bcdemocrat.com
Mother’s Cupboard fundraiser dinner returns after 3-year hiatus
After a three-year hiatus, Mother’s Cupboard Community Kitchen will have its annual Soup Bowl Benefit on Sunday, March 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Seasons Lodge in Nashville. Adult tickets are $25 and kids under 12 are $5. Advance sale tickets are available at the Brown County IGA, the Brown County Visitor’s Center and from Mother’s Cupboard board members. Tickets are available at the door.
bcdemocrat.com
Dine’s story concludes with injury, family responsibilities
As we continue Mr. Walter Dine’s story picks up where he graduated from Gold Point Elementary School in 1927. Walter had no transportation to go to the nearest high school in Morgantown. His last teacher was Lucille Pruitt, a Columbus resident now. Grover Brown was county superintendent of schools and Roy Keaton was Hamblen Township Trustee when Walter was in the 8th grade.
The restaurant called the ‘best hole-in-the-wall’ for fried chicken in Indiana
This spot in Oldenburg takes home the title.
Current Publishing
Siam Star restaurant now open on 116th St. in Carmel
The lure to return to the restaurant business was too much for James Ly and his wife, Vicky Koonchanok, to suppress. The couple recently opened Siam Star Asian Express, 890 E. 116th St., Suite 155, in Carmel in January. Koonchanok is from Thailand,. “Vicky is behind the scenes. She is...
bcdemocrat.com
PHOTOS: Submitted snow day perspectives from around county
Readers took to the snow-laden land in Brown County following the snowfall on Jan. 25. Here are some images they captured of the winter scene.
This is the Oldest Brewery in the State of Indiana
Here's where to grab the oldest craft brew in Indiana. There's just something about having a locally brewed beer. My husband and I are big fans of hitting up breweries. We love to frequent the breweries around the Evansville area, and when we go out of town the first thing we usually do is find the local breweries to hit up. Usually, breweries have a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and you can typically get certain beers at breweries that you can't find anywhere else. It's also a cool way to experience a new place. So which Indiana brewery is the oldest?
bcdemocrat.com
LETTER: Thanks to Christmas Committee for season’s support
This letter is to express our Christmas Committee’s appreciation to so many in our great community. As mentioned for several years now, we don’t know where we could have worked or had the space for our decorations if it had not been for Maddison Miller, CEO of the Brown County Community Foundation. We were offered continued use of workspace at the Foundation building as well as a shed for storage. She with Jenise Bohbrink and Sean Hildreth continue to make it a joy to work with.
bcdemocrat.com
EAGLE CORNER: Program helps students discover their path
As part of the Brown County Schools commitment to career-connected learning, Brown County elementary students are beginning the process of career exploration. Though elementary students have a long way to go before they will join the workforce, students as young as five are able to use programs like Junior Achievement, The World at Work and community speaker days as a way to explore different career paths.
cbs4indy.com
A February warm-up in progress for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold start to the week and month of February, but warmer air is on the way!. It’s Groundhog Day tomorrow! We’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The sun, along with a stronger push of warm south air, will help our high temperatures reach the middle 40s.
insidethehall.com
Indiana modifying general admission student lineup for Purdue game
Indiana announced Friday that it is modifying the general admission student lineup for Saturday’s game against Purdue. Bloomington, Indiana – In preparation for Saturday’s highly-anticipated men’s basketball game between No. 21 Indiana and No. 1 Purdue, IU Athletics is modifying its standard procedures for Indiana University students with General Admission game tickets.
Indiana Daily Student
Car crashes into Bloomington Hardware Tuesday afternoon
A car crashed into Bloomington Hardware at 2700 E. Covenanter Drive Tuesday afternoon. Both the driver and the employees of the store are unharmed, according to a Facebook post from the store. “These are the most important things today,” the post read. “This could have been so much worse.”...
ISP needs recruits for latest academy class
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For The Weekend
A one-day dip in temperatures starts what will be a milder, breezy weekend in Central Indiana. Friday morning lows went down to 8 in Lafayette, 12 in Indy and the Haute, and 14 in Bloomington and Muncie. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches...
Current Publishing
Duke Energy selects routes for new power lines
Duke Energy has selected the preferred routes for two new 6-kilovolt power transmission lines to meet the needs of individuals living and working in Noblesville and Westfield. The company said continued growth of both cities is demanding more of the local electric transmission system. The backbone of the area’s electric system is a 230-kilovolt line that runs north to south, parallel to Moon Road and North Gray Road that was built in 1984.
bcdemocrat.com
LET IT SNOW: Scenes captured of snow day last week
The hills and roads were quiet last week as a heavy snowfall on Jan. 25 blanketed Brown County. // The dense and wet snow fell quickly over the course of 48 hours, accumulating to up to three inches of snow in certain areas of the county according to the National Weather Service. // A heavy fog rolled into the Brown County State Park after the snowfall, adding to the stillness of the winter scene. // The Salt Creek Trail had a few sets of footprints in the snow from pedestrians taking a stroll following the winter weather. // Here are a few photos captured from around the county. //
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
Another central Indy car dealership accused of unfair document fees
Earlier this month, more than 170,000 Hoosiers received a check in the mail from auto doc fee litigation. Now we’ve learned another dealership group is being accused of the same thing.
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier sounds: Trayce Jackson-Davis talks Purdue, much more on the Ride with JMV
Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis joined The Ride with JMV on Thursday to discuss the Hoosiers’ Saturday showdown with Purdue. Jackson-Davis discusses the matchup with Purdue and their star center Zach Edey (Saturday, 4 p.m. Eastern, ESPN), his development as a player, and much more. Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.5...
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition. According to online court records, Hamilton County […]
