Reese Witherspoon: Jennifer Coolidge deserves every bit of her success
Reese Witherspoon says Jennifer Coolidge deserves "every bit" of her newfound success. The 46-year-old actress starred as sorority girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods in the 'Legally Blonde' alongside Jennifer, 61 - who played manicurist Paulette Bonafonte in the 2001 comedy - and explained that following her award-winning career resurgence as socialite Tanya McQuoid in 'The White Lotus', her co-star has a "natural gift" and has done "a lot of good work" in showbusiness for a long time.
Nikki Bella: My son threw up all the way through my wedding!
Nikki Bella's son vomited throughout her wedding. The 39-year-old wrestler tied the knot with Artem Chigvintsev, 40, in Paris last August but revealed that they were distracted throughout the ceremony because their two-year-old son Matteo spent the whole time throwing up. She said: "He was throwing up. 'The Nutcracker'` plays...
Susan Lucci 'not ready to date again' after husband's death
Susan Lucci broke down in tears as she insisted she's not ready to date again following the death of her husband Helmut Huber. The 76-year-old 'All My Children' star was left devastated in March 2022 when the "love of her life" passed away at the age of 84 and she's now opened up about the loss in an emotional interview on US TV - declaring it's way too soon to think about finding love again.
