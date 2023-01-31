Champion Black Cyclist Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor Could Finally Be Honored With A Congressional Medal

Read full article on original website
Holy Plow! Here Are The Winning Names For Seven Chicago Snowplows
CHICAGO — After plowing through a months-long competition and a blizzard of punny suggestions, the city has finally selected new names for seven of its snowplows. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Streets and Sanitation announced the You Name A Snowplow contest in December, encouraging residents to “use their ingenuity and imagination” to name six city snowplows, which will be assigned to each of the city’s six snow districts.
Ald. Daniel La Spata’s Campaign Office Windows Smashed In Overnight Attack
LOGAN SQUARE — Police are investigating after vandals destroyed 1st Ward Ald. Daniel La Spata’s Logan Square campaign office early Friday. About 12:45 a.m. Friday, two people wearing all black smashed all of the front windows of La Spata’s campaign headquarters at 2110 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to the alderman’s campaign and a preliminary police report.
Bronzeville’s Obsidian Collection Nears Finish Line As It Goes For City Council Approval
GRAND BOULEVARD — A project to transform a historical Bronzeville mansion into a digital archive center and members-only coworking hub for Black journalists and creators is finally moving forward. Obsidian Collection Founder Angela Ford is behind the $3.8 million plan for the famed Lu and Jorja Palmer mansion, 3654...
Freshman Ald. Maria Hadden Faces 2 Challengers In Race For Rogers Park Alderperson
ROGERS PARK — Two challengers with backgrounds in neighborhood business development are hoping to oust Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) as she seeks a second term as Rogers Park’s alderperson. Business owner and former Rogers Park Business Alliance board president Belia Rodriguez is mounting her first bid for public...
If You Want Beyonce Tickets, Chicago, You Better Act Fast
SOLDIER FIELD — Beyoncé announced her Renaissance World Tour Wednesday, which kicks off in May and will be making a stop in Chicago on July 22 and 23 at Soldier Field. The tour is dedicated to her seventh studio album “Renaissance”, which debuted in July and is up for album of the year at this year’s Grammy Awards. The album received nine Grammy nominations overall.
Semicolon Bookstore Debuts Loop Pop-Up Hotel For Black History Month
THE LOOP — Black-women-owned Semicolon is hosting a popup bookstore in honor of Black History Month. The pop-up opens noon Saturday inside The Kimpton Gray, 122 W. Monroe St., and goes throughout February. “Narrative: A Semicolon Concept at The Gray,” features gray-colored surroundings with splashes of colorful books floating...
In A Chicago Choir Class, Grammy-Nominated Teacher Creates ‘Daily Magic’
EDGEWATER — Spencer Bagley feels at home inside room 325, surrounded by an assortment of acoustic and electric guitars, keyboards and what some might argue the most melodic instrument: the voice. The 16-year-old Senn High School junior spent most of elementary school playing the clarinet in band, but found...
As 100 Migrants Move Into Closed Woodlawn School, 2 Locals Attempt To Block Buses
WOODLAWN — A South Side City Council candidate attempted to block a bus of migrants Thursday as the city worked to move about 100 people into a former Woodlawn elementary school. One hundred men and women moved into the former Wadsworth Elementary School, 6420 S. University Ave in Woodlawn,...
Norfolk Southern Continues Englewood Expansion —But Will The Company Meet Community Demands?
ENGLEWOOD — Norfolk Southern Railway is taking over several South Side streets and alleys to continue its rail yard expansion after the City Council approved a long-delayed ordinance Wednesday. The ordinance grants the company oversight of the streets and alleys between Garfield Boulevard and 59th Street and between Stewart...
Calumet (5th) Police District Candidates
ROSELAND — There are three candidates for the Calumet (5th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Roseland, Pullman and West Pullman. A retired Chicago police captain, McMahon was a gang homicide detective from 1980 to 1996 and a CPD member until 2010. The Invisible Institute’s Citizens...
