Nashville Mayor John Cooper will not run for re-election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced he will not be seeking re-election.

He made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Cooper spent time highlighting achievements his office has accomplished over his term. He said when he first started out as mayor, “Nashville needed a course correction.”

He set out to “fix the city’s broken finances.”

As mayor, he also faced a number of unprecedented challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, the March 3rd deadly tornado outbreak, courthouse being set on fire during a riot, and the Christmas day bombing – all happening in 2020.

“In many respects, 2020 was a full term in office,” Cooper said.

He listed a number of firsts for the city like forming the Nashville Department of Transportation and the Department of Housing.

He also thanked the people of Nashville for electing him mayor.

