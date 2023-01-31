ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darienite.com

Darienite Colin Donegan Promoted to Director of HR at Star Inc., Where His Brother is a Participant

Colin Donegan of Darien has been promoted to the position of Director of Human Resources at STAR Inc., Lighting the Way. — an announcement from STAR Inc., Lighting the Way. Colin resides in Darien, is a graduate of Wittenberg University in Ohio, and is a SHRM Certified Professional though the Society of Human Resource Management. Colin brings a wealth of training and human resource management experience and a growth mindset to STAR that continues to enhance the department.
DARIEN, CT
darienite.com

Community Fund Seeks Nominations for Volunteer Recognition Awards

The Community Fund of Darien is seeking nominees for its annual Volunteer Celebration to recognize those “unsung heroes” who have done outstanding volunteer work for a nonprofit cause. — an announcement from the Community Fund of Darien. Nominees, who must be Darien residents, will be sought for these...
DARIEN, CT
darienite.com

Latest Health Reports for Darien Restaurants and Other Food-Serving Establishments

Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department on Thursday released six reports of inspection visits from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1. Of those, one inspections resulted in a “B” rating and the other five each received an “A.” No establishment was rated “C.”
darienite.com

‘The Cafe,’ Run by Abilis, Now Open at Darien YMCA

Abilis and Darien YMCA are excited to announce the opening of The NEW Café at Darien YMCA! The Café at Darien YMCA is a unique partnership between Darien YMCA and Abilis and provides competitive employment opportunities for adults with disabilities. — an announcement from Abilis and the Darien...
DARIEN, CT
darienite.com

Man Charged with Burglarizing Mobil Gas Station

01/24/2023 1335 hrs. Location 25 Hecker Ave Darien CT. A 33-year-old Queens, New York man has been charged with the August 2022 burglary of the Mobil gas station at 179 Noroton Ave. after he was arrested on a warrant in Mamaroneck, New York, Darien police said. Police gave this account...
DARIEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy