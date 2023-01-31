Family waits for justice 11 years after Nashville father’s murder

By: Emily Luxen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eleven years after a father of two died after being shot in the parking lot of a Nashville apartment complex, his killer remains on the run, and his family is still waiting for justice .

Metro Police said on Jan. 29, 2012 around 11 p.m. Jeffery Short, 20, went to visit someone at the Buena Vista Manor Apartment Complex on Buena Vista Pike. Someone approached his car, shot him multiple times and took off. Short was found lying in the parking lot near the driver’s side door of his car. He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

Detectives said they believe there were people at the apartment complex that witnessed the crime, but they have been reluctant to talk with police. They hoped as time goes by, witnesses may become more comfortable sharing what they know.

“I believe there are people out there that likely have direct knowledge about this murder,” said Detective Matthew Filter with the Metro Police Department’s Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons Unit. “People’s relationships change. They might not have wanted to say anything several years ago because they were close to the person involved, but now they may not be close.”

Short’s family also wants answers. He left behind two young sons who now have to grow up without a father. His mother says Short was known as “Nino,” and she still struggles to understand why his life was cut short.

“It hurts,” said Gloria Cox, Jeffery Short’s mother. “When birthdays and holidays come around, and there’s no Jeffery. I was always taught that everyone deserves justice, and that is what I need. I need justice.”

READ MORE: Court TV’s Unsolved Casefile

Cox said her family celebrates Short’s birthday, and visits his gravesite often to keep his memory alive. On difficult days she relies on her faith and her family for support. She said finally learning who killed her son would bring her some much-needed relief.

“Someone out there in the streets knows who killed him,” said Cox. “I wish that they would come and help me out, so I could have peace of mind.”

Anyone with information about Jeffery Short’s murder is asked to contact the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

This story was originally published Jan. 31 by WTVF in Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.