Wars fans.

Below you’ll find a guide to every new Star Wars season and series coming to Disney+ in 2023. Not only are there live-action shows on the way, there are also animated series for all different audiences coming to viewers from all around the globe. Here’s what we know about every one of these shows so far, from release dates to cast info to sneak peeks and trailers. Keep on reading, because some new info may be a fraction of a parsec away or something.

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qD7I8_0kXPQAoJ00
Photo: Disney+

Premiere: January 4, 2023

Finale: March 29, 2023

Starring: Dee Bradley Baker (the Bad Batch), Michelle Ang (Omega), Wanda Sykes (Phee Genoa), Noshir Dalal (Vice Admiral Rampart), Rhea Perlman (Cid)

Writers: Jennifer Corbett, Gina Lucita Monreal, Amanda Rose Muñoz, Matt Michnovetz, Christopher Yost

Directors: Steward Lee, Nathaniel Villanueva, Saul Ruiz

The second season of this animated series is currently airing on Disney+ with new episodes premiering every Wednesday. The series picks up where Star Wars: The Clone Wars left off, following the fall of the Republic and creation of the Galactic Empire and follows a squadron of renegade clone troopers, each with genetic quirks that set them apart from their brethren, as they strike back against the newly installed tyranny. Season 2 finds the Bad Batch working closely with ex-Jedi informant Cid and her pirate ally Phee Genoa. Elsewhere, Imperial Vice Admiral Rampart increasing his efforts to eradicate the Bad Batch. Season 2 of The Bad Batch will conclude on March 29.

'The Mandalorian' Season 3

Disney/YouTube

Premiere: March 1, 2023

Starring: Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Omid Abtahi (Dr. Pershing), Christopher Lloyd, Tim Meadows

Writers: Jon Favreau, Noah Kloor, Dave Filoni

Directors: Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Lee Isaac Chung, Peter Ramsey, Rachel Morrison

After a lengthy hiatus, The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ on March 1. It’s been over two years since we last saw Din Djarin and his adopted son Grogu in their own show, but both of them had some major moments in last year’s The Book of Boba Fett. The return of The Mandalorian will put Clan Mudhorn back in the spotlight as a reunited Din and Grogu embark on new adventures that will take them to old haunts. We’re gonna see a return to the ravaged planet Mandalore as well as a continuation of Bo-Katan Kryze’s side quest. And who knows what trouble Moff Gideon’s gonna get up to in Season 3?

To see more of what’s in store for us in The Mandalorian Season 3, check out the trailer below.

'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures'

Premiere: Spring 2023

Starring: Emma Berman, Jamaal Avery Jr.

Writers: Michael Olson (showrunner), Lamont Magee (consulting producer)

Director: Elliot Bour (supervising director)

Young Jedi Adventures will be the first animated Star Wars series created specifically for preschoolers and early grade schoolers. It will also be set during the High Republic era, a.k.a. a few hundred years before the events of Episode I — The Phantom Menace. The series stars Avery as the voice of Jedi Youngling Kai Brightstar and Berman as the voice of pilot Nash Durango. Together these two will travel the galaxy, going on adventures and learning lessons in teamwork, patience, and friendship. In addition to streaming on Disney+, the series will also premiere on cable via the Disney Junior network.

'Star Wars: Visions' Season 2

Premiere: Spring 2023

Starring: TBA

Writers: TBA

Directors: TBA

Season 1 of this extracanonical anthology series gave a number of Japan’s top animation studios carte blanche to interpret or reinterpret the Star Wars canon to tell stories unlike any we’ve ever seen before. The resulting series was a critically-acclaimed success — so of course Star Wars: Visions is coming back for Season 2. That being said, the nature of this series means we probably won’t know what the episodes are about until it premieres on Disney+. We do know, however, that Season 2 will be a global affair, with shorts coming from animation studios in Japan, India, the UK, Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, South Africa, South Korea, and the US.

'Ahsoka'

Premiere: 2023

Starring: Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Ray Stevenson

Writers: Dave Filoni

Directors: Dave Filoni, Peter Ramsey

Okay, first of all, take most of that cast list above with a grain of Crait salt. Disney and Lucasfilm are keeping a lot of details about this series under wraps, and with good reason. Through her appearances in previous animated series as well as her live-action debut in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano has become one of the most popular characters in the entire Star Wars galaxy. We do know for sure that Ahsoka will include the live-action debut of Sabine Wren and a few other members of the Star Wars Rebels cast (Hera and Chopper will appear in the series!). That just makes Ahsoka an even bigger deal. Brace yourselves, because 2023 is probably going to be the year of Ahsoka Tano.

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'

Premiere: 2023

Starring: Jude Law; Kyriana Kratter and Ravi Cabot-Conyers (rumored)

Writers: Christopher Ford

Directors: Jon Watts

The third live-action series from Star Wars expected to drop in 2023 is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which comes from the director of Sony/Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man trilogy. Jon Watts reteams with his Spider-Man: Homecoming screenwriter Christopher Ford for Skeleton Crew, which has been described as Goonies meets Star Wars. For those born in the 21st century, though, maybe Stranger Things (minus all the horror) meets Star Wars is a better description. The only thing we know about the series so far is that it will star Jude Law, presumably as a mentor figure to a quartet of teenage characters. The series wrapped filming in late January 2023, so expect this one closer to the end of the year — if it’s not bumped to 2024.

Decider.com

Decider.com

