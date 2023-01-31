Medius, a leading provider of AP automation and wider spend management solutions, announces the appointment of Mattias Laurentz Johansson as the GM for MediusGo. Based in Stockholm, in his new role, Mattias will be responsible for the leadership and strategic vision of MediusGo, a secure and innovative accounts payable software application for small to medium sized businesses in the Nordics. Acquired by Medius in 2013, the focus for MediusGo (formerly Ascendo) will be to continue to build a strong platform for growth while expanding in the Nordic market to help customers drive further automation.

2 DAYS AGO