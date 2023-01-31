Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Two Men Arrested for Possession of 230 Grams of Meth in EdinburghVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEdinburgh, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Related
bcdemocrat.com
Dine’s story concludes with injury, family responsibilities
As we continue Mr. Walter Dine’s story picks up where he graduated from Gold Point Elementary School in 1927. Walter had no transportation to go to the nearest high school in Morgantown. His last teacher was Lucille Pruitt, a Columbus resident now. Grover Brown was county superintendent of schools and Roy Keaton was Hamblen Township Trustee when Walter was in the 8th grade.
bcdemocrat.com
Mother’s Cupboard fundraiser dinner returns after 3-year hiatus
After a three-year hiatus, Mother’s Cupboard Community Kitchen will have its annual Soup Bowl Benefit on Sunday, March 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Seasons Lodge in Nashville. Adult tickets are $25 and kids under 12 are $5. Advance sale tickets are available at the Brown County IGA, the Brown County Visitor’s Center and from Mother’s Cupboard board members. Tickets are available at the door.
myhcicon.com
Brownsburg jeweler shines with success in Hendricks County
Since he was 13 years old, Anthony Moulder has lived and worked in Hendricks County, leaving his mark in three different towns. The Avon High School alumnus and his wife Leah raised their son Payton in Plainfield before moving back to Avon two years ago. “I like the quaintness of...
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
theseymourowl.com
Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot
“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
WISH-TV
Hope, Indiana celebrates Groundhog Day with annual tradition
HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A small Bartholomew County town started the day Thursday with its annual Groundhog Day celebration. “This is the 10th year here in Hope, Indiana,” Susan Fey, an organizer for the event, said. The star of the celebration, a groundhog called Hope, was named after...
Valentine's Day Dinner Dance in Indianapolis, IN
Hit the historic Indiana Roof Ballroom with your boo this V-Day.
bcdemocrat.com
LETTER: Thanks to Christmas Committee for season’s support
This letter is to express our Christmas Committee’s appreciation to so many in our great community. As mentioned for several years now, we don’t know where we could have worked or had the space for our decorations if it had not been for Maddison Miller, CEO of the Brown County Community Foundation. We were offered continued use of workspace at the Foundation building as well as a shed for storage. She with Jenise Bohbrink and Sean Hildreth continue to make it a joy to work with.
WRBI Radio
Greensburg man killed in train-pedestrian accident
— A Greensburg man is dead after he was struck by a train on the 900 block of East State Road 46 Friday afternoon. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the county’s Central Dispatch received a call around 3:21 pm about a man who had been hit by a train.
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
crothersvilletimes.com
Sandhill Crane Event at Muscatatuck Wildlife Refuge Saturday
A ”Celebration of Cranes” event will be held at the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge this Saturday, Feb. 4. “February is usually a big migration time for Sandhill cranes through Jackson County and right now there are many thousands of birds in the area,” said Donna Stanley, NWR ranger. “Everyone who enjoys birds is invited to come out and join Refuge staff and volunteers in looking for and learning about cranes before the birds leave the area and head north to the nesting grounds.”
Suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz to be moved to Indiana Department of Correction until trial
ELWOOD, Ind. — The man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz will be transferred to the Indiana Department of Correction in Pendleton Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is being transferred to the correctional facility for safekeeping until his trial, which both parties have proposed to start sometime in July 2024. Boards was previously being held at the Hamilton County Jail.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested being found trespassing, driving a stolen vehicle
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Lonnie Johnson responded to an address on Hollace Chastain Road after a report of a trespassing complaint. According to a news release by Sheriff Greg Day, Sgt. Johnson located Dustin Collins, 50, of Mitchell...
wamwamfm.com
Dr. Phillips Opens New Hometown Veterinary in Elnora
Dr. Phillips, or “Doc”, has been doctoring animals for 42 years and has served the Washington community for many years. Dr. Phillips will be taking his practice to his hometown of Elnora. The doctor brought staff with him and is ready to help the locals at 108 West...
bcdemocrat.com
NEW ON THE FORCE: Officer Q&A with Frensemeier
Editor’s note: We have been introducing new officers who have been sworn into the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. This is the final installment of officer introductions. Derek Frensemeier. Age? 33. Are you married? Not married, two kids — my son Chris is 11 and my daughter Harper is...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
bcdemocrat.com
PHOTOS: Submitted snow day perspectives from around county
Readers took to the snow-laden land in Brown County following the snowfall on Jan. 25. Here are some images they captured of the winter scene.
WISH-TV
Hamilton County cuts ribbon on first cat café
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A new cat café in Fishers is now open and ready for visitors. Smitten Kitten is at 7852 E. 96th St., just east of I-69. The café offers food, drinks, and a place to play with kittens and cats with an eye towards adoption.
The restaurant called the ‘best hole-in-the-wall’ for fried chicken in Indiana
Sometimes it pays for diners to have an open mind. Restaurants that may not look like anything special on the outside may have some of the best food you have ever tasted behind its doors. Cheapism is putting these so-called “holes-in-the-wall” on a pedestal and highlighting the ones that they say has the best fried […]
