Read full article on original website
Related
Bikerumor
The Power of 100: Adam Morse Rides an MTB Century From His Front Door in Vermont
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. From Velocio: Between EWS stops and local trail advocacy, Vermont resident Adam Morse still finds time to dream up adventures in his backyard. His latest idea? Riding 100 miles from his doorstep through the rough, rocky, rooty trails of Vermont, with constant ups and downs, minimal flow, and boiled potatoes for lunch. This is Adam’s Power of 100.
MedicalXpress
Dual blood thinners under prescribed after minor or warning stroke, especially in women
Despite evidence that starting two blood-thinning medications shortly after a minor stroke or a warning stroke (transient ischemic attack—TIA) may prevent a second—possibly more serious—clot-caused stroke within a few months, the treatment regimen is underused especially among women, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
The best snowshoes 2023: for cold-play adventures all winter long
Tackle winter walking on all kinds of trails with the best snowshoes on your feet, or stashed in your pack for when they’re needed
Ace Hardware Foundation helps Driscoll Rehab patients enjoy special-made bikes
A $15,000 grant from Children’s Miracle Network and Ace Hardware Foundation was used to purchase special therapeutic bicycles for 10 Rehabilitation Services patients at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.
Racing on a budget vs no expense spared - here's the difference money made to my cycling performance
Just how much faster could an average rider go if they had access to all the best aerodynamic kit and knowledge? Cycling Weekly Editor, Simon Richardson went to find out...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Racehorse Shed Its Jockey and Still Manage to Win the Race!
Watch a Racehorse Shed Its Jockey and Still Manage to Win the Race!. If you could put words in this horse’s mouth it would be “I won, I won, I won! Wait, where’s my rider?” This racehorse throws its jockey as soon as they are out of the starting gate. It runs the entire race with no rider and gradually works its way up through the field. It is neck and neck with horse number 10 (which has a rider) for a while and then it wins by a nose just at the last minute! Despite the cheers and applause from the crowd, this horse will not be awarded the race. Horses need to have riders to be able to win.
natureworldnews.com
Electric Mountain Bikes: The Top Benefits of Riding Electric Mountain Bikes
E-bikes are a great way to stay in shape because they have a number of advantages, including strengthening your nervous and muscular heart health. Electric bikes can reach higher top speeds with less effort on a single charge. Considering that bike riding may be thrilling, many individuals today prefer it to other forms of exercise like jogging.
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar Classic
Life Time announces two new events for October 2023, including an MTB competition and a weeklong festival surrounding the existing Big Sugar Gravel race. When registration for the first Big Sugar Gravel opened in 2019, the race’s 1,000 cycling spots sold out in just 5 minutes.
MedicalXpress
The possible effects of cinnamon on memory and learning
Cinnamon, the well-known aromatic spice that many of us use to bake cakes and cook savory dishes, is derived from the inner bark of Cinnamomum trees. These are evergreen trees found in the Himalayas and other mountain areas, as well as in rainforests and other forests in southern China, India and Southeast Asia.
‘Biggest Advancement in 60 Years’? BOA Breaks Into Alpine Ski Boots
K2 teamed up with BOA to put the performance fit system into the K2 Recon 120 BOA alpine ski boot. We'll likely see more ski brands start to follow suit. Alpine ski boots have used locking buckle systems for alongtime. A Swiss bike racer and stunt pilot named Hans Martin was the first to patent buckles on ski boots in 1954 — and it changed the game.
Comments / 1