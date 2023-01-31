ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Choose your Valentine’s Day adventure

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfHqx_0kXPPOCg00

It’s February 14, 2023. (That’s a Tuesday, FYI.) There’s a lot to celebrate, and you’ve got the whole evening ahead of you. So, what are you doing?

1. Date night’s here, and you’re going out. Any excuse to dress up is a good one, so go all out with your date night fit . Grab a gift for your significant other (we love jewelry from GLDN or a personalized token of your appreciation ), and don’t forget to drop lipstick or a breath mint in your bag on the way out.

2. You’re staying in with the family. Whip up a fun dinner (like breakfast for dinner, because nothing says “I love you” like a big stack of pancakes) and make a dessert everyone will enjoy. Once you’re done, rock some matching pajamas and watch a family-favorite movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151sXs_0kXPPOCg00
Matching family Valentine’s Day pajamas: Hanna Andersson My Valentine family pajamas Hanna Andersson/Reviewed

3. You’re celebrating Galentine’s Day in style. Attending a big party or throwing a small get-together with friends calls for some really nice chocolate and bubbly ( booze-free or not, you decide). Make your makeup look special by adding a new product or two so you really sparkle.

4. You’re skipping Valentine’s Day. Cook yourself a nice meal and spend some time on your favorite hobby. Crack open a new book, start a crafting project, or binge-watch something — whatever you’re doing, make sure it’s something you love.

When all is said and done, don’t forget Presidents Day is coming up. Bookmark our guide to the latest and best Presidents Day deals , and subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter if you want the 411 on all the best deals all the time.

Happy Valentine's Day, friends.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

Reviewed, part of the USA Today Network

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Choose your Valentine’s Day adventure

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

15 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Significant Other — All Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Valentine's Day is a beautiful holiday — but it can come with a lot of pressure! You want to find the perfect gift for your significant other, but sometimes it feels like all of the "perfect gifts" are […]
theodysseyonline.com

How to Celebrate Valentine's Day Without a Valentine

Although the most romantic and love-filled holiday is right around the corner, it's important to know that Feb.14, the middle day of the shortest month of the year, doesn't need to be determined by your current romantic status. With that being said, you can either choose to sulk over the fact that you're single or you can make the best out of Valentine's Day without even having one.
macaronikid.com

❤️Valentine's Guide 2023

Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14th each year, is a day to honor your loving relationships. Want to attend a local Valentine's Day event, participate in a craft, or bake up a sweet treat? Macaroni KID has pulled together some family-friendly resources to help you have the best Valentine's Day yet!
NJ.com

Valentine’s Day 2023 gift ideas: The best sales on jewelry

With Valentine’s Day just weeks away, the sales on jewelry are here with plenty of gift options already marked down. Several retailers, such as Pandora and Kendra Scott, are offering big savings on jewelry for Valentine’s Day. Many have discounts as high as 50% off some designer styles.
macaronikid.com

Fun Reads for Valentine's Day

Truth be told, we have a lot of seasonal books. Christmas books, Easter books and even Valentine's Day books. It sounds excessive because it is, but the way I justify them is that they help us teach our kids about different seasons, holidays, and where we are in the year in relation to other holidays or occasions.
ABC 4

Best romantic Valentine’s gifts for a wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which romantic Valentine’s gift for a wife is best?. Valentine’s Day is all about showing your spouse you appreciate them, but it can be challenging coming up with a good gift idea, despite the many options out there. It boils down to your wife’s style and taste, but if you’re looking to get her something that won’t disappoint, above all else, it must be thoughtful.
KSAT 12

Grab dinner for two this Valentine’s Day with this $100 Restaurant.com eGift card for only $20

Few things cause as much consternation as what to give your significant other on Valentine’s Day. The pressure becomes even greater if you’re in a new relationship and are getting a feel for the wishes and likes of a new partner. Even couples who have accumulated years together aren’t immune to the stresses of finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Flowers and jewelry won’t always do the trick. You can’t go wrong with a good meal. This Valentine’s Dinner for 2: Two $100 Restaurant.com eGift Cards for $20 fits the bill. Enjoy a nice meal with your significant other without breaking the bank. This deal is available through Feb. 6. No coupon is needed.More than 62,000 well-known and locally favorite restaurants are available through Restaurant.com. Popular national favorites like House of Blues, IHOP and Dickey’s Barbeque Pit are among fan favorites. There’s no pressure, either, to visit a brick-and-mortar restaurant to enjoy this deal. You can also use it for takeout or delivery – if you want to take it easy at home with a bottle of wine and not deal with trekking to a physical restaurant.
collective.world

Zodiacs Ranked By Who Makes The Best Valentine’s Day Date

Libras love the concept of love. Valentine’s Day is one of their favorite times of the year because it gives them an excuse to spoil their partner rotten. This sign has the ability to make you feel special with only a few words or even a look. When you’re dating them, you’re bound to have a romantic Valentine’s Day that you’re never going to forget.
hotelnewsme.com

CELEBRATE YOUR INDEPENDENCE ON VALENTINE’S DAY AT OFF THE WALL!

Valentine’s Day may be a day of love for some, but for others it’s just another Tuesday. For those who fall in the latter category, “I HATE VALENTINE’S” at Off The Wall, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is inviting single ladies and lads to celebrate their independence on Tuesday 14th of February, from 9PM onwards.
consumerqueen.com

Valentine’s Day is Almost Here – Shop Dollar Tree & Save!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Valentines Day is Almost Here – Shop Dollar Tree & Save on Treats & More!. Shop Dollar Tree for Valentines Day!. Valentine's day is rapidly approaching and if you have...
boldsky.com

Valentine’s Day 2023: Budget Friendly, Romantic Gift Ideas For Special Women In Your Life

Well, the month of love, February is here and therefore, no matter where you look or go, you will see people spending money on expensive cards, chocolates, dresses, jewellery, roses and more. Don't forget every channel, social media platform, and banner making you believe that nothing is more important than sending or giving gifts to your special someone on Valentine's Day.
boldsky.com

Valentine's Day Week List 2023: Gifts For Every Day Of The Week

You can love it or hate it but you cannot ignore it! Well, Valentine's Week is here! February is known as the month of love for a reason and it creates the perfect opportunity to express love and affection towards special someone in your life. It is nice to get something from your partner that reminds you of love every single day. It can be anything from romantic, sentimental and even practical and can be for anyone like parents, kids, siblings or friends.
Essence

Kitsch Valentine's Day Deals: Save on Heatless Rollers And More

Right now you can score up to 20% off sitewide. If you’re on the hunt for Valentine’s Day deals, don’t forget to check out the offers from Kitsch. You can save up to 20% off sitewide when you use code “Valentines” at checkout. This means you can score washday essentials like microfiber hair towels and coveted styling tools at a fraction of the price. FYI: The latter includes the brand’s popular heatless rollers, which make voluminous curls all the easier to achieve.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

766K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy