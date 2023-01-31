Read full article on original website
BPC appoints new managing director to lead its global payments firm in South Asia
Global payment leader BPC today announced the appointment of Furrukh Ali Baig as Managing Director for the South Asian region. Ali Baig has been at the helm of BPC’s business development team for the last six years and has 12 years of extensive experience in the payments sector. He has been instrumental in playing a vital role in the successful implementation of different payment technology consultation projects at BPC and was directly involved in several major digital transformation strategies on a national and global level.
Mambu, in association with EY UK, identify five crucial success factors to champion underserved SME segment
Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK) and cloud banking platform Mambu have identified five crucial success elements that financial institutions need to consider to ensure their small and medium enterprise (SME) lending offerings are accessible to SMEs. The availability of finance is key to the success of all SMEs, and...
Freedom Finance Deepens Partnership With Lender Koyo
Freedom Finance, one of the UK’s leading digital marketplaces, is delighted to announce that it has extended its relationship with Koyo – a key partner already providing loans through Freedom Finance’s panel. From today, customers declined for loans from Koyo will automatically be able to connect to...
Digital bank Zopa raises £75 million to accelerate growth and spearhead 2023 M&A push
Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in funding to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank. The deal cements and markedly enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors. The funding will be used to meet the capital requirements of Zopa bank’s growing balance sheet, and to support M&A dealmaking that could kick off as early as this quarter.
mx51 appoints former Mastercard exec Gilles Novel as Chief Product Officer
Former Mastercard executive and payments industry veteran Gilles Novel has joined mx51 as the company’s new Chief Product Officer. Novel brings over two decades of payments industry experience to the role, most recently holding the role of Vice President / Head of Acceptance at Mastercard. Prior to this, Novel held senior payment roles at Verifone, Optus and Idemia (Morpho).
Bordeaux Burgundy Announces Global Expansion as Revenues Reach £2m
Bordeaux & Burgundy, a specialist marketing agency which enables B2B SaaS companies to achieve rapid growth, has announced a major global expansion after achieving revenues of £2m. The company, which covers three continents, was founded by marketing entrepreneur Alfie Dawson in 2021. It helps businesses achieve rapid growth through...
Mizuho Bank Modernizes Core Banking Operations with Oracle
Mizuho Bank, Ltd., the integrated retail and corporate banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group and one of Japan’s largest financial services institutions, is modernizing its legacy banking system for international operations with Oracle. Over the coming years, Mizuho will implement Oracle’s banking solutions to support critical functions, including direct deposit accounts and liquidity management, at its operations in major overseas offices. The roll-out began with the successful replacement of Mizuho’s legacy banking system at its New York offices.
Klarpay AG expands its global payment capabilities with 13 new dedicated currency accounts
Klarpay AG marks a significant expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.
Livingbridge sells Red Box to Uniphore
Livingbridge, one of the UK’s leading mid-market private equity investors, is pleased to announce the successful sale of its investee, Red Box Recorders Group Limited (“Red Box”) to Uniphore Technologies Inc (“Uniphore”). The combination brings together Red Box, the leading dedicated voice specialist with over...
Natwest Launch Debit And Credit Card Recycling Machine
The latest research from NatWest reveals a lack of recycling options for plastic payment, gift and loyalty cards has created over 380 tonnes of plastic card waste since 2017, equivalent to 211 stampeding elephants. NatWest has today launched a first-of-its-kind ‘Reverse Vending Machines’ offering a secure, eco-friendly way to recycle...
Finboot Further Strengthens Board With Appointment of Former CIO of Evonik Dr Bettina Uhlich as Non executive Director
Finboot is announcing today it has appointed former Evonik Chief Information Officer and Head of Global IT Services, Dr Bettina Uhlich, as a Non-Executive Director on the board. Evonik is a listed German chemical manufacturing company headquartered in Essen. It is one of the largest chemical companies in the world....
Bold Penguin’s Digital Solutions Empower SMB Adjacent Partners
Bold Penguin recently announced a partnership with digital insurance wallet Marble, enabling Marble’s small and medium-size business (SMB) customers to seamlessly access, manage, and control their commercial insurance needs. Bold Penguin’s leading digital solution platform simplifies small commercial insurance for agents, brokers, and carriers. Marble’s digital wallet solution acts as an inclusive hub for insurance management.
Fintech iwoca hits net profitability as demand for SME capital surges
Iwoca, one of Europe’s largest small business lenders, has experienced a surge in working capital demand as SMEs need additional financing due to higher costs and slower repayments from their customers. The total number of customers funded across the UK and Germany – including all products and repeat customers...
Novidea Hires Former Imperva Finance Director as Chief Financial Officer
Novidea, creator of the data-driven, cloud-native insurance platform that enables brokers, agents, and MGAs to reduce costs and drive growth across the distribution lifecycle, today announced the appointment of Eran Ben Ezer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He brings 20 years of financial management expertise to the role as Novidea...
Pie Insurance Secures A- Excellent Credit Ratings from AM Best and Completes Transition to a Rated, Full-Stack Carrier
Pie Insurance, a leading tech-enabled provider of workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses, today announced that Pie Insurance Group has secured a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) from AM Best, a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry.
Tilta’s Ingmar Stupp on Credit Risks & BNPL
Are you aware of the hidden risks in the credit market? Join us as we sit down with Tilta‘s, Ingmar Stupp, for a deep dive into the impact of Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) options for businesses, rather than retail clients. In this informative video, Ingmar sheds light on the current state...
Medius Appoints Mattias Laurentz Johansson as GM for MediusGo
Medius, a leading provider of AP automation and wider spend management solutions, announces the appointment of Mattias Laurentz Johansson as the GM for MediusGo. Based in Stockholm, in his new role, Mattias will be responsible for the leadership and strategic vision of MediusGo, a secure and innovative accounts payable software application for small to medium sized businesses in the Nordics. Acquired by Medius in 2013, the focus for MediusGo (formerly Ascendo) will be to continue to build a strong platform for growth while expanding in the Nordic market to help customers drive further automation.
Blockchain-based ecosystem eCredits Launches eVault reward feature
ECredits, a decentralised, blockchain-based ecosystem empowering local businesses and democratising the way everyday transactions take place, today launched eVault, a new feature that enables eCredits users to earn rewards for committing their eCredits (ECS) on the network for a fixed period of one year. eVault is designed to support the...
Cathedra Bitcoin Announces Leasing of 2.5-MW Bitcoin Mining Facility
Cathedra Bitcoin Inc., a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure, is pleased to announce that the Company entered into an agreement to lease a 2.5-megawatt bitcoin mining facility in Washington State on January 29, 2023. Under the lease agreement, which lasts for an initial term of 24 months, the Company will make lease payments of US$108,000 per month, a rate equivalent to US$0.06 per kilowatt hour, including all electricity costs.
Fast-Growing Encore Bank Selects Q2 to Accelerate its Commercial Digital Banking Innovation
Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that Encore Bank, one of the nation’s fastest-growing banks, has selected Q2 as its strategic digital partner. Encore Bank – a commercially focused boutique bank with $3.4 billion in assets that...
