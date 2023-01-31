Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Scientists Uncover Breakthrough in Reversing Aging: No Longer Tied to DNA Changes
After 13 years of research, Dr. David Sinclair and his team have finally discovered the key factors that drive aging, according to TIME. A study published on January 12th in the journal Cell describes a revolutionary aging clock developed by Sinclair, a genetics professor and co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, that can accelerate or reverse the aging process at the cellular level.
msn.com
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.
Medical News Today
How do people get bladder cancer?
Experts do not yet fully know the cause behind most bladder cancers. However, they. that gene mutations play a role. These mutations can cause the cells to multiply uncontrollably to form a cancerous tumor. There are two types of DNA mutations — acquired and inherited. Acquired mutations occur over a...
My baby was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder. I learned a cure might be available but could cost $2.5 million to develop.
The 17-month-old has a condition that fewer than 50 people in the world have. Her parents, both doctors, want to help kids like her.
The World's Biggest Study on Parasites Has Found Something Terrible. They're Dying.
Parasites are not all bad, and in a rapidly changing world, they need our protection, but they don't seem to be getting it. In fact, in the second-largest estuary in the United States, scientists have cataloged a mass die-off among marine organisms that rely on free-living hosts to survive. Over the past 140 years, from 1880 to 2019, parasite numbers in Puget Sound dropped by 38 percent for every degree Celsius of warming in sea surface temperature, researchers at the University of Washington (UW) have found. The study is the largest and longest dataset on parasite abundance collected anywhere in the world, and...
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
Artificial intelligence study determined a painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael, researchers say
A painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael masterpiece, researchers from the U.K. said after using facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the portrait. The Renaissance-era painting, named the de Brécy Tondo, has been studied extensively for more than 40 years. Researchers from the University of...
Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs
A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
Robots with human consciousness will ‘eclipse humanity’ and become geniuses, expert warns
SCIENTISTS working on artificial intelligence have announced the next step forward: achieving robotic consciousness. While the topic is exciting for many and could be the most significant discovery made by humans, some researchers are wary of what this could mean for humanity. In an interview with The New York Times,...
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
Cervical cancer: Four symptoms and what to do if you spot them
As Cervical Cancer Prevention Week is observed this week (23 to 29 January), healthcare professionals and cancer charities are sharing advice on symptoms to look out for.According to Cancer Research, one in 142 women in the UK will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in their lifetime. The survival rates of cervical cancer are improved and have in the last 40 years in the UK. In the 1970s, almost half of women diagnosed with cervical cancer survived their disease beyond ten years, now it’s almost two-thirds.Last month, NHS data showed that smear test rates have fallen to a record low...
ComicBook
Fungal Infections Rising, Giving Fear That The Last of Us Is Becoming Reality
HBO's The Last of Us opens with a dire warning from a scientist—if the temperatures of the planet continue to rise, fungi will have the ability to possess animals, including humans. As it turns out, despite being part of a fictional television show, the warning was very well rooted in fact. So much so, new studies are suggesting fungal infections—albeit not the brain-washing kind seen on the series—are quickly on the rise.
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
A 319-million-year-old brain has been discovered. It could be the oldest of its kind
A scan of the skull of a 319-million-year-old fossilized fish has led to the discovery of the oldest example of a well-preserved vertebrate brain, shining a new light on the early evolution of bony fish.
Doctor tells of ‘shock’ after lung cancer diagnosis at age of 38
Raising awareness of the signs of some cancers will be “crucial” in preventing late diagnosis, a medic has said.Dr Paul Brennan, a consultant neurosurgeon at the Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, said the symptoms of some forms of the disease “can be difficult to spot”.He spoke out as a survey for the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce (LSCT), carried out by Sapio Research, found only 1% of people in the UK could correctly identify all the symptoms of liver cancer from a list presented to them.Public awareness of the common signs is crucial if we’re going to tackle...
KevinMD.com
The dark side of cannabis: increased risk of psychosis
Psychosis is a broad term that describes a change in the perception of reality. It can be caused by various conditions, including metabolic, psychiatric, neurologic, genetic, and other medical conditions, as well as licit and illicit substances, particularly cannabis. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) states that abnormalities define these disorders in one or more of the following five domains: delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking (speech), grossly disorganized or abnormal motor behavior (including catatonia), and negative symptoms.
MedicalXpress
What is vascular dementia?
Vascular dementia is a general term describing problems with reasoning, planning, judgment, memory and other thought processes caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow to your brain. There's no specific test that can confirm vascular dementia. Instead, health care professionals make a judgment based on any medical history for...
MedicalXpress
Living near a 'food swamp' may increase stroke risk among adults 50 and older
Adults ages 50 and older who lived near dense fast food and unhealthy food environments known as "food swamps" had a higher risk of stroke compared to those who lived in areas with fewer retail and fast food choices, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually, Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
Scientists first in the world to regenerate diseased kidney cells
In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) and colleagues in Germany have shown that regenerative therapy to restore impaired kidney function may soon be a possibility. In a preclinical study reported in Nature Communications, the team found that blocking a damaging and...
Comments / 1