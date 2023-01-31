ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 3

Lightfoot: “What we heard from those workers, from riders, is we want more police on the CTA” (. Could Duckworth’s appointment to key Senate subcommittee pave the way for an O’Hare express train? (Crain’s) Aurora man charged with leaving scene of deadly crash on southbound...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Making the fiscal argument for municipal sidewalk clearance at #PlowTheSidewalks town hall

On Monday, the disability rights group Access Living and the sustainable transportation advocacy organization Better Streets Chicago hosted a town hall on their #PlowTheStreets campaign for municipal sidewalk snow clearance, launched in February 2021. The event was held at Access Living’s headquarters, 11r W. Chicago Ave., and moderated by WCPT 820 AM radio host and comedian Patti Vasquez.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The dogs used for CTA’s $31M K-9 unit contract are basically very expensive decoys

Last August 22, the CTA announced it had inked a $31 million contract with a private security firm to provide up to 50 K-9 teams, consisting of two unarmed guards and a dog, to patrol the ‘L’ system. Ever since then, I’ve been trying to find out exactly what the purpose of the dogs is, and the transit agency has been stonewalling me.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

46th Ward alder hopefuls call for CTA conductors, less car-centric DLSD, and a Bike Grid

I live in Uptown, in the 46th Ward, and this evening I attended a local aldermanic candidates forum as a citizen, simply to make a more informed decision about who to vote for as my City Council representative. But there were a lot of interesting comments about transportation issues, so much so that I decided I might as well write up some of the discussion, since it touched on citywide matters that will be of interest to Streetsblog readers.
