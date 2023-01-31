Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Trespassing and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests
CHASE J MCMILLON, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. CHRISTOPHER MOORE, 52, of Jackson, TN, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. TYLER D NORWOOD, 26, of West, Grand Larceny, Trespass After Notice of...
wcbi.com
Traffic stop leads to two arrests for gun, drug possession charges
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Eupora led to gun and drug charges. A Webster County Deputy and K-9 pulled a vehicle over on Roane Avenue in Eupora, Wednesday night. That traffic stop ended with Timothy Green being arrested for Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted...
Police: Man arrested for accidentally shooting girlfriend in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man in connection to an accidental shooting. Breezy News reported the shooting happened at a home on Fenwick Street at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by her boyfriend. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Arrested For November Domestic-Aggravated Assault In Jackson
On Wednesday, January 25, at approximately 3:00 P.M., Jackson police arrested 40-year-old Pierre Daughtry for Domestic-Aggravated Assault. The incident happened at 2628 St. Charles Street on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 around 2:50 A.M. Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477...
breezynews.com
Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala
ALLEN HOWARD, 72, of West, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $0. HARLEIGH D HUTCHINSON, 22, of McCool, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000. DEONTE D JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $228, $218, $168, $674.25. KATELAN D...
WTOK-TV
MHP makes drug arrests, man sentenced for selling drugs
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol filed charges against two men after a traffic stop on Interstate 20/59. Jerson Carrera Garcia and Jose Morales Lopez were both arrested for the possession of cocaine. In an unrelated case, Gary Seals, 25, was sentenced to 30 years in prison...
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest Carthage woman for drug trafficking
A Carthage woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and after she was pulled over for reckless driving on Holland Avenue over the weekend, the authorities said. The woman Kellsi Jackson, 34, 2029 East Franklin Street, Carthage, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, failure to signal a lane change, seat belt violation, driving under the influence-refusal to take a field sobriety test and trafficking of a controlled substance.
Man convicted of 2018 armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found guilty of a 2018 army robbery following a jury trial in the Hinds County Circuit Court. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Darren Clark was convicted of charges of armed robbery. Investigators said Clark, along with three others, robbed the Carniceria Valdez, located on Highway 80 in Jackson, […]
Two arrested after $275,000 worth of drugs seized in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) agents said they seized $275,000 worth of drugs. Authorities said the agents conducted a search warrant at a Jackson home on Tuesday, January 24. They seized 9.4 pounds of marijuana, 496.5 grams of powder fentanyl, 350 grams of methamphetamine, 44 dosage […]
Person arrested after shooting at old Masonic Temple
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Marlon Jenkins. He was charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Capitol Street in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) […]
breezynews.com
One in Hospital After Accidental Shooting in Kosciusko – Police Investigating
Kosciusko Police and EMS were dispatched to a residence on Fenwick St at 11:55 pm on Wednesday, February 1st when a caller reported that he accidentally shot his girlfriend in the abdomen. The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to UMMC in Jackson. The shooter was taken into custody by...
kicks96news.com
Reckless Drivers, a Bail Jumper, and Domestic Issues in Leake
12:54 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to assist a bail bondsman with an apprehension at Westbrook Square Apartments on Hwy 16. 6:17 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Roberts Road for a domestic issue with a child. 6:38 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Fire responded...
Madison County Journal
21-year-old arrested in deadly shooting
FLORA — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Kearney Park earlier this month, the authorities said. The man, Jakeviyon Demarquise Hunter, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, murder and shooting into a vehicle. Hunter was booked into the...
WTOK-TV
Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said an open investigation started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail has led to two people being charged and two people wanted on active warrants. The charges are introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, trafficking of controlled substance and...
WTOK-TV
Man faces DUI manslaughter charge for 2021 wreck
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A local man has been indicted for DUI manslaughter related to a wreck that happened Oct. 10, 2021. William David Burcham, 63, is facing the charge for a wreck on Highway 39 near John Stennis Drive. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 38-year-old Vance Miller died...
Neshoba Democrat
Tuesday wreck victim identified
The victim in a fatal car crash Tuesday afternoon on Main Street near McClain-Hays has been identified as a Philadelphia woman, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Laquinta Lasha Renee Bonds, 38, of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said. He said she was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators are awaiting autopsy results.
Jackson police: Man shot while trying to stop carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was shot by two men who carjacked his vehicle. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 in the 700 block of McDowell Road. Officer Sam Brown said the victim was shot while attempting to stop the suspects from stealing his vehicle. According to […]
Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver
Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson. In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shooting on Capitol Street
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday morning. Police were called before 8 a.m. to Capitol Street near Stewpot and the old Masonic Temple. Officers at the scene said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. Another...
Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
