ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Champion Black Cyclist Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor Could Finally Be Honored With A Congressional Medal

By Jamie Nesbitt Golden
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Block Club Chicago

Holy Plow! Here Are The Winning Names For Seven Chicago Snowplows

CHICAGO — After plowing through a months-long competition and a blizzard of punny suggestions, the city has finally selected new names for seven of its snowplows. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Streets and Sanitation announced the You Name A Snowplow contest in December, encouraging residents to “use their ingenuity and imagination” to name six city snowplows, which will be assigned to each of the city’s six snow districts.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

If You Want Beyonce Tickets, Chicago, You Better Act Fast

SOLDIER FIELD — Beyoncé announced her Renaissance World Tour Wednesday, which kicks off in May and will be making a stop in Chicago on July 22 and 23 at Soldier Field. The tour is dedicated to her seventh studio album “Renaissance”, which debuted in July and is up for album of the year at this year’s Grammy Awards. The album received nine Grammy nominations overall.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Calumet (5th) Police District Candidates

ROSELAND — There are three candidates for the Calumet (5th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Roseland, Pullman and West Pullman. A retired Chicago police captain, McMahon was a gang homicide detective from 1980 to 1996 and a CPD member until 2010. The Invisible Institute’s Citizens...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Ruben Olivares Dedicated His Life To Helping Neighbors. Now, They’re Helping His Family After He Was Slain

BELMONT CRAGIN — Ruben Olivares connected thousands of neighbors with vaccination appointments and healthy food through his work at Belmont Cragin-based social services organization Northwest Center. Olivares also organized around public safety, advocating for Belmont Cragin residents who worried about crime, his friends and colleagues said. Now, the community...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

50th Ward Candidate Mueze Bawany Apologizes After Anti-Israel Tweets From 2019 Surface

WEST RIDGE — A Far North Side aldermanic candidate has apologized for past offensive tweets that were found on a deleted account and caused controversy this week. Mueze Bawany, a political newcomer and Chicago Public Schools teacher, hopes to end Ald. Debra Silverstein’s 12-year streak representing the 50th Ward. But the tweets — some of which include profanity — have thrown a wrench into the race.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Edgewater Family-Owned Apothecary Suffers Massive Flood Months After Opening: ‘I’m Trying To Be Optimistic’

EDGEWATER — The owners of an apothecary in Edgewater that’s only a few months old are rebuilding after a flood devastated their business and halted their early success. DMApothecary, 5230 N. Sheridan Road, suffered a massive flood Dec. 28. Sub-zero temperatures caused a water pipe to burst in the neighboring storefront, sending water gushing into the apothecary, said Deirdre Austin, who opened the store in September with her son, Matthew Walcott.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy