sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Big Rig Accidents Occur Along Interstate 80
Several big rig accidents were reported on westbound Interstate 80 on January 31, causing traffic slowdowns. The first occurred in a big rig jackknife crash in Richmond when the tractor-trailer struck an embankment. The accident caused a fuel spill on the westbound side of the freeway near Solano Avenue at about 5:00 a.m.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Reported at I-5 Connector
A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 29 involved a rollover. The crash happened around 12:36 p.m. along westbound U.S. 50 at the northbound I-5 connector. Upon their arrival at the accident scene, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) initially reported that two vehicles were involved, a Honda Civic and a Dodge Ram pickup.
Man dies from ‘traumatic’ injuries after being hit by two vehicles on SR-99
(KTXL) — A fatal collision occurred on Thursday along southbound SR-99 after a man attempting to cross the highway was struck by two vehicles, according to the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred around 6:51 p.m. when the man attempted to cross the roadway from the east shoulder. On Friday, the Sacramento County […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Pine Street in Martinez
Officials recently reported a fatal car crash on SR-4 and Pine Street in the Martinez area. The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and blocked all lanes of State Route 4 for a brief period, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 99 in South Sacramento identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on southbound Highway 99 just south of Calvine Road, according to California Highway Patrol. The man was identified as Anarjit Singh Sanghera, a 53-year-old Elk Grove resident, by the Sacramento County Coroners Office. Officials responded around 7 p.m. to reports...
Car flips over after 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 101 in SF: CHP
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A three-vehicle collision Wednesday night has caused a traffic jam on Highway 101 in San Francisco, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). One of the cars involved in the crash is a Nissan, which flipped over on its roof in the middle lanes of the highway around 7:32 p.m. There were […]
East Bay fatal crash in Martinez on Westbound Highway 4, CHP says
There was a fatal accident involving three cars in Martinez early Wednesday morning on Westbound Highway 4, according to CHP.
Helicopter video: Watch early morning CHP chase of stolen truck suspect
CASTRO VALLEY -- An alleged truck thief was captured early Friday after a CHP pursuit onto the streets of Oakland.Watch video of the chase According to the CHP, a truck suspect was discovered asleep inside the vehicle with its lights on around 1:42 a.m. on a Castro Valley street.As he slept, CHP officers snuck up the vehicle and placed a spike strip in front of it. Once awaken, the suspect started up the truck, fleeing over the spikes, puncturing his tires. But he continue to flee, making his way to westbound 580 while driving on his rims.Eventually, the suspect made his way into Oakland where he abandoned the damaged truck in the 400 block of Vernon.With the CHP chopper overhead with its infrared camera engaged, the suspect was tracked on foot until he attempted to hide in some bushes.The chopper crew directed ground officers to the location where the suspect was taken into custody.
Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Martinez
MARTINEZ -- The California Highway Patrol said a fatal crash on state Highway 4 near Martinez early Wednesday morning involved three vehicles and started when a Ford hatchback with a solo driver struck the center divider. The Ford was traveling west around 4:15 a.m. when it hit the divider east of Pine Street, disabling the Ford in traffic lanes. A Lexus SUV with one occupant traveling the same direction collided with the Ford. Shortly afterward, a Toyota SUV traveling the same direction also hit the disabled Ford. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Lexus and Toyota were not injured. The CHP closed all westbound lanes following the crash. Anyone who witnessed what led to the crash can contact the CHP's Contra Costa area office at (925) 646-4980.
Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity
Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
KTVU FOX 2
28-year-old woman killed on Castro Valley freeway ID'd
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A young woman who got out of a Chevrolet Malibu on the freeway in Castro Valley and then was struck by an oncoming Honda CRV has been identified. The Alameda County Coroner said Amber Reaves, 28, of Turlock is the person who was killed Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector about 5 a.m.
Eastbound I-80 off-ramp to Taylor Road closed in Roseville due to 'serious' collision
ROSEVILLE, Calif — The eastbound Interstate 80 off-ramp to Taylor Road is closed Tuesday in Roseville after a collision. California Highway Patrol said they are assisting with the "major collision" and there is no estimated time of reopening. The Rocklin Police Department described it as a "serious injury collision"...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 cars on Highway 99 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on Highway 99 in the south Sacramento area, authorities said Thursday night.The collision happened in the southbound lanes of the highway south of Calvine Road.The CHP South Sacramento division said the man was hit by at least two separate cars and was pronounced dead at the scene.He has not yet been identified.Investigators said both drivers stayed at the scene.The roadway has since fully reopened.
Auto burglary suspect arrested after chase on Highway 80 in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD -- A burglary suspect in Fairfield led police and California Highway Patrol officers on Interstate Highway 80 before being arrested, police announced Thursday.Fairfield police said an off-duty sergeant was at a theater in the city at around 10:52 p.m. Monday when he saw a man burglarizing a vehicle in the parking lot and fleeing in an orange SUV. Later, the sergeant informed an on-duty officer he had located the SUV in a nearby parking lot. Once the officer arrived at the location, the SUV sped off and a chase began involving Fairfield and CHP officers heading westbound on Interstate 80,...
Driver injured in shooting on Dumbarton Bridge
FREMONT-- A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound direction of the span, west of Thornton Avenue, the CHP said. The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover. A CHP spokesperson said it wasn't known if he was hit by gunfire. No suspects have been arrested. No other information was available from the CHP about the shooting.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Double Fatality Accident After Driver Runs Red Light
Driver Runs Red Light, Leading to a Double Fatality Accident. A double fatality accident occurred in South Sacramento recently after a driver ran a red light, striking another vehicle, which was pushed into a Ford van. The accident happened at the Florin Road intersection with French Road a little after 10:15 p.m. When the driver, who was in a Toyota, ran the light, he hit a Nissan driven by a Sacramento woman, Stephanie Phan Ha, age 49. A passenger in the vehicle was Linh Phan, age 42. Both women died as a result of the collision.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Pacific Avenue in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Douglas Road and Pacific Avenue. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 29, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run on Pacific Avenue in Stockton. A preliminary release by Stockton PD revealed...
Incidents involving big rigs on wb I-80 in Vacaville, Richmond slow morning traffic in East Bay
A jackknifed big rig in Richmond that caused a fuel spill and a crash between seven cars and a big rig in Vacaville created traffic issues on westbound I-80.
Pedestrian killed in Stockton hit-and-run
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for more information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday. According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pacific Ave, north of Douglas Road. Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian had been and they later died. Police say...
One injured after shooting on Highway 84
NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — There was a shooting on Highway 84 Wednesday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed. The shooting occurred on the highway just west of Thornton Avenue in Contra Costa County, CHP said. CHP was called about the shooting at 12:57 p.m. Multiple bullets went through the back window of the victim’s car. The […]
