ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.5 PST

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America

We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

My farewell letter to Harmon in NJ

Of all the stores that have closed in New Jersey, I rarely feel I have to write a love letter to one. I certainly won’t write a love letter to Bed Bath & Beyond because I’m not sorry about their slow demise. I’m of those people that always felt I could get a better deal elsewhere, and even though it was a fun store to shop in, I couldn’t help thinking that I could get the same thing at Marshall’s for less.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Officials: Map of targets found in NJ synagogue firebomber's home. Prosecutors said a map of potential targets was found in the home of Nicholas Malindretos, charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue. ⬛ Sayreville councilwoman shot...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

New Jersey’s Most Popular Way To Eat Eggs Is Revealed

We spend a lot of time in New Jersey talking about food. It is one of our great passions. Many people in the Garden State choose breakfast as their favorite meal. Here in the diner capital of the world, it would stand to reason that breakfast is a big deal, and the food we choose more often than any other to start our day, eggs, would be a topic discussed with the same emotion as the rest of the foods we love to eat and talk about.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

One of the most unique and spectacular winter ducks in NJ

🔴Buffleheads are small diving ducks that like to winter in New Jersey. 🔴Named after a buffalo's head, these ducks are found mostly in freshwater bodies up and down the Jersey coastline. 🔴Buffleheads spend 50% of their time underwater foraging for food like small mollusks. Winter is a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

New Jersey could soon ban diet pills for teenagers

💊A proposed measure would outlaw diet pills for New Jersey teens and pre-teens. 💊 It would also prohibit anyone under 18 from buying muscle-building supplements. 💊 The sponsor of the bill says supplements are “like the Wild, Wild West”. Do you have a teenager in your...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

New discount retailer coming to Old Bridge, NJ

Bargain hunters, rejoice! A new store is coming to Old Bridge, promising “good stuff, cheap;” according to MyCentralJersey, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is coming to the Old Bridge Plaza on Route 9. Ollie’s says they are “America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.”
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market.  Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy