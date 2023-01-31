We've got the winning playbook for the Super Bowl's most popular party snack. The Super Bowl is about football, yes, but it's also about snacks. Lots and lots of delicious snacks. You've got your classic nachos, of course, and we all love a good pigs in a blanket moment. And dips! Give us all of the dips and chips. But when it really comes down to it, in our hearts of hearts we know that there can only be one true star of the show, and that will always be chicken wings. (Sorry, Rihanna.)

