It’s February 14, 2023. (That’s a Tuesday, FYI.) There’s a lot to celebrate, and you’ve got the whole evening ahead of you. So, what are you doing?

1. Date night’s here, and you’re going out. Any excuse to dress up is a good one, so go all out with your date night fit . Grab a gift for your significant other (we love jewelry from GLDN or a personalized token of your appreciation ), and don’t forget to drop lipstick or a breath mint in your bag on the way out.

2. You’re staying in with the family. Whip up a fun dinner (like breakfast for dinner, because nothing says “I love you” like a big stack of pancakes) and make a dessert everyone will enjoy. Once you’re done, rock some matching pajamas and watch a family-favorite movie.

Matching family Valentine’s Day pajamas: Hanna Andersson My Valentine family pajamas Hanna Andersson/Reviewed

3. You’re celebrating Galentine’s Day in style. Attending a big party or throwing a small get-together with friends calls for some really nice chocolate and bubbly ( booze-free or not, you decide). Make your makeup look special by adding a new product or two so you really sparkle.

4. You’re skipping Valentine’s Day. Cook yourself a nice meal and spend some time on your favorite hobby. Crack open a new book, start a crafting project, or binge-watch something — whatever you’re doing, make sure it’s something you love.

When all is said and done, don’t forget Presidents Day is coming up. Bookmark our guide to the latest and best Presidents Day deals , and subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter if you want the 411 on all the best deals all the time.

Happy Valentine's Day, friends.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

Reviewed, part of the USA Today Network

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Choose your Valentine’s Day adventure