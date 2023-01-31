Michigan man accused of murdering, dismembering girlfriend then sexually assaulting cellmate who told on him

Read full article on original website
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit for protecting man with violent criminal past
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was shot almost two dozen times by a suspect wanted for murdering six people is now suing the city of Detroit for protecting the man as a police informant. Three years ago, the city of Detroit was in the middle of a manhunt...
fox2detroit.com
Friend of the Court claims man fathered child with woman he's never met • Child's $1,000 Grubhub order
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A Metro Detroit man has levied some strong accusations against Friend of the Court after they claim he's the father of a child. The problem is, he's happily married and says he's never met the mother. DeAngelo Smith said he got a phone call in late...
fox2detroit.com
After 5-year-old boy dies in house of horrors, Michigan senator wants changes to CPS
In the week since 5-year-old Ethan Belcher died, his parents have been charged with his murder and new details about the horrific life he was forced to live have come out. And it all could have been stopped. Investigators say Ethan's parents beat him to death and family members say...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit police departments targeted in ransomware attacks
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Multiple Wayne County police agencies were targeted on Friday in a ransomware attack but were able to thwart a data breach thanks to quick actions. The details of what agencies were impacted and when by a cyberattack are still emerging, but Wyandotte Police Lt. Neil Hunter said they noticed a lot of phishing emails this week sent to officers and city workers.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County medical examiner employees charged with stealing drugs from dead people
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two employees with the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office are facing charges after authorities allege they stole drugs from people at the morgue. Jocelyn Fetting, 32, of Chesterfield, and Jacob Kettlewell, 50, of Oxford, are accused of stealing 1,200 pills from the property room...
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school shooting: Judge to decide soon if district employees can be sued in civil case
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Legal teams argue Wednesday whether employees of the Oxford High School can be sued in the pending civil case against the district over the mass shooting that happened in 2021. The issue of governmental immunity was front and center during the hearing in Oakland County...
fox2detroit.com
Former Michigan House leader has phone seized amid federal probe
(AP) - A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents. The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged...
fox2detroit.com
Woman returns bag of $15,000 in cash she found while walking to work
WHITE LAKE TWP., Mich. (WJBK) - For the past year Diane Gordon leaves her home for VC Fresh Marketplace where she works down Highland Road, five days a week.. "Two point seven (miles) to be exact," she said. She knows the exact distance because for the past year, she walks...
fox2detroit.com
Over $37K raised for woman who returned bag full of cash while walking to work
WHITE LAKE, Mich. (FOX 2) - One good deed deserves another. That's the saying, right? Diane Gordon did the right thing in January as she was walking to work. She found an envelope full of cash that could have changed her life and made it possible for her to see her grandkids more often. But instead of playing ‘finders keepers’, she worked to find the person who owns it. Now that good deed is coming back on her.
fox2detroit.com
Flint woman wins $300,000 Michigan Lottery prize from ticket bought from her 'lucky machine'
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint woman said the self-serve Michigan Lottery machine she bought a $300,000 winner from is her lucky machine that she always uses. Renae Shelby, 56, bought the Emerald Green Wild Time scratch-off ticket at Khouris Market at 3239 Davison Rd. in Flint. "I always...
fox2detroit.com
Thieves caught looting copper mine in the Upper Peninsula, DNR says
CENTRAL, Mich. (FOX 2) - An abandoned mine in northern Michigan reentered the news cycle recently after three thieves were nabbed for trying to steal hundreds of pounds of copper. The robbery attempt at the Central mine, which is found way at the top of the Keweenaw Peninsula in the...
fox2detroit.com
License plate readers added to some Metro Detroit freeways -- How they work
DETROIT (FOX 2) - License plate readers are popping up on some Metro Detroit freeways where shootings and road rage incidents have been common recently. As part of a pilot program headed by Michigan State Police, the readers have been going up along the Southfield Freeway and I-96. "It will...
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit woman's tough day turns around when she wins $100,000 from Michigan Lottery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman said she was having a tough day when she decided to log into her Michigan Lottery account. "I was having a tough day and took a break to relax," Jamila McCaskill said. "I logged in to the Lottery app to do my Daily Spin to Win and then decided to play some games. As I was scrolling through the different games, Diamond Payout caught my eye, so I started playing."
fox2detroit.com
Does Michigan owe you money or property? Here's how to check
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The state of Michigan could owe you cash or unclaimed property and is encouraging you to search the state's database and recoup your money. According to a press release from the state, the Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in assets from bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables, and stock certificates. These properties were turned over to the state after they were determined to be abandoned - as required by law.
fox2detroit.com
Free snowmobiling weekend lets Michiganders hit the trails across state
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will hold its free snowmobiling weekend in February. On Feb. 11-12, you can ride around the state without a snowmobile license, registration, or trail permit. All rules and regulations must still be followed. "Free snowmobiling weekend is a great opportunity...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man relearns how to walk, talk, and eat after removal of brain tumor
David Carter is sharing his story about the life-changing surgery that removed a tumor from his brain - but it took more than three months to learn to how walk, talk, and eat. And he had his wife by his side both in the hospital and out of it.
fox2detroit.com
Slabs of Sand created by freezing temperatures on Lake Michigan Beach
Freezing Conditions Create Slabs of Sand on Michigan Beach Freezing conditions created frozen slabs of sand on a beach in Saint Joseph, Michigan, on January 30 Michigan-based photographer Nathan Voytovick captured footage of the “very interesting shapes” created by the conditions on Tiscornia Park Beach, with clumps of sand complete with icicles visible in his video. Credit: NatesDronography via Storyful.
fox2detroit.com
Mysterious sand slabs appearing on Lake Michigan beach
ST. JOESPH, Mich. (FOX 2) - Mysterious slabs of frozen sand are showing up on the shore of Lake Michigan. They look more like rocks after decades of erosion on the bottom of the lake bed. But make no mistake, these solid chunks are the end result of freezing temperatures, powerful wind gusts, and miles of coastline getting battered by mother nature forces.
