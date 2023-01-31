ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much hotter will it be in Miami this week than usual? What the forecast says

By Jeff Kleinman
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkSC2_0kXPPif600

South Florida is baking this week. At least for this time of year.

The average high temperature in Miami in January and February is in the mid- to upper-70s. This week, forecasters expect the afternoon high to hit the mid- to upper-80s, according to the National Weather Service, and perhaps break heat records along the way.

What’s behind the conditions? A “deep layer ridge of high pressure” is keeping away the rain this week in South Florida, according to the weather service. Mix in sunny skies and higher humidity, and it’s feeling like summer conditions in the middle of winter.

After Friday’s record-flirting day in the mid-80s, the region will cool off Saturday, when the afternoon high isn’t expected to reach 80.

SEE THE FORECAST: Miami temperatures could break records. How extreme will it get?

What’s the average annual temperature in South Florida?

Take a look at the interactive graphic below, which is broken down by Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys. Hover over the lines for pop-up details or switch to the table version for a different view.

Miami Herald

