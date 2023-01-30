Read full article on original website
Every year, when groundhogs day comes around, we get the same old thing. Every single headline pops up that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow apparently and we are going to have six more weeks of winter instead of an early spring. Every year we get the same result, and every year this groundhog curses us with more winter. I think it’s high time somebody does something about it.
