Colin Donegan of Darien has been promoted to the position of Director of Human Resources at STAR Inc., Lighting the Way. — an announcement from STAR Inc., Lighting the Way. Colin resides in Darien, is a graduate of Wittenberg University in Ohio, and is a SHRM Certified Professional though the Society of Human Resource Management. Colin brings a wealth of training and human resource management experience and a growth mindset to STAR that continues to enhance the department.

DARIEN, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO