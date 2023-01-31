ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Part of Vestal Parkway to be closed tomorrow

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

VESTAL, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Tomorrow, part of the Vestal Parkway (NYS Route 434) will be closed to westbound traffic for utility work.

The closure will be from Clayton Avenue to Main Street overnight from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

All traffic will have to utilize a detour – left onto Clayton Avenue, right onto Charles Street, right onto Main Street where the detour will end.

News Channel 34

News Channel 34

