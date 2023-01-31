ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, IN

bcdemocrat.com

Dine’s story concludes with injury, family responsibilities

As we continue Mr. Walter Dine’s story picks up where he graduated from Gold Point Elementary School in 1927. Walter had no transportation to go to the nearest high school in Morgantown. His last teacher was Lucille Pruitt, a Columbus resident now. Grover Brown was county superintendent of schools and Roy Keaton was Hamblen Township Trustee when Walter was in the 8th grade.
bcdemocrat.com

Mother’s Cupboard fundraiser dinner returns after 3-year hiatus

After a three-year hiatus, Mother’s Cupboard Community Kitchen will have its annual Soup Bowl Benefit on Sunday, March 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Seasons Lodge in Nashville. Adult tickets are $25 and kids under 12 are $5. Advance sale tickets are available at the Brown County IGA, the Brown County Visitor’s Center and from Mother’s Cupboard board members. Tickets are available at the door.
myhcicon.com

Brownsburg jeweler shines with success in Hendricks County

Since he was 13 years old, Anthony Moulder has lived and worked in Hendricks County, leaving his mark in three different towns. The Avon High School alumnus and his wife Leah raised their son Payton in Plainfield before moving back to Avon two years ago. “I like the quaintness of...
WOMI Owensboro

This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana

One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
theseymourowl.com

Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot

“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
WISH-TV

Hope, Indiana celebrates Groundhog Day with annual tradition

HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A small Bartholomew County town started the day Thursday with its annual Groundhog Day celebration. “This is the 10th year here in Hope, Indiana,” Susan Fey, an organizer for the event, said. The star of the celebration, a groundhog called Hope, was named after...
bcdemocrat.com

LETTER: Thanks to Christmas Committee for season’s support

This letter is to express our Christmas Committee’s appreciation to so many in our great community. As mentioned for several years now, we don’t know where we could have worked or had the space for our decorations if it had not been for Maddison Miller, CEO of the Brown County Community Foundation. We were offered continued use of workspace at the Foundation building as well as a shed for storage. She with Jenise Bohbrink and Sean Hildreth continue to make it a joy to work with.
WRBI Radio

Greensburg man killed in train-pedestrian accident

— A Greensburg man is dead after he was struck by a train on the 900 block of East State Road 46 Friday afternoon. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the county’s Central Dispatch received a call around 3:21 pm about a man who had been hit by a train.
FOX59

Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
crothersvilletimes.com

Sandhill Crane Event at Muscatatuck Wildlife Refuge Saturday

A ”Celebration of Cranes” event will be held at the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge this Saturday, Feb. 4. “February is usually a big migration time for Sandhill cranes through Jackson County and right now there are many thousands of birds in the area,” said Donna Stanley, NWR ranger. “Everyone who enjoys birds is invited to come out and join Refuge staff and volunteers in looking for and learning about cranes before the birds leave the area and head north to the nesting grounds.”
WTHR

Suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz to be moved to Indiana Department of Correction until trial

ELWOOD, Ind. — The man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz will be transferred to the Indiana Department of Correction in Pendleton Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is being transferred to the correctional facility for safekeeping until his trial, which both parties have proposed to start sometime in July 2024. Boards was previously being held at the Hamilton County Jail.
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested being found trespassing, driving a stolen vehicle

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Lonnie Johnson responded to an address on Hollace Chastain Road after a report of a trespassing complaint. According to a news release by Sheriff Greg Day, Sgt. Johnson located Dustin Collins, 50, of Mitchell...
wamwamfm.com

Dr. Phillips Opens New Hometown Veterinary in Elnora

Dr. Phillips, or “Doc”, has been doctoring animals for 42 years and has served the Washington community for many years. Dr. Phillips will be taking his practice to his hometown of Elnora. The doctor brought staff with him and is ready to help the locals at 108 West...
bcdemocrat.com

NEW ON THE FORCE: Officer Q&A with Frensemeier

Editor’s note: We have been introducing new officers who have been sworn into the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. This is the final installment of officer introductions. Derek Frensemeier. Age? 33. Are you married? Not married, two kids — my son Chris is 11 and my daughter Harper is...
WISH-TV

Hamilton County cuts ribbon on first cat café

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A new cat café in Fishers is now open and ready for visitors. Smitten Kitten is at 7852 E. 96th St., just east of I-69. The café offers food, drinks, and a place to play with kittens and cats with an eye towards adoption.
