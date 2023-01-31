ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Photos show inside of old Woodlawn school city wanted to use as migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) – For the first time, a look inside a vacant Chicago public school at the center of a controversy to house migrants. After months of heated debate, we have a view inside a Woodlawn school that could house migrants, that was until a last minute delay put the kibosh on the controversial plan, as least for now. CBS 2's Lauren Victory has been reporting extensively on the school and obtained photos taken throughout the building. The photos help paint a picture of the possible reason why the migrants have not arrived at the shuttered Wadsworth Elementary School in...
Chibuzo Nwachuku

What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?

Residents of a Chicago neighborhood are upset about the city's decision to use a building that used to be an elementary school to shelter immigrants. The decision was made without the city consulting with the people of the area. People at the Texas border seeking asylum are anticipated to move into the former Wadsworth Elementary School which is located at 64th Street and University Avenue in Woodlawn.
The Independent

Millionaire Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson says police should ‘hunt’ people like a ‘rabbit’ if they flee

A controversial Chicago candidate called for police faced with fleeing suspects to “hunt them down like a rabbit” during the first mayoral debate ahead of February city elections.“Somebody run, chase somebody by foot or car, that police officer should be able to chase them down and hunt them down like a rabbit,” Willie Wilson said on Thursday during the debate.Mr Wilson, a two-time failed mayoral candidate, prominent local businessman and philanthropist, previously attracted headlines for giving away over $1m worth of gasoline to Chicago residents.During the debate, he hammered incumbent Lori Lightfoot, urging the Democrat to “take the handcuffs...
CBS Chicago

Despite community concern, migrants could begin moving into vacant Woodlawn school this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plans are moving full speed ahead to open a migrant shelter in what was an abandoned school in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, and after a community meeting Saturday afternoon, neighbors have a better idea of a timeline for the shelter to open. The city says it is ready to move in migrants as soon as Monday. The school-turned-shelter, once Wadsworth Elementary School and later the University of Chicago Charter School, is ready for migrants. But neighbors say they feel the plan was rushed with little community input. "We were hearing them, but they wasn't hearing us," said one neighbor. At Saturday's session...
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of migrants could move into abandoned Woodlawn elementary school starting Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago could start moving hundreds of migrants into an abandoned school as early as Monday. CBS 2 has been following the story for months, but now it seems it is actually happening. On Sunday CBS 2's Sabrina Franza saw some city-owned vehicles driving in and out, possibly making last minutes fixes before the week begins. The school, formerly Wadsworth Elementary School, is ready, the city says, to accept 250 migrants -- to start. At a community meeting Saturday, city officials did not answer neighbors' questions about a cap on that number. "It's not about black against brown it's...
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

