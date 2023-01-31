Read full article on original website
Related
How to avoid bogus E-ZPass violations in NJ
🔴 Lawmaker calls it "massive win for NJ drivers" 🔴 How you could still get a violation in the mail. It is one of the most infuriating things that can happen to an E-ZPass user in New Jersey: the bogus toll violation. Not only do you get charged...
NJ police chief found plastered on pavement gets deal in DWI case
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Brian Pesce will keep his job for now after admitting to driving while intoxicated during an April traffic stop as part of a plea deal. Bodycam footage showed Pesce lying in the street behind his pickup truck after crashing into a mailbox in neighboring Hamilton Township on April 22.
Ha! These out-of-state driver comments on NJ jughandles are pure gold
Ahh, life in the Great Garden State. There's nothing quite like it anywhere else in the country. New Jersey is known for many things that those from out of state simply will never understand. One of those things is our great debate questioning if Central New Jersey does exist. Or...
New Jersey Gets Really Surprising Ranking For Safe Driving
We have a ton of people in a small area trying to get someplace in a hurry, and our reputation as having a lot of bad drivers precedes us. But is New Jersey among the most dangerous states to drive in?. We have all the ingredients to make driving in...
New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
Councilwoman is killed – NJ Top News for Thursday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Sayreville, NJ Borough Council member shot in front of home. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said a woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received a 911 call about shots being fired on Samuel Circle in Sayreville. ⬛...
Police: 6 people charged for starting fire on multiple NJ Transit buses
Officials say that several NJ Transit buses were destroyed by fire in April 2022.
Cops: Woman held against her will in Atlantic City and Mays Landing, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — A woman was held against her will inside a vehicle and a home by two people she knew, according to police. Police on Friday announced two arrests in connection with the incident on Jan. 30 — 52-year-old Sharrik Molley, of Mays Landing, and 29-year-old Gina Hernandez, of Tuckerton.
Milltown Mel is gone — So where’s the NJ ground hog?
Six more weeks of winter? Is spring coming sooner than we expect? Either way, the "rodent meteorologist" makes his prediction every year, and its big business for some small towns. In Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the estimate from a 2014 report is that between 20,000 and 25,000 visitors come to town for...
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
OMG! – Steering wheel pops off Tesla in Woodbridge, NJ
⁉ Man says his steering wheel just fell off his Tesla while driving. A man driving his family home in his Tesla from an outing at the Woodbridge Mall says they are all lucky to be alive after the car's steering wheel just fell off. Prerak Patel is recounting the...
Movies that represent NJ better than ‘Clerks’
Recently the website farandwide.com chose a film that best represent each of our fifty states. Examples. They said "Fargo" best reps North Dakota and honestly, what else would you pick off the top of your head? But Georgia is best represented by "Forrest Gump" in their opinion. Really?. Only some...
CDC Warns Against New Jersey Based Eyedrops Potentially Linked To Death And Blindness
This news will make you race to your medicine cabinet. There is an eye drop that is causing dozens of potentially deadly infections all over the country and it is made right here in Lakewood, New Jersey. When your eyes feel dry and scratchy and they are red and ready...
My farewell letter to Harmon in NJ
Of all the stores that have closed in New Jersey, I rarely feel I have to write a love letter to one. I certainly won’t write a love letter to Bed Bath & Beyond because I’m not sorry about their slow demise. I’m of those people that always felt I could get a better deal elsewhere, and even though it was a fun store to shop in, I couldn’t help thinking that I could get the same thing at Marshall’s for less.
N.J. reports 1,307 COVID cases, 7 deaths. 3 counties now have ‘low’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,307 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90, officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining. New Jersey’s seven-day...
NJ official is target of ‘prank’ while shopping — lashes out at crude YouTuber
🔵 Video prankster Frankie Lonigro has a YouTube page full of encounters at big-box retailers. 🔵 A state official told Lonigro to "f--k off" in a recent video encounter. 🔵 There's no expectation of privacy in a retail store. But when does it become harassment?. It might...
New discount retailer coming to Old Bridge, NJ
Bargain hunters, rejoice! A new store is coming to Old Bridge, promising “good stuff, cheap;” according to MyCentralJersey, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is coming to the Old Bridge Plaza on Route 9. Ollie’s says they are “America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.”
Do you legally have to shovel your snow in NJ?
The question of whether you legally have to shovel your snow varies depending on which town in New Jersey you live in and if you are a residential or commercial property. For example, commercial properties in Jersey City have eight hours after the end of snowfall or sunrise to remove snow and for residential properties, it's four hours.
More evidence clean-energy work not to blame for dead whales in NJ and NY
The whale that washed up on Long Island’s Lido Beach was likely killed by a vessel, according to the NOAA’s Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office. Spokeswoman Allison Ferreira said that the whale, which NOAA had been tracking for 40 years and named Luna, was likely dead for several days before washing up on a beach just east of Queens Monday morning.
Are you at risk from lead paint in your NJ home or community? Find out here
💦 Gov. Phil Murphy announces a new lead exposure mapping tool for all NJ residents. 💦 He also says $38 million in grants are being awarded for lead paint remediation. 💦 More NJ residents are exposed to lead dangers from paint than pipes. We’ve heard a lot...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0