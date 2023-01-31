ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Houston Chronicle

As Texas thaws again, calls to rethink how cities prepare for winter weather are renewed

Two years after a winter storm killed 246 people and left millions of Texans without electricity, Texas cities once again buckled under a menacing winter storm. Freezing temperatures and ice storms pushed large portions of the state to a standstill this week. Many school districts shut down through at least Thursday as ice made roads and bridges in Dallas and Austin nearly impossible to traverse. Heavy ice brought down power lines all over Austin, prompting widespread power outages in the capital city of the nation’s second-most-populous state. Hundreds of thousands of businesses and households across Central and East Texas remained without power on Thursday as utility crews worked nonstop to repair downed power lines.
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
As ice storm nears end, 500K customers in the dark in Texas, mid-South

Nearly a half-million customers awoke to no electric power on Thursday morning from Texas to Tennessee following a high-impact overnight battering of freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms. At least nine people have died on slick roads since Monday, according to the Associated Press, with travel expected to remain treacherous until temperatures warm and the ice begins to melt into Friday.
Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo

Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal

That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
Where do you set your thermostat?

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now

While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
Ferrovial strikes water in Texas with plant expansions worth $166m

Ferrovial, through PLW Waterworks, has won a $146m contract to expand the wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville, Texas. The work will nearly double the plant’s current capacity of 113 million litres a day to meet the needs of a growing population. The project is scheduled to begin this year...
One dead in Texas as winter weather threatens 40 million

DALLAS (NewsNation) — Nearly 40 million Americans are under winter weather alerts across the country as severe cold and winter storms make their way through the South, killing at least one person in Texas. More than 1,700 flights nationwide have been canceled. Traffic has been brought to a standstill...
