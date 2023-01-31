Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Mambu, in association with EY UK, identify five crucial success factors to champion underserved SME segment
Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK) and cloud banking platform Mambu have identified five crucial success elements that financial institutions need to consider to ensure their small and medium enterprise (SME) lending offerings are accessible to SMEs. The availability of finance is key to the success of all SMEs, and...
ffnews.com
Fintech iwoca hits net profitability as demand for SME capital surges
Iwoca, one of Europe’s largest small business lenders, has experienced a surge in working capital demand as SMEs need additional financing due to higher costs and slower repayments from their customers. The total number of customers funded across the UK and Germany – including all products and repeat customers...
ffnews.com
Lyfeguard Launches Across UK to Revolutionise Financial Management and Planning
Lyfeguard, a life planning assistant and document management platform, has launched its financial technology solution in the UK to streamline financial management and planning. Lyfeguard enables users to store, share and organise important financial information, as well as legal documents, birth certificates, and wills, all through one platform. It then...
ffnews.com
Turkeys Largest Fintech Papara Reaches 15 Million Users and Gears Up for International Expansion
Papara, the market-leading Turkish fintech, today announces that it has hit 15 million users – making it one of Europe’s biggest neobanks. Now in its sixth year of operation, Papara has grown its active user base by 45% in the last 12 months. The business also grew its headcount by 70% in 2022 as it diversified its product suite, introducing insurance services to its user base. This growth is set to continue as Papara eyes up expansion to Europe in the year ahead.
ffnews.com
Tilta’s Ingmar Stupp on Credit Risks & BNPL
Are you aware of the hidden risks in the credit market? Join us as we sit down with Tilta‘s, Ingmar Stupp, for a deep dive into the impact of Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) options for businesses, rather than retail clients. In this informative video, Ingmar sheds light on the current state...
ffnews.com
Livingbridge sells Red Box to Uniphore
Livingbridge, one of the UK’s leading mid-market private equity investors, is pleased to announce the successful sale of its investee, Red Box Recorders Group Limited (“Red Box”) to Uniphore Technologies Inc (“Uniphore”). The combination brings together Red Box, the leading dedicated voice specialist with over...
ffnews.com
Digital bank Zopa raises £75 million to accelerate growth and spearhead 2023 M&A push
Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in funding to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank. The deal cements and markedly enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors. The funding will be used to meet the capital requirements of Zopa bank’s growing balance sheet, and to support M&A dealmaking that could kick off as early as this quarter.
ffnews.com
Bordeaux Burgundy Announces Global Expansion as Revenues Reach £2m
Bordeaux & Burgundy, a specialist marketing agency which enables B2B SaaS companies to achieve rapid growth, has announced a major global expansion after achieving revenues of £2m. The company, which covers three continents, was founded by marketing entrepreneur Alfie Dawson in 2021. It helps businesses achieve rapid growth through...
ffnews.com
Cathedra Bitcoin Announces Leasing of 2.5-MW Bitcoin Mining Facility
Cathedra Bitcoin Inc., a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure, is pleased to announce that the Company entered into an agreement to lease a 2.5-megawatt bitcoin mining facility in Washington State on January 29, 2023. Under the lease agreement, which lasts for an initial term of 24 months, the Company will make lease payments of US$108,000 per month, a rate equivalent to US$0.06 per kilowatt hour, including all electricity costs.
ffnews.com
Natwest Launch Debit And Credit Card Recycling Machine
The latest research from NatWest reveals a lack of recycling options for plastic payment, gift and loyalty cards has created over 380 tonnes of plastic card waste since 2017, equivalent to 211 stampeding elephants. NatWest has today launched a first-of-its-kind ‘Reverse Vending Machines’ offering a secure, eco-friendly way to recycle...
ffnews.com
Freedom Finance Deepens Partnership With Lender Koyo
Freedom Finance, one of the UK’s leading digital marketplaces, is delighted to announce that it has extended its relationship with Koyo – a key partner already providing loans through Freedom Finance’s panel. From today, customers declined for loans from Koyo will automatically be able to connect to...
ffnews.com
Financial Watchdog Proposes to Ban Debt Packager Referral Fees to Protect Consumers
The FCA initially consulted on a ban in November 2021 after identifying a lack of adequate management of the conflict of interest between giving advice in the customer’s best interests and recommending an option that makes the firms more money. Following analysis of the feedback the FCA received to...
ffnews.com
Fintech Job Cuts: An Analysis of the Impact on the Industry
In recent news, Financial Institutions have reportedly made significant job cuts amid an ongoing strategic review. According to Fintech Futures, over 2,600 jobs are at risk at US payments giant FIS. This development has raised questions about the impact of job cuts on the fintech industry. What is Driving the...
ffnews.com
Bybit Surges Despite Bear Market: CEO Ben Zhou Speaks About the Power of ‘Quiet Growth’
In the face of a bear market, crypto exchange Bybit has continued to surge ahead, achieving fivefold growth in futures trading volume from $2.8 billion to $13.8 billion year to date, according to CoinGecko. The surge cemented Bybit’s leading position in the crypto derivatives arena having captured the second-highest market...
ffnews.com
Lulalend the South Africa Based Digital Lender Catering to Underserved SMEs Secures $35 Million in a Lightrock Led Series B
Lulalend, the South Africa–based digital lender catering to underserved small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has finalised a transformational $35 million (R600 million) Series B funding round. Lulalend will use the capital to scale its business and address South Africa’s enduring SME credit gap, which is estimated to be valued at more than $20 billion per year, according to the International Finance Corporation.
ffnews.com
ThinCats Partnership Funds E-zecs Becoming UKs Largest Provider of Transport Services to the NHS
ThinCats, the leading alternative finance provider to UK SMEs, has supported Cairngorm Capital’s portfolio company, E-zec Medical Transport Services in their merger with ERS Medical. The partnership creates the UK’s industry leader in the provision of non-emergency patient transport services to the NHS and local authorities. The enlarged business serves more than 50 commissioning bodies with the support of 2,500 specialist employees, from 55 operational sites nationwide. In 2022, the combined business generated revenues in excess of £100m.
ffnews.com
Nordea Launches Long Term Incentive Plan for 2023 2025
Nordea Bank Abp’s (Nordea) Board of Directors has today decided to continue the share-based Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) launched in 2020, 2021 and 2022 for a new performance period covering the financial years 2023–2025. It includes the CEO and nine other members of the Group Leadership Team (GLT) and approximately 50 senior leaders.
ffnews.com
Mizuho Bank Modernizes Core Banking Operations with Oracle
Mizuho Bank, Ltd., the integrated retail and corporate banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group and one of Japan’s largest financial services institutions, is modernizing its legacy banking system for international operations with Oracle. Over the coming years, Mizuho will implement Oracle’s banking solutions to support critical functions, including direct deposit accounts and liquidity management, at its operations in major overseas offices. The roll-out began with the successful replacement of Mizuho’s legacy banking system at its New York offices.
ffnews.com
Bold Penguin’s Digital Solutions Empower SMB Adjacent Partners
Bold Penguin recently announced a partnership with digital insurance wallet Marble, enabling Marble’s small and medium-size business (SMB) customers to seamlessly access, manage, and control their commercial insurance needs. Bold Penguin’s leading digital solution platform simplifies small commercial insurance for agents, brokers, and carriers. Marble’s digital wallet solution acts as an inclusive hub for insurance management.
ffnews.com
MNT-Halan Attracts $400 Million in Largest Funding in Egypt and the Middle East in the Past 12 Months
MNT-Halan, Egypt’s leading and fastest growing fintech ecosystem, announced today that Chimera Abu Dhabi has invested more than $200 million in equity in exchange for over 20% of the company. In addition, the company is in advanced stages with leading international investors to raise $60 million of primary capital. Following the completion of these investments, MNT-Halan’s valuation will exceed $1 billion. These investments demonstrate continued confidence in MNT-Halan’s value proposition, management team and superior technology, and will also enable international growth. This funding follows a $120 million investment in Q3 2021 by other major global and regional growth investors, including Development Partners International (DPI), Apis Growth Fund II, and Lorax Capital Partners.
Comments / 0