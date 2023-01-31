Read full article on original website
Darienite Colin Donegan Promoted to Director of HR at Star Inc., Where His Brother is a Participant
Colin Donegan of Darien has been promoted to the position of Director of Human Resources at STAR Inc., Lighting the Way. — an announcement from STAR Inc., Lighting the Way. Colin resides in Darien, is a graduate of Wittenberg University in Ohio, and is a SHRM Certified Professional though the Society of Human Resource Management. Colin brings a wealth of training and human resource management experience and a growth mindset to STAR that continues to enhance the department.
Community Fund Seeks Nominations for Volunteer Recognition Awards
The Community Fund of Darien is seeking nominees for its annual Volunteer Celebration to recognize those “unsung heroes” who have done outstanding volunteer work for a nonprofit cause. — an announcement from the Community Fund of Darien. Nominees, who must be Darien residents, will be sought for these...
Latest Health Reports for Darien Restaurants and Other Food-Serving Establishments
Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department on Thursday released six reports of inspection visits from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1. Of those, one inspections resulted in a “B” rating and the other five each received an “A.” No establishment was rated “C.”
‘The Cafe,’ Run by Abilis, Now Open at Darien YMCA
Abilis and Darien YMCA are excited to announce the opening of The NEW Café at Darien YMCA! The Café at Darien YMCA is a unique partnership between Darien YMCA and Abilis and provides competitive employment opportunities for adults with disabilities. — an announcement from Abilis and the Darien...
Man Charged with Burglarizing Mobil Gas Station
01/24/2023 1335 hrs. Location 25 Hecker Ave Darien CT. A 33-year-old Queens, New York man has been charged with the August 2022 burglary of the Mobil gas station at 179 Noroton Ave. after he was arrested on a warrant in Mamaroneck, New York, Darien police said. Police gave this account...
Police: Man Charged With Burglary, Larceny, Drug Possession at Noroton Heights Train Station Lot
When Darien police responded to a report of a male pulling on vehicle door handles in the Noroton Heights train station parking lot, they came upon a 32-year-old Patterson, New Jersey man. The man (or someone with the same name and birth year) had been arrested several times before around...
