Champion Black Cyclist Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor Could Finally Be Honored With A Congressional Medal

CHICAGO — After plowing through a months-long competition and a blizzard of punny suggestions, the city has finally selected new names for seven of its snowplows. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Streets and Sanitation announced the You Name A Snowplow contest in December, encouraging residents to “use their ingenuity and imagination” to name six city snowplows, which will be assigned to each of the city’s six snow districts.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO