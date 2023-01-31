Read full article on original website
Photos show inside of old Woodlawn school city wanted to use as migrant shelter
CHICAGO (CBS) – For the first time, a look inside a vacant Chicago public school at the center of a controversy to house migrants. After months of heated debate, we have a view inside a Woodlawn school that could house migrants, that was until a last minute delay put the kibosh on the controversial plan, as least for now. CBS 2's Lauren Victory has been reporting extensively on the school and obtained photos taken throughout the building. The photos help paint a picture of the possible reason why the migrants have not arrived at the shuttered Wadsworth Elementary School in...
What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?
Residents of a Chicago neighborhood are upset about the city's decision to use a building that used to be an elementary school to shelter immigrants. The decision was made without the city consulting with the people of the area. People at the Texas border seeking asylum are anticipated to move into the former Wadsworth Elementary School which is located at 64th Street and University Avenue in Woodlawn.
'Struggling' Chicago residents outraged over Lori Lightfoot's decision to house migrants: 'Help my own first'
Woodlawn residents spoke out Thursday about a Chicago proposal to house migrants from the Texas border at a vacant Chicago Public School building.
Migrants sent to Chicago from Texas move into former Woodlawn elementary school, officials say
There was resistance Thursday as the relocation of migrants to Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood began.
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been Delayed
Chicago was about to use a local school as a shelter for migrants starting this week. Recently plans have changed and were delayed to use Woodlawn Elementary School. The school is located at 6420 S. University Ave.
Millionaire Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson says police should ‘hunt’ people like a ‘rabbit’ if they flee
A controversial Chicago candidate called for police faced with fleeing suspects to “hunt them down like a rabbit” during the first mayoral debate ahead of February city elections.“Somebody run, chase somebody by foot or car, that police officer should be able to chase them down and hunt them down like a rabbit,” Willie Wilson said on Thursday during the debate.Mr Wilson, a two-time failed mayoral candidate, prominent local businessman and philanthropist, previously attracted headlines for giving away over $1m worth of gasoline to Chicago residents.During the debate, he hammered incumbent Lori Lightfoot, urging the Democrat to “take the handcuffs...
Lori Lightfoot torpedoed over re-election campaign: 'Worst mayor in America, worst mayor Chicago has ever had'
'The Five' co-hosts break down Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's decision to seek re-election and reports her campaign reportedly asked schools to offer extra credit to students who help volunteer for her campaign.
California mom sues school district that allegedly counseled daughter to transition gender
Aurora Regino, a California mother suing her school district over allegedly counseling her daughter to transition her gender without parental notification, speaks out on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Standoff continues as migrants voice frustration on Brooklyn Cruise Terminal relocation
The standoff between the city and migrants continues after buses arrived outside the Watson Hotel to move them to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.
Lori Lightfoot ripped for dancing in street as crime soars: 'Marie Antoinette of America's mayors'
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot garnered intense criticism for dancing at a Lunar New Year parade as crime skyrockets throughout The Windy City.
Losing ground Lori Lightfoot: Poll shows Chicago mayor in fourth place in reelection bid
Democrat Lori Lightfoot is not leading the pack in her bid for reelection as the mayor of Chicago, according to new polling.
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?
For some time now, a lot is being shared about migrants who began coming to the United States months ago. It all started when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started transporting outsiders to nearby cities and states. If you missed the details, you can check here.
Illinois woman charged with stealing $1.5M in chicken wings from school district
An Illinois woman accused of stealing $1.5 million worth of food, mainly chicken wings, committed the thefts during the pandemic, prosecutors said.
Despite community concern, migrants could begin moving into vacant Woodlawn school this week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plans are moving full speed ahead to open a migrant shelter in what was an abandoned school in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, and after a community meeting Saturday afternoon, neighbors have a better idea of a timeline for the shelter to open. The city says it is ready to move in migrants as soon as Monday. The school-turned-shelter, once Wadsworth Elementary School and later the University of Chicago Charter School, is ready for migrants. But neighbors say they feel the plan was rushed with little community input. "We were hearing them, but they wasn't hearing us," said one neighbor. At Saturday's session...
As Texas population grows most are coming from one state. Is this good for Texas?
A report today released by Yahoo Finance shows that Texas had the biggest increase in population of any states in the nation. Over 450,000 people moved to texas in the one-year period ended July 1, 2022. Of that figure 319,000 were from other states. And it shouldn't be a big surprise that a large number of them are coming from California.
More cities and states make homeless encampments a crime, leaving low-income people with few options
As the number of people experiencing homelessness increases across the country, more cities and states have passed laws making it illegal to live out of tents and cars or sleep in public spaces. More than 100 jurisdictions have had such bans on the books for years, according to the National...
Little Village group asks city to send migrants to their neighborhood instead of Woodlawn
Friday, community members will gather to discuss ways to help migrants who are now staying at a shuttered school on the city's South Side.
Hundreds of migrants could move into abandoned Woodlawn elementary school starting Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago could start moving hundreds of migrants into an abandoned school as early as Monday. CBS 2 has been following the story for months, but now it seems it is actually happening. On Sunday CBS 2's Sabrina Franza saw some city-owned vehicles driving in and out, possibly making last minutes fixes before the week begins. The school, formerly Wadsworth Elementary School, is ready, the city says, to accept 250 migrants -- to start. At a community meeting Saturday, city officials did not answer neighbors' questions about a cap on that number. "It's not about black against brown it's...
This Is Texas' Most Destructive Tornado On Record
It caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
