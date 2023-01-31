ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring

Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Eden Reports

Scientists Uncover Breakthrough in Reversing Aging: No Longer Tied to DNA Changes

After 13 years of research, Dr. David Sinclair and his team have finally discovered the key factors that drive aging, according to TIME. A study published on January 12th in the journal Cell describes a revolutionary aging clock developed by Sinclair, a genetics professor and co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, that can accelerate or reverse the aging process at the cellular level.
Medical News Today

How do people get bladder cancer?

Experts do not yet fully know the cause behind most bladder cancers. However, they. that gene mutations play a role. These mutations can cause the cells to multiply uncontrollably to form a cancerous tumor. There are two types of DNA mutations — acquired and inherited. Acquired mutations occur over a...
ScienceAlert

The World's Biggest Study on Parasites Has Found Something Terrible. They're Dying.

Parasites are not all bad, and in a rapidly changing world, they need our protection, but they don't seem to be getting it. In fact, in the second-largest estuary in the United States, scientists have cataloged a mass die-off among marine organisms that rely on free-living hosts to survive. Over the past 140 years, from 1880 to 2019, parasite numbers in Puget Sound dropped by 38 percent for every degree Celsius of warming in sea surface temperature, researchers at the University of Washington (UW) have found. The study is the largest and longest dataset on parasite abundance collected anywhere in the world, and...
The Independent

Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs

A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
The Independent

Cervical cancer: Four symptoms and what to do if you spot them

As Cervical Cancer Prevention Week is observed this week (23 to 29 January), healthcare professionals and cancer charities are sharing advice on symptoms to look out for.According to Cancer Research, one in 142 women in the UK will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in their lifetime. The survival rates of cervical cancer are improved and have in the last 40 years in the UK. In the 1970s, almost half of women diagnosed with cervical cancer survived their disease beyond ten years, now it’s almost two-thirds.Last month, NHS data showed that smear test rates have fallen to a record low...
ComicBook

Fungal Infections Rising, Giving Fear That The Last of Us Is Becoming Reality

HBO's The Last of Us opens with a dire warning from a scientist—if the temperatures of the planet continue to rise, fungi will have the ability to possess animals, including humans. As it turns out, despite being part of a fictional television show, the warning was very well rooted in fact. So much so, new studies are suggesting fungal infections—albeit not the brain-washing kind seen on the series—are quickly on the rise.
Medical News Today

What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?

People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
The Independent

Doctor tells of ‘shock’ after lung cancer diagnosis at age of 38

Raising awareness of the signs of some cancers will be “crucial” in preventing late diagnosis, a medic has said.Dr Paul Brennan, a consultant neurosurgeon at the Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, said the symptoms of some forms of the disease “can be difficult to spot”.He spoke out as a survey for the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce (LSCT), carried out by Sapio Research, found only 1% of people in the UK could correctly identify all the symptoms of liver cancer from a list presented to them.Public awareness of the common signs is crucial if we’re going to tackle...
KevinMD.com

The dark side of cannabis: increased risk of psychosis

Psychosis is a broad term that describes a change in the perception of reality. It can be caused by various conditions, including metabolic, psychiatric, neurologic, genetic, and other medical conditions, as well as licit and illicit substances, particularly cannabis. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) states that abnormalities define these disorders in one or more of the following five domains: delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking (speech), grossly disorganized or abnormal motor behavior (including catatonia), and negative symptoms.
MedicalXpress

What is vascular dementia?

Vascular dementia is a general term describing problems with reasoning, planning, judgment, memory and other thought processes caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow to your brain. There's no specific test that can confirm vascular dementia. Instead, health care professionals make a judgment based on any medical history for...
MedicalXpress

Living near a 'food swamp' may increase stroke risk among adults 50 and older

Adults ages 50 and older who lived near dense fast food and unhealthy food environments known as "food swamps" had a higher risk of stroke compared to those who lived in areas with fewer retail and fast food choices, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually, Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress

Scientists first in the world to regenerate diseased kidney cells

In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) and colleagues in Germany have shown that regenerative therapy to restore impaired kidney function may soon be a possibility. In a preclinical study reported in Nature Communications, the team found that blocking a damaging and...

