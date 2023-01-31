Read full article on original website
Happi
ACI Unveils New Sustainable Feedstocks Initiative at 2023 Annual Meeting
The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) announced a new initiative to define and drive the use of more sustainable feedstocks in cleaning products ingredients and products throughout the industry. The Sustainable Feedstocks Initiative was announced during ACI’s 2023 Annual Meeting & Industry Convention. Happi is on site at the meeting.
Happi
Qosmedix Taps Samantha Donohue as Director of Sales & Customer Service
Qosmedix welcomed Samantha Donohue as director of sales and customer service. Donohue joins Qosmedix with over 15 years of experience in the beauty industry. Her work has been focused on growing brand awareness, developing and overseeing the execution of sales and marketing strategies, as well as mentoring teams. As a former L’Oréal executive, she has overseen strategy and business development for the growth of top-selling professional product brands in large retailers and chain salons.
Happi
Sally Beauty Holdings Reports Net Sales of $957 Million in Q1 Results
Consolidated net sales for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was $957 million, a decrease of 2.4% compared to the prior year, for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. The decrease was driven primarily by the previously announced store closures and unfavorable foreign exchange impact, company officials said. Consolidated comparable sales...
Happi
Ecolab Enters Consumer Retail with New Ecolab Scientific Clean Brand at Home Depot
Ecolab Inc. has rolled out a new retail line—Ecolab Scientific Clean—in partnership with The Home Depot. This exclusive partnership marks the first of its kind in Ecolab's 100-year history. The new Ecolab Scientific Clean product line offers cleaning solutions for commercial, industrial and residential use. Products, which are...
Happi
Sharon Personal Care Expands Green Product Portfolio and Formulation Capabilities
Sharon Personal Care, a global manufacturer of preservative solutions for cosmetics and personal care markets, has consolidated recent acquisitions that have broadened its green product portfolio while expanding its technology base and formulation capabilities. Founded in 1977 as Sharon Laboratories, the company developed a global reputation as a high-quality developer...
Happi
Unilever Ventures Invests in Microbiome Haircare Company Straand
Straand, an Australian-based natural hair care start-up that emphasizes scalp care, has inked a $2 million pre-seed investment deal with Unilever Ventures. The company, which was founded in 2022 and is based in Melbourne, will use the funds to expand into the US, UK, Europe and China, according to reports shared on Straand's LinkedIn page.
Happi
‘Responsive Coatings’ for Hair Patented by L’Oréal
US 11,564,877 B2 (Samiul Amin, Niels Holten-Andersen, Bavand Keshavarz, Gareth H. McKinley, Sivaramakrishnan Muthukrishnan, Brady Zarket); L'Oréal, Paris, has been awarded a patent for a “cosmetic system for durable shaping of keratinous substrates.” The patent was filed by L’Oréal and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The cosmetic compositions, systems and methods provide durable and reprogrammable durable shaping of the keratinous substrate, for example, for styling hair. The coated hair retains durable shaping properties through at least one shampoo treatment.
Happi
CVS Introduces New Beauty, Personal Care Brand One+Other
In line with CVS’s commitment to continuously evolve its product assortment to better meet consumer needs, the retailer is introducing One+Other (pronounced “one another”) – a new beauty and personal care brand that celebrates self-expression and embraces individuality with over 200+ self-care essentials that are simply fun to mix and match.
Happi
DSM’s Serene Serum Formula Delivers Care & Hydration
Dermosoft Octiol (Dr. Straetmans) (Caprylyl glycol) Cosphaderm Pentiol natural (Cosphatec) (Pentylene glycol) Keltrol CG-T (CP Kelco) (Xanthan gum) Hya-Act M (DSM) (Sodium hyaluronate) 0.70. Phase C. Emulium Dolcea MB (Gattefosse S.A.) (Cetearyl alcohol, Glyceryl stearate, Jojoba esters, Helianthus annuus seed cera, Sodium stearoyl glutamate, Aqua, Polyglycerin-3) 4.00. Compritol 888 CG...
Happi
Mousse Body Foundation
Unipure Black LC989 ADT-C (Sensient) (CI 77499 (and) Isopropyl titanium triisostearate (and) Bis-PEG-15 dimethicone/IPDI copolymer (and) PEG-2 soyamine) Unipure Yellow LC182 ADT-C (Sensient) (CI 77492 (and) Isopropyl titanium triisostearate (and) Bis-PEG-15 dimethicone/IPDI copolymer (and) PEG-2 soyamine) 1.00. Unipure Red LC381 ADT-C (Sensient) (CI 77491 (and)Isoproyl titanium triisostearate (and) Bi-PEG-15 dimethicone/IPDI...
Happi
Net Sales Decrease 17% for The Estée Lauder Companies in Q2 Results
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported net sales of $4.62 billion for its second quarter ended December 31, 2022. The figure represents a decline of 17% from $5.54 billion in the prior-year period, including negative impacts from foreign currency. Organic net sales fell 11%. In the fiscal 2023 second...
Happi
Half of Millennials are Taking Vitamins and Supplements: Mintel
The use of vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements (VMS) among Americans is on the rise. According to new research from global market research firm Mintel, among the 78% of Americans who are vitamin users, a third (34%) have increased their usage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including nearly half (47%) of Millennials. In line with consumers overall, Millennials say supporting their overall physical health (66%) and immune system (62%) are the top two reasons for VMS use. However, Millennials (43%) prioritize VMS use to support their mental well-being more than consumers overall (34%).
