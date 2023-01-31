We Swear These Are the Best Super Bowl TV Deals of 2023

We didn't think the Super Bowl could get any more exciting (I mean, Rihanna is set to perform , you don't need cable to watch and there are so many cool recipes to make , guys!), but that was before we found the best Super Bowl TV deals of 2023. Even if you're not planning on watching the game, you'll still want to check out the markdowns because they make for an easy touchdown. (Like the Samsung Frame TV everyone wants, is up to $800 off.)

Just be sure to get the fastest shipping available to get your TV in time for the game on February 12. Keep scrolling for the retailers with the best Super Bowl TV deals this year, plus six flat screens that won't disappoint come game day.

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals of 2023 at a Glance

The Samsung Super Bowl TV Sale Is Here (with Savings Up to $3,500)

Samsung

While this TV is known for camouflaging as wall art by displaying curated photographs when it's not being used to stream shows and movies in QLED 4K resolution, Samsung buyers have also pointed out its handy motion sensors that maximize energy efficiency and its auto-rotating wall mount to turn the TV horizontal and vertical with ease. One Samsung reviewer says in a nutshell, "As a television, it’s absolutely stunning...but the absolute mind-blowing aspect is the beauty that the Art Mode brings to our lives."

Best Buy

With 4K picture quality, Quantum Dot technology and an HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision, you'll enjoy a clear picture with impressive brightness and contrast in more than one billion colors. You'll also adore the hands-free voice control, which lets you control the TV with your voice. Just say, "Hey Google, turn on the big game." "This is just an excellent TV overall. [It's] bright and colorful," one Best Buy reviewer adds. "I'd put its picture up against brands like Sony and Samsung any day."

Amazon

According to Amazon, this is the lowest price the TV has been in the past 30 days, still, Amazon reviewers say it's worth every penny even at retail price. That's because a 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED), an advanced HDR, a built-in ambient light sensor and a built-in Alexa make it as fast, vivid and optimizing as they come. Plus, the home screen gives you easy access to apps, cable, satellite, video games, Amazon Luna, live TV and more.

Best Buy

LG TVs are known for having amazing processors that elevate the picture to smooth and detailed premium quality. This one reaches 4K, which automatically adjusts to improve picture and sound qualities no matter what you're watching. Not to mention it has a webOS 22 feature which lets you customize viewing experiences with separate accounts and offers personalized recommendations for everyone in your household.

Samsung

Simply put, this flat screen checks all the boxes, including having Samsung’s Quantum HDR 32X, Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs, Neo Quantum Processor 4K and built-in Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos. In other words, prepare for one of the best streaming experiences and easy installation, thanks to its sleek NeoSlim design. "This tv is the closest thing to an QLED due to its depth of blacks and its contrast, in addition to a very good rescale and very good sound, that is, everything that is reproduced in this beastly tv is a jaw-dropping," one Samsung shopper raves.

Walmart

VIZIO designed this TV with gamers in mind, so you know it's fast and picture-perfect (having 4K UHD LED quality with over eight million pixels, in case you're wondering). It also has Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in, so you can easily sync your Apple devices to it and cast the game on the screen. The VIZIO voice remote is just the cherry on top.

