Watch a Racehorse Shed Its Jockey and Still Manage to Win the Race!. If you could put words in this horse’s mouth it would be “I won, I won, I won! Wait, where’s my rider?” This racehorse throws its jockey as soon as they are out of the starting gate. It runs the entire race with no rider and gradually works its way up through the field. It is neck and neck with horse number 10 (which has a rider) for a while and then it wins by a nose just at the last minute! Despite the cheers and applause from the crowd, this horse will not be awarded the race. Horses need to have riders to be able to win.

4 DAYS AGO