Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds
Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
‘Am I useless now?’ Aging women in the workforce face a crisis of confidence and experts say they simply deserve more
Supporting aging women in the workforce is imperative for the bottom line.
MedicalXpress
Study finds new association between social isolation and dementia risk factors
Social lifestyle determinants, including social isolation, are associated with neurodegeneration risk factors, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kimia Shafighi of McGill University, Canada, and colleagues. Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) is a growing public health crisis, with an annual...
MedicalXpress
Study shows persistent symptoms are common three months after testing for COVID-19
In a new study from INSPIRE (Innovative Support for Patients with SARS-CoV-2 Infections Registry), researchers compared new and ongoing symptoms and outcomes in both COVID-positive and COVID-negative adults who were tested because of acute COVID-19-like symptoms. The study found that half of the patients with COVID-19 and one-quarter of those who tested negative had at least one symptom at three months follow-up.
MedicalXpress
Study shows Indigenous patients with autoimmune liver disease face worse symptoms and outcomes
First Nations, Métis and Inuit people with primary biliary cholangitis—a debilitating autoimmune liver disease—have more advanced symptoms at diagnosis and worse long-term outcomes than others in Canada, according to research from a nationwide monitoring project. "This autoimmune liver disease joins the collection of other autoimmune diseases with...
MedicalXpress
The feds just removed restrictions around prescribing a popular addiction medication. What does it mean for patients?
People struggling with opioid addiction will now be able to access an addiction treatment drug from any physician licensed to prescribe controlled substances, rather than having to seek out doctors with specialized credentials. The federal government last week lifted restrictions on who can prescribe the opioid buprenorphine to treat addiction,...
MedicalXpress
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
Eating Blueberries Everyday Stimulates Collagen Production, Skincare Experts Say
Collagen is a naturally occurring protein within the body that preserves your skin’s elasticity as you age, keeping your complexion firm and wrinkle-free. However, as you grow older your body begins to produce less collagen on its own, so tailoring y...
MedicalXpress
Antidepressants use for chronic pain on the rise, but are they effective?
Many people are unaware that some antidepressants (medications used to treat people living with depression) are also being prescribed to treat certain chronic pain conditions. One in five people experiences chronic pain in Australia and globally, and treatment of chronic pain is often suboptimal, with commonly used medicines having limited or unknown benefits. The use of antidepressants to help manage a person's pain is on the rise, even when they do not have a mood disorder like depression.
Experimental intimacy: Partners Being More Practical And Intentional
Experimental intimacy is all about trying new things and sharing new experiences with your partner. It's about breaking out of your routines and having some adventures together. It's also about spontaneity – keeping things fresh by doing things that you may not have planned.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies an antibody candidate for treating serious liver disease
There is currently no drug for treating non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which affects many people with type 2 diabetes and which can result in other serious liver diseases. A study led by researchers from Karolinska Institutet has now identified a drug candidate for the treatment of fatty liver. The preclinical study, published in the Journal of Hepatology, indicates that an antibody that blocks the protein VEGF-B presents a possible therapeutic option for fatty liver disease.
MedicalXpress
New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults
Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
MedicalXpress
Lifestyle biomarker linked to high blood pressure, increased stroke risk among Black adults
Researchers have identified a lifestyle-related metabolite biomarker called gluconic acid that is associated with high blood pressure, increased risk of ischemic stroke, eating a Southern diet, lower level of education and lack of exercise, among Black adults, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
Mum who lost two stone in six weeks says she only fed her children after losing her job
A mum ended up losing two stone in just six weeks when she prioritised feeding her children after she lost her job. The cost of living crisis is continuing to impact millions of Brits, with some having to make the unconceivable decision between doing a food shop or putting the heating on.
MedicalXpress
Dual blood thinners under prescribed after minor or warning stroke, especially in women
Despite evidence that starting two blood-thinning medications shortly after a minor stroke or a warning stroke (transient ischemic attack—TIA) may prevent a second—possibly more serious—clot-caused stroke within a few months, the treatment regimen is underused especially among women, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
Uncomplicated urinary tract infections put significant burden on US women
Uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) pose a substantial burden on U.S. women, according to a study published online Feb. 1 in PLOS ONE. Jeffrey Thompson, Ph.D., from Cerner Enviza in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and colleagues assessed the impact of uUTIs from the patient perspective. The analysis included data from 375 U.S. women who self-reported a uUTI in the prior 60 days and were treated with one or more oral antibiotic.
MedicalXpress
Protein with anti-aging action combats inflammation and avoids death of neurons
The process of cellular aging is multifactorial, and its investigation involves several knowledge areas. Finding ways to protect cells against damage is a key focus. A group of researchers recently achieved noteworthy progress in this regard, as evidenced by an article published in Scientific Reports. According to the authors, in their study, the protein klotho protected glial cells against inflammation and death. Glia are non-neuronal cells of the brain and nervous system. There are several subtypes of glial cells, including astrocytes, oligodendrocytes and microglia.
When it comes to dating, earning less than $30,000 is a deal breaker, a new survey shows
Specifically, people are looking for their partners to make more than $29,878 annually, according to a survey of 1,008 married Americans.
Handling A Highly Entitled Person
It is defined as “an unrealistic, unmerited, or inappropriate expectation of favorable treatment at the hands of others.”. Whether it is an unruly teenager, your partner, a co-worker, or a parent, we have likely all encountered someone who feels the world revolves around them.
MedicalXpress
Combined steroid and statin treatment could reduce 'accelerated aging' in preterm babies
Potentially lifesaving steroids commonly given to preterm babies also increase the risk of long-term cardiovascular problems, but a new study in rats has found that if given in conjunction with statins, their positive effects remain while the potential negative side effects are "weeded out." University of Cambridge scientists gave newborn...
Comments / 0