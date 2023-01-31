CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plans are moving full speed ahead to open a migrant shelter in what was an abandoned school in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, and after a community meeting Saturday afternoon, neighbors have a better idea of a timeline for the shelter to open. The city says it is ready to move in migrants as soon as Monday. The school-turned-shelter, once Wadsworth Elementary School and later the University of Chicago Charter School, is ready for migrants. But neighbors say they feel the plan was rushed with little community input. "We were hearing them, but they wasn't hearing us," said one neighbor. At Saturday's session...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO