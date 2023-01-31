Read full article on original website
Marshall High School lockdown cleared but closed for remainder of day
Marshall High School and Walters Elementary have cleared their lockdowns.
wkar.org
East Lansing city clerk's office sees two resignations
The East Lansing city clerk and deputy clerk are both resigning from their positions. Their resignations add to a series of departures from city offices. East Lansing City Clerk Jennifer Shuster administered nine elections, implemented the city’s first satellite clerk’s offices, expanded voter accessibility, and worked with Michigan State University to educate student voters. She’s also oversaw the implementation of an online Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) portal.
Innocent or inappropriate? Student’s drawing confiscated by school
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
Detroit News
Ann Arbor students demand more mental health resources after classmate's death
A group of students from Ann Arbor Pioneer High School walked out of class on Thursday to raise awareness of the need for more mental health resources in school, just days after their 15-year-old classmate was found dead on school grounds. Ximena Rowe Avila, a 10th grader at Pioneer, was...
eastlansinginfo.news
East Lansing’s City Clerk and Deputy City Clerk Resign, Adding to Turmoil (Updated)
East Lansing’s City Clerk Jennifer Shuster has tendered her resignation. Deputy City Clerk Kathryn Gardner submitted her resignation last week. These resignations add to a wave of departures of key city staff that began in advance of City Council deciding to terminate the contract of City Manager George Lahanas last month.
wkar.org
New East Lansing councilman on public safety: 'The father in me kicks in before the councilperson'
The East Lansing City Council voted in January to add Noel Garcia Jr. to its team. He fills a vacancy left by Lisa Babcock, who resigned in order to serve as a 54B District Court judge. Garcia Jr. is a former Lansing Police lieutenant whose term lasts until the Nov....
secondwavemedia.com
14- and 16-year-old siblings graduate early from Ypsi Township's ACCE High School
Siblings Jashila Daniels and Jamonte Applewhite were just 16 and 14 years old, respectively, last month when they both completed all requirements to graduate virtual high school through Ypsilanti Township's Achieving College and Career Education (ACCE). Charles Davis, principal of ACCE, says the siblings' accomplishment is proof that if you...
lansingcitypulse.com
Two mayoral cabinet members exit
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1 — Brian McGrain resigned last week as the City of Lansing's planning and economic development director to become executive director of a nonprofit association of commuunity action organizations. McGrain tendered his resignation on Jan. 23. The resignation took effect Friday. “I am very excited,” said McGrain....
wkar.org
East Lansing City Council to discuss Valley Court Park renovation plans
The East Lansing City Council continues discussing plans to renovate Valley Court Park after residents and officials have expressed concerns with the design. City officials have been working on a development plan since last fall, when East Lansing received a $1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The grant requires the city to match the grant dollars, providing officials with a substantial amount of funding to invest in the area.
UpNorthLive.com
Two Michigan residents charged for alleged acts on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON D.C., (WPNB/WGTU) -- A man from Flint and a woman from Beaverton have been charged for their alleged actions during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Isaac Thomas, 20, was arrested in Flint on Jan. 26. Christina Legros, 22, was arrested in Flint on Tuesday.
wkar.org
Lansing Job fair offers clean slate for eligible ex-offenders
Job seekers with past criminal convictions may be able to have their records cleared at an upcoming job fair in Lansing. People with past charges in their backgrounds are often immediately rejected by potential employers. However, under guidelines established by the Michigan Attorney General’s office, up to two felony convictions...
WILX-TV
Capital Area Michigan Works! to host Expungement Job Fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Michigan Works! (CAMW!)is partnering with local organizations, including the Lansing Chamber of Commerce, Safe & Just Michigan, Lifeboat Addiction Recovery and Wellness INX, to host an Expungement Job Fair. This job fair will allow those looking for jobs to pursue new employment and apply...
WILX-TV
Eagle Township residents voice concerns over proposed plant
EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Eagle Township residents said they are being kept in the dark about a proposed plant. “I am so disappointed in my board of commissioners, my supervisor, and everyone along the way. I am asking you take action and stop the land map usage change,” Courina Feldpausch said to the Clinton County Board of Commissioners.
wkar.org
On Listening Bus, CATA staff hear rider feedback on the go
On a frigid winter afternoon, Michigan State University graduate student Jacob Watkins rides the Capital Area Transportation Authority's Route 1 bus to get to campus. It’s an East-West route with service every 15 minutes that connects downtown Lansing to East Lansing and the Meridian Mall. It’s one of the organization's most busy routes and a popular option for students.
wkzo.com
Representative Lightner claims Governor is attempting to block an automatic income tax cut for Michigan residents
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An area lawmaker is criticizing Governor Whitmer for reportedly attempting to block an automatic income tax cut set to take effect this year that is expected to return $700 million to Michigan families. State Representative Sarah Lightner, Republican vice chair of the House Appropriations...
wkar.org
Street sign theft prosecution moratorium considered in East Lansing
A commission of Michigan State University students is considering a resolution asking the City of East Lansing to approve a prosecution moratorium for stolen street signs. Street sign thefts tend to happen at busy times like football Saturdays in East Lansing, usually in low-traffic areas. Those signs are often trashed when students move away for the summer.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
8 Republicans voted for Lansing’s $946M spending spree
At a Tuesday press conference in Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 7, and its $946 million of spending, into law. Whitmer touted the speed of the bill’s progress, which was passed and signed into law just one month into the new Legislature, which is under Democratic Party control.
Controversial vaccine study done by MSU professor
Almost 3,000 participants completed the survey in 2021.
Over 50% of police encounters with minors were with Black minors, East Lansing police reports
The East Lansing Police Department, or ELPD, reported a separate 21 incidents in which a minor wastransported, arrested, issued a citation, or stopped from July to December 2022.12 of the 21 incidentsinvolved a Black minor.In addition, five of the 11 reported incidents where an officer used force, it included force being used on a Black minor, according to the December 2022 use of force report.The department also reported 19 incidents in which departmentemployees transported, arrested, issued a citation to or stopped a person who is or appears to be experiencing homelessness from July to December 2022.More than 50%of the incidents...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