Roosevelt High School Staff Member Throws Student To The Ground Twice, Videos Show
ALBANY PARK — A staff member at Roosevelt High School has been removed after a video showed them scuffling with a 14-year-old student and throwing them to the ground twice. Police said the confrontation occurred around 11:25 a.m. Monday. Students recorded videos of the altercation, which was first reported by WGN Tuesday night.
Chicago Adding Opioid Response Team To Alternative 911 System
CHICAGO — A new team of first responders will specialize in helping people experiencing drug overdoses and will expand its effort to provide emergency mental health care that does not rely on police. The city’s Opioid Response Team launched Monday on the West Side, according to a news release....
The Ballot LIVE: Ja’Mal Green Discusses Mayoral Candidacy With Laura Washington
CHICAGO — Ja’Mal Green, a community activist on the South Side, is one of two candidates in the mayoral race to have never held political office. Tune in 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, to watch Green’s one-hour conversation with Laura Washington live, or catch the recording here after streaming ends at 6 p.m.
Rooftop Pastor’s Woodlawn Community Center Plan Gets Big Boost Thanks To $8 Million From McCormick Foundation
WOODLAWN — A South Side pastor’s plan to build a transformational community center is one step closer to reality thanks to an $8 million donation from the McCormick Foundation. Pastor Corey Brooks, also known as the Rooftop Pastor, plans to build the 85,000-square-foot Project H.O.O.D. community center near...
Huge Old Town Development Would Remove 2 Gas Stations, Add Residential Tower And Bring Grocer To Former Treasure Island Spot
OLD TOWN — Developers planning to overhaul a series of properties in Old Town, including the vacant Treasure Island building, said the project could include a new grocer, construction on a parking lot and the elimination of two gas stations. Nick Anderson, founder and president of Fern Hill, shared...
Ruben Olivares Dedicated His Life To Helping Neighbors. Now, They’re Helping His Family After He Was Slain
BELMONT CRAGIN — Ruben Olivares connected thousands of neighbors with vaccination appointments and healthy food through his work at Belmont Cragin-based social services organization Northwest Center. Olivares also organized around public safety, advocating for Belmont Cragin residents who worried about crime, his friends and colleagues said. Now, the community...
50th Ward Candidate Mueze Bawany Apologizes After Anti-Israel Tweets From 2019 Surface
WEST RIDGE — A Far North Side aldermanic candidate has apologized for past offensive tweets that were found on a deleted account and caused controversy this week. Mueze Bawany, a political newcomer and Chicago Public Schools teacher, hopes to end Ald. Debra Silverstein’s 12-year streak representing the 50th Ward. But the tweets — some of which include profanity — have thrown a wrench into the race.
Far South Side Aldermanic Hopefuls Vow To Improve Public Safety, Spur Developments
PULLMAN — Two of the three candidates vying to be 9th Ward alderperson pledge to spearhead development in overlooked parts of the Far South Side ward, address public safety concerns and bring mental health and other constituent services to the area. Candidates Cameron Barnes and Cleopatra Draper appeared at...
City Plan To Ticket Drivers Who Block Bike Lanes Downtown Draws Mixed Reaction From Cycling Advocates
CHICAGO — An ordinance that aims to make Chicago streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists by ticketing drivers who block bike lanes, bus lanes and loading zones Downtown is receiving a mixed response from cycling advocates. The ordinance, which was introduced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a group of...
Edgewater Family-Owned Apothecary Suffers Massive Flood Months After Opening: ‘I’m Trying To Be Optimistic’
EDGEWATER — The owners of an apothecary in Edgewater that’s only a few months old are rebuilding after a flood devastated their business and halted their early success. DMApothecary, 5230 N. Sheridan Road, suffered a massive flood Dec. 28. Sub-zero temperatures caused a water pipe to burst in the neighboring storefront, sending water gushing into the apothecary, said Deirdre Austin, who opened the store in September with her son, Matthew Walcott.
