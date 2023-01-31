OUTDOOR BRIEFS: Wilderness first aid training coming soon; Winter hike series ongoing; Food, farm garden council seeks community involvement

Read full article on original website
bcdemocrat.com
LETTER: Thanks to Christmas Committee for season’s support
This letter is to express our Christmas Committee’s appreciation to so many in our great community. As mentioned for several years now, we don’t know where we could have worked or had the space for our decorations if it had not been for Maddison Miller, CEO of the Brown County Community Foundation. We were offered continued use of workspace at the Foundation building as well as a shed for storage. She with Jenise Bohbrink and Sean Hildreth continue to make it a joy to work with.
bcdemocrat.com
PHOTOS: Submitted snow day perspectives from around county
Readers took to the snow-laden land in Brown County following the snowfall on Jan. 25. Here are some images they captured of the winter scene.
WISH-TV
Hope, Indiana celebrates Groundhog Day with annual tradition
bcdemocrat.com
Dine’s story concludes with injury, family responsibilities
As we continue Mr. Walter Dine’s story picks up where he graduated from Gold Point Elementary School in 1927. Walter had no transportation to go to the nearest high school in Morgantown. His last teacher was Lucille Pruitt, a Columbus resident now. Grover Brown was county superintendent of schools and Roy Keaton was Hamblen Township Trustee when Walter was in the 8th grade.
crothersvilletimes.com
Sandhill Crane Event at Muscatatuck Wildlife Refuge Saturday
A ”Celebration of Cranes” event will be held at the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge this Saturday, Feb. 4. “February is usually a big migration time for Sandhill cranes through Jackson County and right now there are many thousands of birds in the area,” said Donna Stanley, NWR ranger. “Everyone who enjoys birds is invited to come out and join Refuge staff and volunteers in looking for and learning about cranes before the birds leave the area and head north to the nesting grounds.”
WTHR
Downtown Carmel fire
Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
Historic Indiana Church Renovated Into Incredible, Spacious Living Space – See Photos
Whenever I see an old church for sale or even abandoned, I start thinking about how to renovate it and turn it into a theater or house. I found a home for sale in Indianapolis that's for sale and it's been all three; a church, theater, and home. Originally built...
The restaurant called the ‘best hole-in-the-wall’ for fried chicken in Indiana
Sometimes it pays for diners to have an open mind. Restaurants that may not look like anything special on the outside may have some of the best food you have ever tasted behind its doors. Cheapism is putting these so-called “holes-in-the-wall” on a pedestal and highlighting the ones that they say has the best fried […]
korncountry.com
Groundhog Day is special in Hope
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
WISH-TV
Nearly 20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had nearly 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday afternoon. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
WRBI Radio
Hillenbrand closes Batesville divestiture; completes transition to pure-play industrial
Batesville, IN — Hillenbrand, Inc. has announced that it has completed its transformation into a pure-play industrial company with the closing of the sale of its Batesville business segment to an affiliate of private investment firm LongRange Capital for $761.5 million, subject to agreed closing adjustments, which includes an $11.5 million subordinated note.
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
korncountry.com
CFD firefighter retires after serving nearly three decades
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of firefighter Glenn “Skeeter” Martin, a 29-year veteran of the department. He joined the CFD team in 1994. Martin is a certified Emergency Medical Technician and Hazardous Materials Technician. Firefighter Martin retires from his current...
Indy is a hot spot for bed bugs; What can you do to prevent them?
INDIANAPOLIS – The Circle City ranks in a top ten list. But… it’s not exactly a good thing. An annual report by Orkin lists Indianapolis no. 7 for bed bugs. In fact, did you know if you miss one pregnant bed bug, you can be reinfested with more than 300 adult bed bugs and […]
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
cbs4indy.com
Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes
For those who do answer calls from unknown numbers, experts remind us that scammers often use “spoofing” techniques to make it look like they’re calling from a different location, sometimes in our own home town. Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes. For those who...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
bcdemocrat.com
NEW ON THE FORCE: Officer Q&A with Frensemeier
Editor’s note: We have been introducing new officers who have been sworn into the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. This is the final installment of officer introductions. Derek Frensemeier. Age? 33. Are you married? Not married, two kids — my son Chris is 11 and my daughter Harper is...
