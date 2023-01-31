Reese Witherspoon says Jennifer Coolidge deserves "every bit" of her newfound success. The 46-year-old actress starred as sorority girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods in the 'Legally Blonde' alongside Jennifer, 61 - who played manicurist Paulette Bonafonte in the 2001 comedy - and explained that following her award-winning career resurgence as socialite Tanya McQuoid in 'The White Lotus', her co-star has a "natural gift" and has done "a lot of good work" in showbusiness for a long time.

