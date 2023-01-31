Papara, the market-leading Turkish fintech, today announces that it has hit 15 million users – making it one of Europe’s biggest neobanks. Now in its sixth year of operation, Papara has grown its active user base by 45% in the last 12 months. The business also grew its headcount by 70% in 2022 as it diversified its product suite, introducing insurance services to its user base. This growth is set to continue as Papara eyes up expansion to Europe in the year ahead.

3 DAYS AGO