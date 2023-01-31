ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wkar.org

East Lansing city clerk's office sees two resignations

The East Lansing city clerk and deputy clerk are both resigning from their positions. Their resignations add to a series of departures from city offices. East Lansing City Clerk Jennifer Shuster administered nine elections, implemented the city’s first satellite clerk’s offices, expanded voter accessibility, and worked with Michigan State University to educate student voters. She’s also oversaw the implementation of an online Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) portal.
EAST LANSING, MI
secondwavemedia.com

14- and 16-year-old siblings graduate early from Ypsi Township's ACCE High School

Siblings Jashila Daniels and Jamonte Applewhite were just 16 and 14 years old, respectively, last month when they both completed all requirements to graduate virtual high school through Ypsilanti Township's Achieving College and Career Education (ACCE). Charles Davis, principal of ACCE, says the siblings' accomplishment is proof that if you...
lansingcitypulse.com

Two mayoral cabinet members exit

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1 — Brian McGrain resigned last week as the City of Lansing's planning and economic development director to become executive director of a nonprofit association of commuunity action organizations. McGrain tendered his resignation on Jan. 23. The resignation took effect Friday. “I am very excited,” said McGrain....
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

East Lansing City Council to discuss Valley Court Park renovation plans

The East Lansing City Council continues discussing plans to renovate Valley Court Park after residents and officials have expressed concerns with the design. City officials have been working on a development plan since last fall, when East Lansing received a $1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The grant requires the city to match the grant dollars, providing officials with a substantial amount of funding to invest in the area.
EAST LANSING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two Michigan residents charged for alleged acts on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON D.C., (WPNB/WGTU) -- A man from Flint and a woman from Beaverton have been charged for their alleged actions during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Isaac Thomas, 20, was arrested in Flint on Jan. 26. Christina Legros, 22, was arrested in Flint on Tuesday.
FLINT, MI
wkar.org

Lansing Job fair offers clean slate for eligible ex-offenders

Job seekers with past criminal convictions may be able to have their records cleared at an upcoming job fair in Lansing. People with past charges in their backgrounds are often immediately rejected by potential employers. However, under guidelines established by the Michigan Attorney General’s office, up to two felony convictions...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Capital Area Michigan Works! to host Expungement Job Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Michigan Works! (CAMW!)is partnering with local organizations, including the Lansing Chamber of Commerce, Safe & Just Michigan, Lifeboat Addiction Recovery and Wellness INX, to host an Expungement Job Fair. This job fair will allow those looking for jobs to pursue new employment and apply...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Eagle Township residents voice concerns over proposed plant

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Eagle Township residents said they are being kept in the dark about a proposed plant. “I am so disappointed in my board of commissioners, my supervisor, and everyone along the way. I am asking you take action and stop the land map usage change,” Courina Feldpausch said to the Clinton County Board of Commissioners.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
wkar.org

On Listening Bus, CATA staff hear rider feedback on the go

On a frigid winter afternoon, Michigan State University graduate student Jacob Watkins rides the Capital Area Transportation Authority's Route 1 bus to get to campus. It’s an East-West route with service every 15 minutes that connects downtown Lansing to East Lansing and the Meridian Mall. It’s one of the organization's most busy routes and a popular option for students.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Street sign theft prosecution moratorium considered in East Lansing

A commission of Michigan State University students is considering a resolution asking the City of East Lansing to approve a prosecution moratorium for stolen street signs. Street sign thefts tend to happen at busy times like football Saturdays in East Lansing, usually in low-traffic areas. Those signs are often trashed when students move away for the summer.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

8 Republicans voted for Lansing’s $946M spending spree

At a Tuesday press conference in Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 7, and its $946 million of spending, into law. Whitmer touted the speed of the bill’s progress, which was passed and signed into law just one month into the new Legislature, which is under Democratic Party control.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Over 50% of police encounters with minors were with Black minors, East Lansing police reports

The East Lansing Police Department, or ELPD, reported a separate 21 incidents in which a minor wastransported, arrested, issued a citation, or stopped from July to December 2022.12 of the 21 incidentsinvolved a Black minor.In addition, five of the 11 reported incidents where an officer used force, it included force being used on a Black minor, according to the December 2022 use of force report.The department also reported 19 incidents in which departmentemployees transported, arrested, issued a citation to or stopped a person who is or appears to be experiencing homelessness from July to December 2022.More than 50%of the incidents...
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

