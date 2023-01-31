ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds

Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
MedicalXpress

Study finds new association between social isolation and dementia risk factors

Social lifestyle determinants, including social isolation, are associated with neurodegeneration risk factors, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kimia Shafighi of McGill University, Canada, and colleagues. Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) is a growing public health crisis, with an annual...
MedicalXpress

Study shows persistent symptoms are common three months after testing for COVID-19

In a new study from INSPIRE (Innovative Support for Patients with SARS-CoV-2 Infections Registry), researchers compared new and ongoing symptoms and outcomes in both COVID-positive and COVID-negative adults who were tested because of acute COVID-19-like symptoms. The study found that half of the patients with COVID-19 and one-quarter of those who tested negative had at least one symptom at three months follow-up.
MedicalXpress

Study shows Indigenous patients with autoimmune liver disease face worse symptoms and outcomes

First Nations, Métis and Inuit people with primary biliary cholangitis—a debilitating autoimmune liver disease—have more advanced symptoms at diagnosis and worse long-term outcomes than others in Canada, according to research from a nationwide monitoring project. "This autoimmune liver disease joins the collection of other autoimmune diseases with...
MedicalXpress

Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents

Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress

Antidepressants use for chronic pain on the rise, but are they effective?

Many people are unaware that some antidepressants (medications used to treat people living with depression) are also being prescribed to treat certain chronic pain conditions. One in five people experiences chronic pain in Australia and globally, and treatment of chronic pain is often suboptimal, with commonly used medicines having limited or unknown benefits. The use of antidepressants to help manage a person's pain is on the rise, even when they do not have a mood disorder like depression.
MedicalXpress

Study identifies an antibody candidate for treating serious liver disease

There is currently no drug for treating non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which affects many people with type 2 diabetes and which can result in other serious liver diseases. A study led by researchers from Karolinska Institutet has now identified a drug candidate for the treatment of fatty liver. The preclinical study, published in the Journal of Hepatology, indicates that an antibody that blocks the protein VEGF-B presents a possible therapeutic option for fatty liver disease.
MedicalXpress

New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults

Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
MedicalXpress

Lifestyle biomarker linked to high blood pressure, increased stroke risk among Black adults

Researchers have identified a lifestyle-related metabolite biomarker called gluconic acid that is associated with high blood pressure, increased risk of ischemic stroke, eating a Southern diet, lower level of education and lack of exercise, among Black adults, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
DALLAS, TX
MedicalXpress

Dual blood thinners under prescribed after minor or warning stroke, especially in women

Despite evidence that starting two blood-thinning medications shortly after a minor stroke or a warning stroke (transient ischemic attack—TIA) may prevent a second—possibly more serious—clot-caused stroke within a few months, the treatment regimen is underused especially among women, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MARYLAND STATE
MedicalXpress

Uncomplicated urinary tract infections put significant burden on US women

Uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) pose a substantial burden on U.S. women, according to a study published online Feb. 1 in PLOS ONE. Jeffrey Thompson, Ph.D., from Cerner Enviza in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and colleagues assessed the impact of uUTIs from the patient perspective. The analysis included data from 375 U.S. women who self-reported a uUTI in the prior 60 days and were treated with one or more oral antibiotic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Protein with anti-aging action combats inflammation and avoids death of neurons

The process of cellular aging is multifactorial, and its investigation involves several knowledge areas. Finding ways to protect cells against damage is a key focus. A group of researchers recently achieved noteworthy progress in this regard, as evidenced by an article published in Scientific Reports. According to the authors, in their study, the protein klotho protected glial cells against inflammation and death. Glia are non-neuronal cells of the brain and nervous system. There are several subtypes of glial cells, including astrocytes, oligodendrocytes and microglia.
Libby Shively McAvoy

Handling A Highly Entitled Person

It is defined as “an unrealistic, unmerited, or inappropriate expectation of favorable treatment at the hands of others.”. Whether it is an unruly teenager, your partner, a co-worker, or a parent, we have likely all encountered someone who feels the world revolves around them.
MedicalXpress

Combined steroid and statin treatment could reduce 'accelerated aging' in preterm babies

Potentially lifesaving steroids commonly given to preterm babies also increase the risk of long-term cardiovascular problems, but a new study in rats has found that if given in conjunction with statins, their positive effects remain while the potential negative side effects are "weeded out." University of Cambridge scientists gave newborn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy