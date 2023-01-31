The use of vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements (VMS) among Americans is on the rise. According to new research from global market research firm Mintel, among the 78% of Americans who are vitamin users, a third (34%) have increased their usage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including nearly half (47%) of Millennials. In line with consumers overall, Millennials say supporting their overall physical health (66%) and immune system (62%) are the top two reasons for VMS use. However, Millennials (43%) prioritize VMS use to support their mental well-being more than consumers overall (34%).

1 DAY AGO